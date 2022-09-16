LIVE! A Music Calendar featuring the Shane Bailey Memorial Bash and more September 16, 2022

The annual Shane Bailey Memorial Music Society Bash starts at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Bakery District, 70 S. Seventh St. in Fort Smith. The event features music, food trucks, games, door prizes and more. The musical lineup (in order of appearance) includes The BackBeat Combo (University of Arkansas-Fort Smith students), Don Bailey & Friends, Gabrielle Gore & The Silent Thunder Band, Oreo Blue with Gary Hutchison, and GoodLuck Slim. An after-BASH Night Cap at The PUB will run from 10 p.m. until midnight in the Maple Room at the Bakery District. Live music will be provided by Gary Hutchison.

The Shane Bailey Memorial Music Society was formed in memory of Fort Smith musician Shane Bailey, son of Don and Terri Bailey. Its mission is to provide funding, education and performance opportunities that foster creative music and artistic expression by helping young people develop and hone their musical and creative skills. Instrument donation to area young musicians and school programs are also important parts of the Society’s mission.

BENTONVILLE

• Ashtyn Barbaree & the Barbarians play at 7 p.m. Sept. 17; Jukebox Confession plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 24; Lagers & Lederhosen starts at 3 p.m. Oct. 1 at Bike Rack Brewing Co., 801 S.E. Eighth St. facebook.com/bikerackbrewing/events.

• Japanese Breakfast plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 17 (Momentary Green, $15-$45) Lyle Lovett & John Hiatt play at 8 p.m. Oct. 8 (Momentary Green, $20-$84); free concerts take place on Friday nights and Sunday afternoons on the Arvest Bank Courtyard at The Momentary, 507 S.E. E St., themomentary.org.

• FORMAT festival with music from Rüfüs Du Sol, Phoenix, Khruangbin, Beach House, The War on Drugs, The Flaming Lips, Jungle, Herbie Hancock, Thundercat, Sissel Tolaas, Fatboy Slim, Moses Sumney, Jacolby Satterwhite, Elle King and far more than we can list here. Art installations by Doug Aitken, Nick Cave, Marinella Senatore and more, plus appearances by local bands. Tickets start at $125 for one-day general admission, $300 for three-day general admission for the festival Sept. 23-25 at The Momentary, 507 S.E. E St. More information and tickets at format-festival.com.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Covered in Cat Hair performs at 7 p.m. Sept. 16; 96 Miles plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 17; Neon Moon plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 23 at Wanderoo Lodge & Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755; facebook.com/wanderoolodge.

• Jenna and the Soul Shakers play at 9:30 p.m. Sept. 23 at Chelsea’s, 10 Mountain St. facebook.com/chelseaseureka.

• Hillberry The Harvest Moon Festival featuring Railroad Earth, Oteil & Friends, Cory Wong, Sam Bush, Yonder Mountain String Band, Victor Wooten, Bass Extremes, Keller & The Keels, Big Something, Circles Around the Sun, The Lil Smokies, Kitchen Dwellers, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, The High Hawks, Arkansauce, Opal Agafia, Pert Near Sandstone, Friends of the Phamily, One Way Traffic, Clusterpluck, The Gravel Yard, Skye Pollard & Family Holler, Country Jesus, Eureka Strings, Rachel Ammons, Sprungbilly, Pretend Friends, The Dirty Strings, The Charlie Mellinger Band, The D@mn Neighbors, The Traveling Squirrels, The Danny Spain Gang, Blurred Name and Richie ‘Shakin’ Nagan (artist at large) will be Sept. 29-Oct. 2 at The Farm near Eureka Springs. Tickets start at $70 for a one-day pass to $230 for five-day pass. Camping, ticket information and more at hillberryfestival.com.

• People Helping People hosts a “Tips for Transformation” series from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Thursdays in September featuring Yoga with Susan Gaines on Sept. 22, then Qi Gong and Tai Chi with Jason Salgado on Sept. 29 at Gotahold Brewing, 409 W. Van Buren. peoplehelping.org.

FAYETTEVILLE

• Gypsy Reunion plays at 9:30 p.m. Sept. 16 ($12-$15); Steve ‘N’ Seagulls with the Burney Sisters starts at 9 p.m. Sept. 17 ($20-$23) ; Buddy Shute & the Motivators birthday bash and EP release starts at 6 p.m. Sept. 18 ($8) at George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. Fayetteville. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

• Kayln Fay performs at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 30 ($12 adult with one free child ticket) for the Music on the Mountain Series; Supper Club and Salsa Night starts at 7 p.m. Sept. 16 ($30-$50) at Millar Lodge; That’s What She Said happens at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 22 ($15) at Mount Sequoyah, 150 Skyline Drive. mountsequoyah.org

• Pat Bianchi Trio will perform at 7 p.m. Sept. 24 ($30 and up) digjazz.com; Patrick Sweany plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 29 ($20 and up); Mary Gauthier plays at 7 p.m. Oct. 14 ($30 and up); Dar Williams plays at 7 p.m. Nov. 6 ($30 and up) at Roots HQ, 1 E. Mountain St. fayettevilleroots.org.

