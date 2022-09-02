8 Days a Week



Sept. 2 (Friday)

GED Classes in Spanish — 10 a.m.-noon, Ann Henry Board Room at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

BPL in the Community — Family Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Bentonville Community Center, 1101 S.W. Citizens Circle. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

First Friday: Art & Culinary — Sept. 2-3, on the downtown Bentonville square. Art & Culinary Week continues through Sept. 10. downtownbentonville.org.

Drop-In Tour: Art Trail — Sculpture & nature, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Sept. 3 (Saturday)

Craft Around the World — Japan, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Sept. 4 (Sunday)

Sunday Music — With Jesse Dean, noon, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Deep Relaxation — Yoga Nidra with Robin Bruce, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Sept. 5 (Monday/Labor Day)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights — 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture — 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Cooking the Farmer’s Market — Last Bites of Summer with Amanda Arafat, 5 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Mindfulness Meditation — 5:30-7:15 p.m., Art & Movement Room at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Sept. 6 (Tuesday)

Tiny Art Kits — Scratch-off art, through September, all Fort Smith Public Libraries. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Bookmark Decorating Craft — Through September, Fort Smith Dallas Branch Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Artist of the Month — Sandra Dixon, through September, Fort Smith Miller Branch Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Sept. 7 (Wednesday)

Yoga Basics & Breathwork — With Dana Dever, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture — Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

3 In 30 — Three artworks in 30 minutes, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

CB to You Mobile Art Lab — Welcome celebration, 3:30-6 p.m., Yvonne Richardson Center in Fayetteville. Free. crystalbridges.org.

Wednesdays Over Water — “Architecture at Home,” 6-8 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. Sold out. crystalbridges.org.

Young at Heart Book Club — “Red Queen” by Victoria Aveyard, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Bookflix at Six — An animated storybook and thematically paired non-fiction title, followed by a related activity for families, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Books & Brews — “Sisters Brothers” by Patrick DeWitt, 6 p.m., Apple Blossom Brewing Co. in Fayetteville. Hosted by Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Sept. 8 (Thursday)

Crimes & Clues Book Club — “Hell in the Heartland” by Jax Miller, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Gallery Conversation — Behind the Scenes of “Let’s Talk:” Research and Evaluation, 1 p.m., Early American Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

The Book Was Better Book Club — Read a selected book, view the movie, and then attend the book club for discussion, starting this month with “Ready Player One,” 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Cocktail Tour — “Abstraction,” 6 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. $15. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Sept. 9 (Friday)

Drop-In Tour: Art Trail — Sculpture & nature, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour — “Architecture at Home,” 2 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Pioneer Days — 4 p.m. Sept. 9 through 9 p.m. Sept. 10, downtown St. Paul, east of Fayetteville on Arkansas 16 in Madison County. www.facebook.com/events/saint-paul-arkansas/stpaul-pioneer-day

Evenings In Eleven — 5 & 6 p.m., Eleven Restaurant at at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Land of Gold” — Film screening followed by a conversation with cast and filmmakers, 6-9 p.m., Thaden School in Bentonville. Reserve a free ticket at bentonvillefilm.org/year-round-programming.

Opening Exhibition Lecture — “Fashioning America,” 7 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Reservations at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Jennifer Koh in Concert — 8 p.m., Rode House at The Momentary in Bentonville. $15-$50. themomentary.org.

Antique Autos in the Ozarks — Sept. 9-11, Pine Mountain Village in Eureka Springs. AntiqueAutoFest.com.

Sept. 10 (Saturday)

Medieval/Fantasy LARP Day — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Family Gathering Glade at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Sourdough Starter Workshop — 10 a.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $30. ozarkfolkways.org.

Super Saturday — With Miracle Magical Miss, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Creation Station — Make a thaumatrope, 10 a.m.-noon, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

Ozark Quilt Fair — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165.

LARP Day Foam Dagger Making — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

LARP Day Woven Paracord Bracelets — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

LARP Day Backstrap Weaving — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Discover the Grounds — 11 a.m., at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Get tickets at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Fabric Dyeing Class — 1-3 p.m. & 3:30-5:30 p.m., The Momentary in Bentonville. $35. themomentary.org.

Adult Workshop — With Kalyn Fay Barnoski, 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at at Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Native Edible & Medicinal Plants for Your Ozark Garden — With Eric Fuselier, 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Heartfulness Meditation — 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

LARP Day Metal Jewelry Making — 2-4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

LARP Day Cookie Decorating — 2-4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

LARP Day Basics of Lettering & Calligraphy — 2-4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Crafternoon — Intuitive Mark Making by Creativebug, 2-4 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

The Hoecakes in Concert — 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

Sept. 11 (Sunday)

Storytelling Through Classical Music — 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

On Show

“Dupatta: Journeys of Life and Cultural Identity” — Artwork by Shabana Kauser, until Sept. 11, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, 1601 Rogers Ave. in Fort Smith. Free. fsram.org and shabanakauserart.com.

“Let’s Talk: Art of the West” — Through Sept. 12, Early American Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free; no ticket required. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Process/Experience/Place” — Showcasing the art of Mary Elkins, Jarrod Cluck and Owen Buffington, through Sept. 18, The District Art Galleries by UAFS at the Bakery District in Fort Smith. Free. uafs.edu/academics/colleges-and-schools/college-of-arts-and-sciences/departments/art-and-design.php.

Feng Zikai: Selections From the Permanent Collection — Through Sept. 22, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

“A Divided Landscape” — European American artists painted a version of the world they wanted others to see. What has been left out – the footprints, fences, military trenches, deeds, handshakes, broken treaties, and blood – tells a darker, more accurate story, through Sept. 25, The Momentary in Bentonville. Free. themomentary.org.

“Currents” — Showcasing the work of Dylan DeWitt and Kasey Ramirez, through Sept. 25, Joy Pratt Markham Gallery inside Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free. waltonartscenter.org.

Fresh From the Studio — Referring to the “emotive bonds and exuberant creativity” from an artist working out of their studio, through Sept. 30, Fenix Art Gallery, 150 N. Skyline Drive, Fayetteville. Gallery hours noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday; noon-6 p.m. Saturday. fenixarts.org.

Elevate — Showcasing the work of Danielle Hatch, Sarah Turner and Linda Lopez, through September, 21C Museum Hotel in Bentonville. Free. 21cmuseumhotels.com/museum/exhibit/elevate-bentonville-2022/.

“The Worst-Case Scenario Survival Experience” — Tuesday and Wednesday from noon to 6 p.m.; Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.; and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. through Oct. 14, The JTL Shop on Emma Avenue in downtown Springdale. $6-$12. thejonescenter.net.

“Civil War in Benton County: Untold Stories” — Through Nov. 12, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154 or rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

“Ken Smith’s Buffalo River Country” — Remembering the creation of the national river, through December, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

“Digi Know” — A photographic exhibit that illustrates an era when a photo was a precious thing and shows visitors how historic photos are digitized to preserve these stories of our people and our past, all summer, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. shilohmuseum.org.

“Math Moves! Experiencing Ratio and Proportion” — Allows kids and families to “playfully investigate ratios and proportions by using their bodies and gestures,” all year, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. $10. amazeum.org.

“A Dash of Apple Vinegar” — A celebration of the apple industry in Rogers, through Dec. 31, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154 or rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

“Listening Forest” — Through Jan. 1, Crystal Bridges Museum. $15-$27 for adults, $7-$15 for children. crystalbridges.org.

“We the People: The Radical Notion of Democracy” — Through Jan. 2, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com