Live Music: Dorothy, Blackberry Smoke and more coming up September 30, 2022

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwaonline.com

Dorothy and Dirty Honey are ready to show Fort Smith that “rock ’n’ roll is alive and well and thriving.” With her brooding, bluesy brand of rock, Dorothy has racked up more than 68 million streams of her hit, “Raise Hell,” and is coming off a tour for her third album, “Gifts from the Holy Ghost.” Detroit rockers Mac Saturn start the show at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2 at Temple Live.

Tickets start at $27.50 and are available through fortsmith.templelive.com.

Blackberry Smoke

Blackberry Smoke with special guest The Comancheros will close out the 2022 season Oct. 1 at Black Oak Mountain Amphitheater in Lampe, Mo. The southern rock band has released six full-length albums in the last 20 years and even had appearances on “The Tonight Show,” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “Conan O’Brien,” “Live with Jools Holland” and “Last Call with Carson Daly. They’ll share their hits “Live It Down,” “Hey Delilah,” “Old Enough to Know” and “Lonesome for a Livin’.”

Tickets start at $30 for the show at 1728 Missouri H in Lampe. More information at blackoakamp.com.

BENTONVILLE

• Lyle Lovett & John Hiatt play at 8 p.m. Oct. 8 (Momentary Green, $20-$84) at The Momentary, 507 S.E. E St., themomentary.org.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Dominic Bryan Roy plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 30; and a Pajama Drag Brunch starts at noon Oct. 1 at Wanderoo Lodge & Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755; facebook.com/wanderoolodge.

FAYETTEVILLE

• Happy hour with the Cate Brothers starts at 6 p.m. Sept. 30 ($10) followed by Boom Kinetic at 9:30 p.m. ($15); Pat Green with Ozark Riviera starts at 9 p.m. Oct. 1 ($28-$30); Eyehategod with Savage Master, Deadbird and Mud Lung starts at 7:30 p.m Oct. 2 ($15 and up); Randall King with Tyler Halverson starts at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 6 ($20); Happy Hour with Earl & Them starts at 5 p.m. Oct. 7 ($8); Tanner Usrey with Palmer Anthony starts at 9:30 p.m. Oct. 7 ($15) Madison Cunningham with Bendigo Fletcher starts at 8 p.m. Oct. 8 ($22 and up); Pony Bradshaw plays at 8 p.m. Oct. 9 ($12 and up); Titus Andronicus plays at 7 p.m. Oct. 12 ($20 and up) at George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. Fayetteville. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

• Kayln Fay performs at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 30 ($12 adult with one free child ticket) for the Music on the Mountain Series at Mount Sequoyah, 150 Skyline Drive. mountsequoyah.org/event-directory

• Mary Gauthier plays at 7 p.m. Oct. 14 ($30 and up); Dar Williams plays at 7 p.m. Nov. 6 ($30 and up); jams return in October at Roots HQ, 1 E. Mountain St. fayettevilleroots.org.

• Justin Moore plays at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30 ($35); Hippie Sabotage plays at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7 ($32.50); Old Crow Medicine Show plays at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8; Wallows performs at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12 ($29.50); Goose plays at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13; Yung Gravy performs at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14 (sold out); Cooper Alan plays at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21 ($20 and up); Peco’s & the Rooftops perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 22 ($25 and up); Gov’t Mule performs at 7 p.m. Oct. 23 ($35 and up); Highly Suspect plays at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24 ($27.50 and up); Gogol Bordello performs at 7 p.m. Oct. 25 ($30 and up) at JJ’s Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

• The Texas Gentlemen perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6 ($36) at the Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St. waltonartscenter.org.

• An Americana Songwriter’s Journey with Sean Harrison starts at 8 p.m. Sept. 30; Peter Rexford plays at 8 p.m. Oct. 1; Risko and Friends play at 6 p.m. Oct. 6; Mike Bewley plays at 7 p.m. Oct. 8; Latin Dance Night starts at 6 p.m. Oct. 9 at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar, 3980 W. Wedington Drive. facebook.com/sixtwelvecoffeehouseandbar.

• Jenna and the Soul Shakers play at 4 p.m. Oct. 2; Chucky Waggs & the Company of Raggs plays at 9 p.m. Oct. 7; Doctor Junior plays at 8 p.m. Oct. 14; Patti Steel Band plays an album release show at 9 p.m. Oct. 28 at Kingfish, 262 N. School Ave. www.facebook.com/kingfishbar

FORT SMITH

• Dirty Honey, Dorothy and Mac Saturn play at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2 ($27.50 and up); Logan Mize plays 7 p.m. Oct. 7 ($20 and up); The Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular starts at 7 p.m. Oct. 9 ($22.50 and up; Teddy Swims plays at 7 p.m. Oct. 11 ($39.50); Larry Fleet plays at 8 p.m. Oct. 13 ($25-$39); Preacher Lawson performs at 7 p.m. Oct. 14; Jackyl plays at 7 p.m. Oct. 22 ($29-$49) at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• Jacob Stelly plays at 8 p.m. Oct. 8 ($10 and up); Kameron Marlowe plays at 7 p.m. Oct. 13 ($15 and up) at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. majesticfortsmith.com.

• Rocky Horror Pickin Show starts at 8 p.m. Sept. 30; Hell on the Border with Second Life, Ghost Hollow, Stress Dream, Obliviate, Held Tight and Losing Game starts at 8 p.m. Oct. 1 at Hero’s, 1002 Garrison Ave. facebook.com/DiveInHeros

LOWELL

• Dennis Regan takes the stage at 6 p.m. Sept. 30 and Oct. 1; Steward Huff performs at 6 p.m Oct. 14 and 6 & 8:45 p.m. Oct. 15; Paul Varghese performs at 6 p.m. Oct. 21 & 22; Chris Cope takes the stage at 6 p.m. Oct. 28 & 29; Kevin Nealon and Bruce Barth perform in December at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. grovecomedy.com.

ROGERS

• Koe Wetzel, Aaron Lewis and Kolby Cooper perform Sept. 30 ($40 and up); The Chicks and Patty Griffin play at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4 ($39 and up); Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU and Fire from the Gods start at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 12 ($35 and up); The Black Keys, Band of Horses and The Velveteers perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 13 ($59.50 and up) at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road. waltonartscenter.org/AMP.

• La Sonora Dynamita De Carlitos Xivir plays at 8 p.m. Sept. 30 (general admission free, tables $20) for the Railyard Live Concert Series at Butterfield Stage, 101 E. Cherry St. railyardlive.com/live-events.

SPRINGDALE

• The Mixtape Music series with Earl Hazard + Sewlo play at 7 p.m. Oct. 19; and Victor Charlie & Vraii + 64velour at 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at 214 By CACHE, 214 S. Main St. cachecreate.org.

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS

• FM Live happens at 9 p.m Sept. 30 at Seven in Cherokee Casino, 2416 U.S. 412. cherokeecasino.com/west-siloam-springs/entertainment.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwaonline.com