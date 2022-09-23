8 Days a Week



Sept. 22 (Thursday)

Adult Recess — Anyone Can Learn to Letter, 11 a..m., Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

“Pretty Woman: The Musical” — 1:30 & 7 p.m. Sept. 22; 8 p.m. Sept. 23; 2 & 8 p.m. Sept. 24; and 2 p.m. Sept. 25, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $51 & up. waltonartscenter.org.

True Crime Club — 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Evenings In Eleven — 5 & 6 p.m., Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Play With Passion — Activities and athletics for youth with disabilities and their families, 5:30-7 p.m., South Lawn at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Looking In The Stacks — A deeper dive into census records, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Party in the Park — With Jumpsuit Jamey and the Can’t-Wait to Play Boys, a BBQ dinner, a silent auction & more Benefitting the Beaver Watershed Alliance, 6-8:30 p.m., Bunch Park in Elkins. $10-$20. beaverwatershedalliance.org/event/friendraiser.

Sept. 23 (Friday)

Banned Book Preschool Story Time — 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Domestic Conflict Safety Awareness — With the Bentonville Police Department, 11 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Drop-In Tour: Art Trail — Sculpture & nature, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour — “Architecture at Home,” Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Evenings In Eleven — 5 & 6 p.m., Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Innovation Speakers — An Evening With MIXERMAN, 6 p.m., Event Center at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

“The Philadelphia Story” — A revival of the classic high society comedy, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23-24; 2 p.m. Sept. 25; again Sept. 28-Oct. 1, Fort Smith Little Theatre, 401 N. Sixth St. $12. fslt.org or 783-2966.

“Pretty Woman: The Musical” — 8 p.m. Sept. 23; 2 & 8 p.m. Sept. 24; and 2 p.m. Sept. 25, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $51 & up. waltonartscenter.org.

“The Music Man” — A revival of the classic tale of a traveling con man and a beautiful librarian, 8 p.m. Sept. 23-24; 2 p.m. Sept. 25; again Sept. 29-Oct. 2, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in downtown Rogers. $25 & up. 631-8988 or arkansaspublictheatre.org.

Sept. 24 (Saturday)

Great Arkansas Cleanup — 8:30-11:30 a.m., visitor center at Hobbs State Park, east of Rogers. Bring work gloves and a water bottle. 789-5000.

Ozarks Autumnal Brunch Cooking Workshop — 10 a.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $30. ozarkfolkways.org.

Super Saturday — Hooked on Science, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Introduction to Genealogy — 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Twisted Stitches — 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration — 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Meditation & Art — 10:30 a.m., Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. $5. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Hispanic Heritage Story Time — 11 a.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Tween Studio Squad — Pom-Pom Palooza, 4 p.m., Durand Room at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Sept. 25 (Sunday)

“Redoubt” — A film by Matthew Barney, 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., The Momentary in Bentonville. Free. Get tickets at themomentary.org.

CB to You Mobile Art Lab — Hispanic Heritage Festival, 1-5 p.m., Shiloh Square in downtown Springdale. Hosted by Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. crystalbridges.org.

Mountain Street Stage — Dana Cooper, 2 p.m., Event Center at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Ceramics Fun — With Cheryl Buell, 2 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $45. ozarkfolkways.org.

Squirrel Jam — Fourth Sunday open circle, 5 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

Sept. 26 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights — 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture — 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Critical Conversations — Civic Friendship, Divisive Topics, and Democratic Discourse with the Bill of Rights Institute, 5 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Yoga on the Glade — 6 p.m., Hunt Family Gathering Glade at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Sept. 27 (Tuesday)

Mindfulness Meditation — 5:30 p.m., Art & Movement Room at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Sleuth or Consequences Book Club — “Mexican Gothic” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Sept. 28 (Wednesday)

Library Book Club — 9:30 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Yoga Basics & Breathwork — With Dana Dever, 10 a.m., Art & Movement Room at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture — Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

3 In 30 — Three artworks in 30 minutes, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

CB to You Mobile Art Lab — Farewell celebration, 3:30-6 p.m., Yvonne Richardson Center in Fayetteville. Hosted by Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. crystalbridges.org.

