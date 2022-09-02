LIVE! A Music Calendar featuring Hillberry and Rocklahoma September 2, 2022

The Sequoyah Ukulele Society meets from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Monday of every month at Sequoyah Hall at 150 N. Skyline Drive in Fayetteville. Participation is free. Organizer Helen Kwiatkowski says that all levels are welcome, just bring your ukulele and get ready to jam. Music and chords are projected onto a large screen so that everyone can play together. For more information, email sequoyahukulelesociety@gmail.com.

BENTONVILLE

• Ley Lines plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 3; and Bellwether Sirens and Olympics play at 7 p.m. Sept. 9 at Bike Rack Brewing Co., 801 S.E. Eighth St. facebook.com/bikerackbrewing/events.

• Courtyard Sessions start at 4 p.m. Sept. 11, Sept. 18, Oct. 2, Oct. 23 (bands TBA) on the Arvest Bank Courtyard at The Momentary, 507 S.E. E St., themomentary.org.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Patti Steel Trio plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 2; Averill Cates plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 3 at Wanderoo Lodge & Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755; facebook.com/wanderoolodge.

• A Hillberry Pre-Party with Danny Spain Gang and “Dos Squirrels” starts at 8 p.m. Sept. 9 ($5); Jenna and the Soul Shakers play at 9:30 p.m. Sept. 23 at Chelsea’s, 10 Mountain St. facebook.com/chelseaseureka.

• The Cate Brothers play at 7 p.m. Sept. 7 at Basin Spring Park, 3 Spring St., facebook.com/basinspringpark.

• Hillberry The Harvest Moon Festival featuring Railroad Earth, Oteil & Friends, Cory Wong, Sam Bush, Yonder Mountain String Band, Victor Wooten, Bass Extremes, Keller & The Keels, Big Something, Circles Around the Sun, The Lil Smokies, Kitchen Dwellers, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, The High Hawks, Arkansauce, Opal Agafia, Pert Near Sandstone, Friends of the Phamily, One Way Traffic, Clusterpluck, The Gravel Yard, Skye Pollard & Family Holler, Country Jesus, Eureka Strings, Rachel Ammons, Sprungbilly, Pretend Friends, The Dirty Strings, The Charlie Mellinger Band, The D@mn Neighbors, The Traveling Squirrels, The Danny Spain Gang, Blurred Name and Richie ‘Shakin’ Nagan (artist at large) will be Sept. 29 to Oct. 2 at The Farm in Eureka Springs. Tickets start at $70 for a one-day pass to $230 for five-day pass. Camping, ticket information and more at hillberryfestival.com.

FAYETTEVILLE

• Happy hour with Gone Country starts at 6 p.m. followed by a Hillberry pre-party with Arkansauce, Eureka Strings and Country Jesus at 9 p.m. Sept. 2 ($18 and up); The Juice Presents: Gin & Juice ’90s Hip Hop Tribute happens at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 3 ($10 and up) at George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. Fayetteville. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

• Pat Bianchi Trio will perform at 7 p.m. Sept. 24 (ticket prices TBA) digjazz.com; Patrick Sweany plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 29; Mary Gauthier plays at 7 p.m. Oct. 14 ($30 and up); Dar Williams plays at 7 p.m. Nov. 6 ($30 and up) at Roots HQ, 1 E. Mountain St. fayettevilleroots.org.

• Black Label Society plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 2 ($35 and up); The Mountain Goats play at 7 p.m. Sept. 13 ($39.50); Bowling for Soup plays at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18 ($20 and up); Jon Langston plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 16 ($20 and up); Old Crow Medicine Show plays at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8; Wallows performs at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12 ($29.50); Goose plays at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13; Yung Gravy performs at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14 (sold out); Cooper Alan plays at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21 ($20 and up); Peco’s & the Rooftops perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 22 ($25 and up); Gov’t Mule performs at 7 p.m. Oct. 23 ($35 and up); Highly Suspect plays at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24 ($27.50 and up); Gogol Bordello performs at 7 p.m. Oct. 25 ($30 and up) at JJ’s Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

• Music Moves presents Fred Hammond at 6 p.m. Sept. 11 ($19-$25) at Christian Life Cathedral, 1285 Millsap Road, Fayetteville. musicmovesar.com.

• Herb Alpert & Lani Hall perform at 7 p.m. Sept. 15 ($26 and up) at the Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St. waltonartscenter.org.

