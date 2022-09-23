Live Music: Pat Bianchi, Reckless Kelly, Jesse Dean and more September 23, 2022

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwadg.com



Grammy-nominated, Hammond B-3 organ master Pat Bianchi will perform with his trio at 7 p.m. Sept. 24 at Roots HQ, 1 E. Mountain St. in Fayetteville. Performing with Bianchi will be Colin Stranahan on drums and Paul Bollenback on guitar.

Bianchi will pay homage to Joey DeFrancesco, who passed away this year, and Dr. Lonnie Smith at the concert that is part of the Northwest Arkansas Jazz Society’s and KUAF’s Summer Jazz Concert Series.

Tickets are $30 for general admission, $40 for prime seating and $200 for a VIP table for four. Get tickets at digjazz.com/pat-bianchi-jazz-trio.

BENTONVILLE

• Jukebox Confession plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 24; Lagers & Lederhosen starts at 3 p.m. Oct. 1 at Bike Rack Brewing Co., 801 S.E. Eighth St. facebook.com/bikerackbrewing/events.

• Lyle Lovett & John Hiatt play at 8 p.m. Oct. 8 (Momentary Green, $20-$84); free concerts take place on Friday nights and Sunday afternoons on the Arvest Bank Courtyard at The Momentary, 507 S.E. E St., themomentary.org.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Neon Moon plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 23 at Wanderoo Lodge & Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755; facebook.com/wanderoolodge.

• Jenna and the Soul Shakers play at 9:30 p.m. Sept. 23 at Chelsea’s, 10 Mountain St. facebook.com/chelseaseureka.

• Hillberry The Harvest Moon Festival featuring Railroad Earth, Oteil & Friends, Cory Wong, Sam Bush, Yonder Mountain String Band, Victor Wooten, Bass Extremes, Keller & The Keels, Big Something, Circles Around the Sun, The Lil Smokies, Kitchen Dwellers, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, The High Hawks, Arkansauce, Opal Agafia, Pert Near Sandstone, Friends of the Phamily, One Way Traffic, Clusterpluck, The Gravel Yard, Skye Pollard & Family Holler, Country Jesus, Eureka Strings, Rachel Ammons, Sprungbilly, Pretend Friends, The Dirty Strings, The Charlie Mellinger Band, The D@mn Neighbors, The Traveling Squirrels, The Danny Spain Gang, Blurred Name and Richie ‘Shakin’ Nagan (artist at large) will be Sept. 29-Oct. 2 at The Farm near Eureka Springs. Tickets start at $70 for a one-day pass to $230 for five-day pass. Camping, ticket information and more at hillberryfestival.com.

• People Helping People hosts a “Tips for Transformation” series from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Thursdays in September featuringQi Gong and Tai Chi with Jason Salgado on Sept. 29 at Gotahold Brewing, 409 W. Van Buren. peoplehelping.org.

• Buddy Shute & the Motivators play at 6 p.m. Sept. 23 at New Delhi Cafe, 2 N. Main St. buddyshute.com.

FAYETTEVILLE

• Happy hour with Leah & the Mojo Doctors starts at 6 p.m. ($8) then Funky Friday with 1 Oz Jig, Green Acres and Monk is King starts at 9 p.m. Sept. 23 ($10-$30) at George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. Fayetteville. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

• Kayln Fay performs at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 30 ($12 adult with one free child ticket) for the Music on the Mountain Series at Mount Sequoyah, 150 Skyline Drive. mountsequoyah.org

• Pat Bianchi Trio will perform at 7 p.m. Sept. 24 ($30 and up) digjazz.com; Patrick Sweany plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 29 ($20 and up); Mary Gauthier plays at 7 p.m. Oct. 14 ($30 and up); Dar Williams plays at 7 p.m. Nov. 6 ($30 and up) at Roots HQ, 1 E. Mountain St. fayettevilleroots.org.

• Old Crow Medicine Show plays at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8; Wallows performs at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12 ($29.50); Goose plays at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13; Yung Gravy performs at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14 (sold out); Cooper Alan plays at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21 ($20 and up); Peco’s & the Rooftops perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 22 ($25 and up); Gov’t Mule performs at 7 p.m. Oct. 23 ($35 and up); Highly Suspect plays at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24 ($27.50 and up); Gogol Bordello performs at 7 p.m. Oct. 25 ($30 and up) at JJ’s Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

• The Robert Cray Band performs at 7 p.m. Sept. 27 ($29 and up); The Texas Gentlemen perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6 ($36) at the Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St. waltonartscenter.org.

