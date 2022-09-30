8 Days a Week



Sept. 29 (Thursday)

Book Sale — All day Sept. 29-Oct. 1, Springdale Public Library. Hosted by Friends of the Library. Admission is free. springdalelibrary.org.

Evenings In Eleven — 5 & 6 p.m., Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Monarch Popup — Learn more about the endangered Monarch butterfly, its habitat, and its yearly pit stop in NWA, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Turnbow Park in downtown Springdale. Free. https://fb.me/e/211FYgQDk.

House Plant Swap — 6-7 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Fabulous Fiction Book Club — 6:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Broadway In Bentonville — 7 p.m. Sept. 29-30, Thaden School in Bentonville. $40. www.eventbrite.com/e/broadway-in-bentonville-tickets-410978717407

“The Nobody Academy of Misfit Magic” — 7 p.m. Sept. 29-30; 2 and 7 p.m. Oct. 1; 2 p.m. Oct. 2, Arts Live Theatre, 818 N. Sang Ave. in Fayetteville. $10-$12. artslivetheatre.com.

“The Music Man” — A revival of the classic tale of a traveling con man and a beautiful librarian, 8 p.m. Sept. 29-Oct. 1, 2 p.m. Oct. 2, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in downtown Rogers. $25 & up. 631-8988 or arkansaspublictheatre.org.

__

Sept. 30 (Friday)

Junk at the Mill — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, 501 S. Mock St. in Prairie Grove.

Drop-In Tour: Art Trail — Sculpture & nature, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour — “Architecture at Home,” 2 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Art Night Out — “Hamilton!,” 6-9 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Get performance tickets at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“This B*tch: Esta Sangre Quiero” — By M.F.A. playwright Adrienne Dawes, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30-Oct. 1; 2 p.m. Oct. 2; again Oct. 5-9, University Theatre on the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville. $5-$20. uarkartstickets.com.

“Murder on the Orient Express” — Presented by JBU students, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30-Oct. 1, Oct. 7-8; with a 2 p.m. matinee Oct. 8, Berry Performing Arts Center on the John Brown University campus in Siloam Springs. $7-$16. www.jbu.edu/tickets.

__

Oct. 1 (Saturday)

Harvest Homecoming — With music, food, kids’ areas, a dog parade and 90-plus vendors, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., downtown square in Harrison.

Super Saturday — With Momandpop, 10 a.m., Event Center at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

RPM Spinners — 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Sew Simple — Craft an origami bag, 10 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

Hispanic Heritage Story Time — 10 a.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Asian Pacific Islander Celebration — 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., 5 Star Productions, 100 N. Eighth St. in Fort Smith. Free, but tickets required at https://bit.ly/3frzbW5

“Lifted” — An acrobatics performance by female-led, UK-based Mimbre, noon & 4 p.m. Oct. 1 & 4 p.m. Oct. 2, The Momentary in Bentonville. $5-$15. themomentary.org.

Gallery Conversation — Celebrating LGBTQ+ Artists, 1 p.m., Early American Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Celebrate Latinx Heritage Month — With SoNA Beyond’s Duo Capriccioso and salsa band Son Sin Gnero, 3 p.m., outdoors at Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

“The Taming of the Shrew” — Presented by NWA Audio Theater, 3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Oct. 2 (Sunday)

Sunday Music — With Woven, 1 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Family Fun — Art for all, 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Artists As Changemakers — With David M. Rubenstein, 2 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $15. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Oct. 3 (Monday)

Latino Heritage — Genealogy for Families, all month, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Nebula in a Necklace Craft Kit — Pick up at Fort Smith Main Library or Miller Branch. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights — 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture — 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Mayor’s Book Club — 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Yoga at FPL — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Book Talk at Night — “American Spy” by Lauren Wilkinson, 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Oct. 4 (Tuesday)

Author Chat — With NBA champ Steph Curry, author of “I Have a Superpower,” noon, Rogers Public Library via livestream. Register at rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Cooking the Farmers’ Market — With visiting artist Amanda Arafat, 5 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Join the waitlist at faylib.org.

Mindfulness Meditation — 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Virtual Trivia Night — 7 p.m., Fort Smith Library via Facebook Live. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Cerqua Rivera Dance Theater — 7:30 p.m., Jim & Joyce Faulkner Performing Arts Center on the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville. CANCELED. uark.universitytickets.com.