• Jon Langston plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 16 ($20 and up); Old Crow Medicine Show plays at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8; Wallows performs at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12 ($29.50); Goose plays at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13; Yung Gravy performs at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14 (sold out); Cooper Alan plays at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21 ($20 and up); Peco’s & the Rooftops perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 22 ($25 and up); Gov’t Mule performs at 7 p.m. Oct. 23 ($35 and up); Highly Suspect plays at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24 ($27.50 and up); Gogol Bordello performs at 7 p.m. Oct. 25 ($30 and up) at JJ’s Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

• Amy & Dave plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 16; Joy Bliss Bless happens at 7 p.m. Sept. 17; and Latin Dance Night starts at 6 p.m. Sept. 18 at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar, 3980 W. Wedington Drive. facebook.com/sixtwelvecoffeehouseandbar.

• Florence Dore (with members of Son Volt and The dBs) will perform at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20 ($10); Daniel Romano’s Outfit with Carson McHone starts at 8 p.m. Sept. 25 ($15; facebook.com/onthemapfest) at Smoke and Barrel Tavern, 324 W. Dickson St. facebook.com/TheSmokeAndBarrel.

FORT SMITH

• Michael Carbonaro: Lies on Stage happens at 7 p.m. Sept. 16 ($35 and up); Reckless Kelly plays at 8 p.m. Sept. 23 ($20 and up); Henry Rollins takes the stage at 8 p.m. Sept. 24 ($29 and up); Dirty Honey, Dorothy and Mac Saturn play at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2 ($27.50 and up) at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• Kyle Nix and The .38’s and RC & The Ambers play at 8 p.m. Sept. 16 ($12 and up); Chris Knight plays at 8 p.m. Sept. 22 ($20 and up); Them Dirty Roses and Goodbye June start at 8 p.m. Sept. 29 ($20 and up); Jacob Stelly plays at 8 p.m. Oct. 8 ($10 and up); Kameron Marlowe plays at 7 p.m. Oct. 13 ($15 and up) at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. majesticfortsmith.com.

• AV8 plays at 8 p.m. Sept. 16; Sin of Saints and Like Before play at 8 p.m. Sept. 17; Constant Battle performs at 8 p.m. Sept. 23 at Hero’s, 1002 Garrison Ave. facebook.com/DiveInHeros

LOWELL

• Greg Fitzsimmons performs at 6 p.m. Sept. 16 and 6 & 8:45 p.m. Sept. 17; Trae Crowder performs at 6:30 & 9 p.m. Sept. 23-24 at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. grovecomedy.com.

ROGERS

• Goo Goo Dolls with Blue October perform at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18 ($35 and up); Alice in Chains and Breaking Benjamin with Bush and Plush happens at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 20 ($35 and up); Koe Wetzel, Aaron Lewis and Kolby Cooper perform Sept. 30 ($40 and up); The Chicks and Patty Griffin play at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4 ($39 and up); Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU and Fire from the Gods starts at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 12 ($35 and up); The Black Keys, Band of Horses and The Velveteers perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 13 ($59.50 and up) at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road. waltonartscenter.org/AMP.

• The Burney Sisters with Leyton Robinson perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 16; Vintage Pistol plays at 8 p.m. Sept. 17; Dawson Hollow plays at 8 p.m. Sept. 23; Trout Fishing in America performs at 8 p.m. Sept. 24; La Sonora Dynamita De Carlitos Xivir plays at 8 p.m. Sept. 30 (general admission free, tables $20) for the Railyard Live Concert Series at Butterfield Stage, 101 E. Cherry St. railyardlive.com/live-events.

SPRINGDALE

• Vincent Tyler plays at 6 p.m. Sept. 21; The Mountain Gypsies perform at 6 p.m. Sept. 28 at Core Brewery Taproom, 2470 N. Lowell Road, coreofarkansas.com.

• Brandon Killugh & Maverick McWilliams perform comedy at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22; Dylan Scott and Liz Greenwood tell jokes at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29 at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E. Emma Ave., facebook.com/NaturalStateComedy.

• Earl Hazard + Sewlo play at 7 p.m. Oct. 19; and Victor Charlie & Vraii + 64velour at 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at 214 By CACHE, 214 S. Main St. cachecreate.org.

WINSLOW

• Jesse Dean and Mark Bilyeau play at 7 p.m. Sept. 24 ($10); The Squirrel Jam Fourth Sunday open music circle starts at 5 p.m. Sept. 25 (free) at Ozark Folkways, 22733 N. U.S. 71.

Shane Bailey was a Fort Smith musician who “had a deep compassion for young musicians who aspired to excel. He especially reached out to who lacked the resources needed to pursue their dreams and goals, and those who didn’t fit society’s concept of ‘the norm.’”

Longtime blues guitarist Gary Hutchison of Fort Smith will perform during the annual Shane Bailey Memorial Bash starting at 5 p.m. Sept. 16 at The Bakery District, 70 S. Seventh St. in Fort Smith. (File Photo/Andy Shupe)