Bookflix at Six — 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free for all ages. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Sept. 29 (Thursday)

Book Sale — All day Sept. 29-Oct. 1, Springdale Public Library. Hosted by Friends of the Library. Admission is free. springdalelibrary.org.

Evenings In Eleven — 5 & 6 p.m., Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

House Plant Swap — 6-7 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Fabulous Fiction Book Club — 6:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Sept. 30 (Friday)

Drop-In Tour: Art Trail — Sculpture & nature, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour — “Architecture at Home,” 2 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Art Night Out — “Hamilton!,” 6-9 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Get performance tickets at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“This B*tch: Esta Sangre Quiero” — By M.F.A. playwright Adrienne Dawes, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30-Oct. 1; 2 p.m. Oct. 2; again Oct. 5-9, University Theatre on the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville. $5-$20. uarkartstickets.com.

Oct. 1 (Saturday)

Super Saturday — With Momandpop, 10 a.m., Event Center at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

RPM Spinners — 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Sew Simple — Craft an origami bag, 10 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

Hispanic Heritage Story Time — 10 a.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

“Lifted” — An acrobatics performance by female-led, UK-based Mimbre, noon & 4 p.m. Oct. 1 & 4 p.m. Oct. 2, The Momentary in Bentonville. $5-$15. themomentary.org.

Gallery Conversation — Celebrating LGBTQ+ Artists, 1 p.m., Early American Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Celebrate Latinx Heritage Month — With SoNA Beyond’s Duo Capriccioso and salsa band Son Sin Gnero, 3 p.m., outdoors at Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

“The Taming of the Shrew” — Presented by NWA Audio Theater, 3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

On Show

Feng Zikai: Selections From the Permanent Collection — Through Sept. 22, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

“A Divided Landscape” — European American artists painted a version of the world they wanted others to see. What has been left out – the footprints, fences, military trenches, deeds, handshakes, broken treaties, and blood – tells a darker, more accurate story, through Sept. 25, The Momentary in Bentonville. Free. themomentary.org.

“Currents” — Showcasing the work of Dylan DeWitt and Kasey Ramirez, through Sept. 25, Joy Pratt Markham Gallery inside Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free. waltonartscenter.org.

Fresh From the Studio — Referring to the “emotive bonds and exuberant creativity” from an artist working out of their studio, through Sept. 30, Fenix Art Gallery, 150 N. Skyline Drive, Fayetteville. Gallery hours noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday; noon-6 p.m. Saturday. fenixarts.org.

Elevate — Showcasing the work of Danielle Hatch, Sarah Turner and Linda Lopez, through September, 21C Museum Hotel in Bentonville. Free. 21cmuseumhotels.com/museum/exhibit/elevate-bentonville-2022/.

“The Worst-Case Scenario Survival Experience” — Tuesday and Wednesday from noon to 6 p.m.; Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.; and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. through Oct. 14, The JTL Shop on Emma Avenue in downtown Springdale. $6-$12. thejonescenter.net.

“Back to School” — Themed tours of the Hawkins House, through Oct. 29, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

“Civil War in Benton County: Untold Stories” — Through Nov. 12, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154 or rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

“Ken Smith’s Buffalo River Country” — Remembering the creation of the national river, through December, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

“Digi Know” — A photographic exhibit that illustrates an era when a photo was a precious thing and shows visitors how historic photos are digitized to preserve these stories of our people and our past, all summer, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. shilohmuseum.org.

“Math Moves! Experiencing Ratio and Proportion” — Allows kids and families to “playfully investigate ratios and proportions by using their bodies and gestures,” all year, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. $10. amazeum.org.

“A Dash of Apple Vinegar” — A celebration of the apple industry in Rogers, through Dec. 31, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154 or rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

“Listening Forest” — Through Jan. 1, Crystal Bridges Museum. $15-$27 for adults, $7-$15 for children. crystalbridges.org.

“We the People: The Radical Notion of Democracy” — Through Jan. 2, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Architecture at Home” — Five housing prototypes intended to act as a conversation starter for how to improve the places where people live, through 2023, Orchard Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. crystalbridges.org.

— Becca Martin-Brown