__

Oct. 5 (Wednesday)

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture — Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

3 In 30 — Three artworks in 30 minutes, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Under the Covers Book Club — 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Sci-Fi Book Club — 6 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Young at Heart Adult Book Club — “They Called Us Enemy” by George Takei, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Chainmaille Jewelry Workshop — 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Books & Brews — “Picture of Dorian Gray” by Oscar Wilde, 6 p.m., Apple Blossom Brew Pub, 1550 E. Zion Road in Fayetteville. Hosted by Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Arkansas-Made Horror Films — “Door in the Woods,” 7 p.m., Bailey Hall at Mount Sequoyah in Fayetteville. Hosted by Arkansas Cinema Society (ACS) and Nightmare on Block Street. $15. acseventive.org. A screening of “Ghosts of the Ozarks” is set for Oct. 12.

__

Oct. 6 (Thursday)

Chapter Chicks Woman’s Book Club — 11 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

We’re Hooked Crafting Club — 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Scribblers & Scribes — 2 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Tyson Ten — Artists and Scholars in Conversation, 1-5:45 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Tickets at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Cocktail Tour — Fall Feelings, 6 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. $15. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“The U.S. & The Holocaust” — Ken Burns film excerpt and panel discussion, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

“All Together Now” — A music production series featuring hip-hop artist Jasper Logan, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

First Thursday Film — “It Happened One Night,” 1934, 6 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Lecture — Alfredo Jaar: “It Is Difficult,” 6:30 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Tickets at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Oct. 7 (Friday)

Flea In The Park — Flea and handcrafted market with food and music, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 7-8, Blowing Springs Park in Bella Vista.

Drop-In Tour: Art Trail — Sculpture & nature, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour — “Architecture at Home,” 2 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Evenings In Eleven — 5 & 6 p.m., Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Arquitectura para un cuerpo — With Carlos Martiel, 6 p.m., Early American Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Art Trail at Night — 7-10 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Oct. 8 (Saturday)

Maker Faire — From animators to cosplay creators, bike makers to scientists and hobbyist 3-D printers, Maker Faire is where beginners and experts of all ages come together to show what’s being made in NWA, all day, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Dungeons & Dragons — 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

CB to You Mobile Art Lab — 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Homegrown Festival in downtown Siloam Springs. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Sourdough Starting Workshop — 10 a.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $30. ozarkfolkways.org.

Walnut Farm Fall Festival — With a petting zoo, pony rides, pumpkin decorating, face painting, fall treats, silent auction and more, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Walnut Farm Montessori School in Bentonville. $15. https://walnut-farm-montessori-school-inc.square.site/

Hispanic-Latinx Celebration — 5-9 p.m., Garrison Commons Pocket Park, 913 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. Free. 646downtown.com.

__

On Show

“The Worst-Case Scenario Survival Experience” — Tuesday and Wednesday from noon to 6 p.m.; Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.; and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. extended through Jan. 12, The JTL Shop on Emma Avenue in downtown Springdale. $6-$12. thejonescenter.net.

“Back to School” — Themed tours of the Hawkins House, through Oct. 29, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

“Civil War in Benton County: Untold Stories” — Through Nov. 12, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154 or rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

“Ken Smith’s Buffalo River Country” — Remembering the creation of the national river, through December, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

“Digi Know” — A photographic exhibit that illustrates an era when a photo was a precious thing and shows visitors how historic photos are digitized to preserve these stories of our people and our past, all summer, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. shilohmuseum.org.

“Math Moves! Experiencing Ratio and Proportion” — Allows kids and families to “playfully investigate ratios and proportions by using their bodies and gestures,” all year, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. $10. amazeum.org.

“A Dash of Apple Vinegar” — A celebration of the apple industry in Rogers, through Dec. 31, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154 or rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

“Listening Forest” — Through Jan. 1, Crystal Bridges Museum. $15-$27 for adults, $7-$15 for children. crystalbridges.org.

“We the People: The Radical Notion of Democracy” — Through Jan. 2, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Fashioning America” — American fashion history through some recognizable names — Ralph Lauren, Nike, Vera Wang, Levi-Strauss — but more so through “little-known fashion heroes,” through Jan. 30, Crystal Bridges Museum. $12. crystalbridges.org.

“Architecture at Home” — Five housing prototypes intended to act as a conversation starter for how to improve the places where people live, through 2023, Orchard Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. crystalbridges.org.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com