• Peter Rexford plays at 8 p.m. Sept. 3; Latin Dance Night happens at 6 p.m. Sept. 4; Alex Wayne starts at 7 p.m. Sept. 8; JR Neal plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 9; Michael Bewley plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 10 at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar, 3980 W. Wedington Drive. facebook.com/sixtwelvecoffeehouseandbar.

• Florence Dore with members of Son Volt and The dBs will perform at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20 ($10); Daniel Romano’s Outfit with Carson McHone starts at 8 p.m. Sept. 25 ($15) at Smoke and Barrel Tavern, 324 W. Dickson St. facebook.com/TheSmokeAndBarrel.

FORT SMITH

• Tyler Farr performs at 7 p.m. Sept. 3 ($29 and up); Wade Bowen plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 8 ($20 and up); Warren Zeiders and Ben Burgess play at 8 p.m. Sept. 9; Wednesday 13 plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 10 ($20 and up); Michael Carbonaro: Lies on Stage happens at 7 p.m. Sept. 16 ($35 and up); Reckless Kelly plays at 8 p.m. Sept. 23 ($20 and up); Henry Rollins takes the stage at 8 p.m. Sept. 24 ($29 and up); Dirty Honey, Dorothy and Mac Saturn play at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2 ($27.50 and up) at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• Muscadine Bloodline with Taylor Hunnicutt starts at 8 p.m. Sept. 3 ($20-$25); Mike & The Moonpies plays at 8 p.m. Sept. 8 ($15 and up); Dylan Wheeler plays at 8 p.m. Sept. 9; Kyle Nix and The .38’s and RC & The Ambers play at 8 p.m. Sept. 16 ($12 and up); Chris Knight plays at 8 p.m. Sept. 22 ($20 and up); Them Dirty Roses and Goodbye June start at 8 p.m. Sept. 29 ($20 and up); Jacob Stelly plays at 8 p.m. Oct. 8 ($10 and up); Kameron Marlowe plays at 7 p.m. Oct. 13 ($15 and up) at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. majesticfortsmith.com.

• Sherman Conelly & War Pony play at 8 p.m. Sept. 3; Oreo Blue plays at 8 p.m. Sept. 10; AV8 plays at 8 p.m. Sept. 16; Sin of Saints and Like Before play at 8 p.m. Sept. 17; Constant Battle performs at 8 p.m. Sept. 23 at Hero’s, 1002 Garrison Ave. facebook.com/DiveInHeros

LOWELL

• Brendan Eyre performs at 6 p.m. Sept. 2-3; Greg Fitzsimmons performs at 6 p.m. Sept. 16 and 6 & 8:45 p.m. Sept. 17; Trae Crowder performs at 6:30 & 9 p.m. Sept. 23-24 at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. grovecomedy.com.

ROGERS

• Goo Goo Dolls with Blue October perform at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18 ($35 and up); Alice in Chains and Breaking Benjamin with Bush and Plush happens at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 20 ($35 and up); Koe Wetzel, Aaron Lewis and Kolby Cooper perform Sept. 30 ($40 and up); The Chicks and Patty Griffin play at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4 ($39 and up); Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU and Fire from the Gods starts at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 12 ($35 and up); The Black Keys, Band of Horses and The Velveteers perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 13 ($59.50 and up) at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road. waltonartscenter.org/AMP.

• BAANG and Jasper Logan perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 2; A Tom Petty Tribute starts at 7 p.m. Sept. 3; Simply Seger: A Tribute to Bob Seger happens at 7 p.m. Sept. 9; Panic Stricken: A Tribute to Widespread Panic starts at 7 p.m. Sept. 10; The Burney Sisters with Leyton Robinson perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 16; Vintage Pistol play at 8 p.m. Sept. 17; Dawson Hollow play at 8 p.m. Sept. 23; Trout Fishing in America perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 24; La Sonora Dynamita De Carlitos Xivir play at 8 p.m. Sept. 30 (general admission free, tables $20) for the Railyard Live Concert Series at Butterfield Stage, 101 E. Cherry St. railyardlive.com/live-events.

SPRINGDALE

• Dirty Flannel Shirt plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 7; Gavin Sumrall plays at 6 p.m. Sept. 14 at Core Brewery Taproom, 2470 N. Lowell Road, coreofarkansas.com.

ELSEWHERE

• Rocklahoma 2022 featuring Korn, Five Finger Death Punch, Shinedown, Evanescence, Megadeth, Seether, Three Days Grace, Cypress Hill, Jelly Roll and many many more will be Sept. 2-4 at Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds in Pryor, Okla. Tickets start at $189 plus fees for weekend general admission. More information on VIP packages and camping at rocklahoma.com.