• Project 1268 plays at 8 p.m. Sept. 23; An Americana Songwriter’s Journey with Sean Harrison starts at 8 p.m. Sept. 30; Peter Rexford plays at 8 p.m. Oct. 1 at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar, 3980 W. Wedington Drive. facebook.com/sixtwelvecoffeehouseandbar.

• Daniel Romano’s Outfit with Carson McHone starts at 8 p.m. Sept. 25 ($15; facebook.com/onthemapfest) at Smoke and Barrel Tavern, 324 W. Dickson St. facebook.com/TheSmokeAndBarrel.

• Randall Shreve plays at 8 p.m. Sept. 29; Jenna and the Soul Shakers play at 4 p.m. Oct. 2; and Doctor Junior plays at 8 p.m. Oct. 14 at Kingfish, 262 N. School Ave. https://www.facebook.com/kingfishbar

FORT SMITH

• Reckless Kelly plays at 8 p.m. Sept. 23 ($20 and up); Henry Rollins takes the stage at 8 p.m. Sept. 24 ($29 and up); Dirty Honey, Dorothy and Mac Saturn play at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2 ($27.50 and up) at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• Them Dirty Roses and Goodbye June start at 8 p.m. Sept. 29 ($20 and up); Jacob Stelly plays at 8 p.m. Oct. 8 ($10 and up); Kameron Marlowe plays at 7 p.m. Oct. 13 ($15 and up) at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. majesticfortsmith.com.

• Constant Battle performs at 8 p.m. Sept. 23; Sick Ride and The Big Sad play at 8 p.m. Sept. 24; Rocky Horror Pickin Show starts at 8 p.m. Sept. 30; Hell on the Border with Second Life, Ghost Hollow, Stress Dream, Obliviate, Held Tight and Losing Game starts at 8 p.m. Oct. 1 at Hero’s, 1002 Garrison Ave. facebook.com/DiveInHeros

• Trey Taylor performs at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 24 ($10 students, $25 and up general admission) for an Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fundraiser at The Where House, 8 N. 12th St. www.aspsf.org/trey-taylor.

LOWELL

• Trae Crowder performs at 6:30 & 9 p.m. Sept. 23-24; Dennis Regan takes the stage at 6 p.m. Sept. 30 and Oct. 1; Steward Huff performs at 6 p.m Oct. 14 and 6 & 8:45 p.m. Oct. 15; Paul Varghese performs at 6 p.m. Oct. 21 & 22; Chris Cope takes the stage at 6 p.m. Oct. 28 & 29; Kevin Nealon and Bruce Barth perform in December at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. grovecomedy.com.

ROGERS

• Koe Wetzel, Aaron Lewis and Kolby Cooper perform Sept. 30 ($40 and up); The Chicks and Patty Griffin play at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4 ($39 and up); Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU and Fire from the Gods start at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 12 ($35 and up); The Black Keys, Band of Horses and The Velveteers perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 13 ($59.50 and up) at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road. waltonartscenter.org/AMP.

• Dawson Hollow plays at 8 p.m. Sept. 23; Trout Fishing in America performs at 8 p.m. Sept. 24; La Sonora Dynamita De Carlitos Xivir plays at 8 p.m. Sept. 30 (general admission free, tables $20) for the Railyard Live Concert Series at Butterfield Stage, 101 E. Cherry St. railyardlive.com/live-events.

SPRINGDALE

• The Mountain Gypsies perform at 6 p.m. Sept. 28 at Core Brewery Taproom, 2470 N. Lowell Road, coreofarkansas.com.

• Dylan Scott and Liz Greenwood tell jokes at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29 at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E. Emma Ave., facebook.com/NaturalStateComedy.

• The Mixtape Music series with Earl Hazard + Sewlo play at 7 p.m. Oct. 19; and Victor Charlie & Vraii + 64velour at 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at 214 By CACHE, 214 S. Main St. cachecreate.org.

WINSLOW

• Jesse Dean and Mark Bilyeau play at 7 p.m. Sept. 24 ($10); The Squirrel Jam Fourth Sunday open music circle starts at 5 p.m. Sept. 25 (free) at Ozark Folkways, 22733 N. U.S. 71.

