8 Days a Week

Aug. 25 (Thursday)

Adult Recess — Index card art, 11 a.m., Fort Smith Library, Windsor Branch. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Gallery Conversation — Exploring Helen Frankenthaler, 1 p.m., Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Evenings In Eleven — 5 & 6:30 p.m., Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Magical Marshallese Story Time — 6 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Fabulous Fiction Book Club — 6:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Live at Turnbow — Duo Divinas, followed by the Irie Lions, 6:30 p.m., Turnbow Park in downtown Springdale. Free. A chalk art workshop will take place from 5-8 p.m. in Shiloh Square. downtownspringdale.org.

Aug. 26 (Friday)

Fort Smith International Film Festival — 5 p.m. Friday & 10 a.m. Saturday, TempleLive in Fort Smith. $10-$30. fortsmithfilm.com.

Drop-In Tour: Art Trail — Sculpture & nature, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Used Book Sale — Nonfiction, 4-7 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Aug. 27 (Saturday)

Hula Hooping For Kids — 10 a.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $15. ozarkfolkways.org.

Sew Simple — Learn to sew with professional instructors and the library’s sewing machines, 10 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

MUFON — The local chapter of the Mutual UFO Network, 10 a.m.-noon, Explore Scientific, just behind the Cracker Barrel restaurant in Springdale. 422-9586.

Introduction to Genealogy — 10 a.m.-noon, Ann Henry Board Room at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Used Book Sale — Nonfiction, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. fortsmithlibrary.org.

NWA Pipe & Tobacco Show — 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Ash & Ember and Creekside Taproom in Siloam Springs. Hosted by Ash & Ember. facebook.com/AshEmberPipes.

Meditation and Art — 10:30 a.m., Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. $5. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Artist Demo — With Holly Roomsburg, 11 a.m., Terra Studios in Fayetteville. Free. usingart.org.

Family Story Time — 11:15 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Gallery Conversation — Celebrating LGBTQ+ Artists, 1 p.m., Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Victory Film Series — “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” 2 p.m., and “Grease,” 8 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $12 per person per film. www.arkansaspublictheatre.org/tickets.

“Collision: When Visions Come” — Eight local artists create and perform together for one night only, 5-9 p.m., throughout the Momentary in Bentonville. Free. themomentary.org.

In Concert — Buddy Shute & The Motivators, 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

Aug. 28 (Sunday)

Sunday Music — With Woven, 1 p.m., Terra Studios in Fayetteville. Free. usingart.org.

Aug. 29 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights — 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture — 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Yoga at FPL — 6 p.m., Art & Movement Room at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Aug. 30 (Tuesday)

CB to You Mobile Art Lab — Thank you celebration with artist Lynette Thrower, 3-6 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Mindfulness Meditation — 5:30-7:15 p.m., Art & Movement Room at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Aug. 31 (Wednesday)

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture — Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

3 In 30 — Three artworks in 30 minutes, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Sept. 1 (Thursday)

Tiny Art Show Registration — Register for a free canvas, paint it at home, then bring it back to be displayed throughout October, Bentonville Public Library. For ages 6-12. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Bookmark Decorating Craft — Through September, Fort Smith Dallas Branch Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Artist of the Month — Sandra Dixon, through September, Fort Smith Miller Branch Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

We’re Hooked — A knitting and crochet club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Neurodiverse Night — In “We the People,” 6-8 p.m., Modern Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free but timed tickets required. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Latin Dance Night — 7:30-11 p.m., Great Hall at at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Get tickets at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Sept. 2 (Friday)

GED Classes in Spanish — 10 a.m.-noon, Ann Henry Board Room at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

BPL in the Community — Family Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Bentonville Community Center, 1101 S.W. Citizens Circle. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Drop-In Tour: Art Trail — Sculpture & nature, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Sept. 3 (Saturday)

Craft Around the World — Japan, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Sept. 4 (Sunday)

Sept. 5 (Labor Day)

On Show

Private Classes — For four to 10 people, including pinch pot, troll head nightlight, polymer clay creatures, clay bunny, clay dog or cat and big mouth clay creature, $25 per person & up, Terra Studios in Durham. Private tours are also being offered. 643-3185 or usingart.org.

“Dupatta: Journeys of Life and Cultural Identity” — Artwork by Shabana Kauser, until Sept. 11, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, 1601 Rogers Ave. in Fort Smith. Free. fsram.org and shabanakauserart.com.

“Let’s Talk: Art of the West” — Through Sept. 12, Early American Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free; no ticket required. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Process/Experience/Place” — Showcasing the art of Mary Elkins, Jarrod Cluck and Owen Buffington, through Sept. 18, The District Art Galleries by UAFS at the Bakery District in Fort Smith. Free. uafs.edu/academics/colleges-and-schools/college-of-arts-and-sciences/departments/art-and-design.php.

Feng Zikai: Selections From the Permanent Collection — Through Sept. 22, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

“A Divided Landscape” — European American artists painted a version of the world they wanted others to see. What has been left out – the footprints, fences, military trenches, deeds, handshakes, broken treaties, and blood – tells a darker, more accurate story, through Sept. 25, The Momentary in Bentonville. Free. themomentary.org.

Fresh From the Studio — Referring to the “emotive bonds and exuberant creativity” from an artist working out of their studio, through Sept. 30, Fenix Art Gallery, 150 N. Skyline Drive, Fayetteville. Gallery hours noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday; noon-6 p.m. Saturday. fenixarts.org.

Elevate — Showcasing the work of Danielle Hatch, Sarah Turner and Linda Lopez, through September, 21C Museum Hotel in Bentonville. Free. 21cmuseumhotels.com/museum/exhibit/elevate-bentonville-2022/.

“The Worst-Case Scenario Survival Experience” — Tuesday and Wednesday from noon to 6 p.m.; Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.; and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. through Oct. 14, The JTL Shop on Emma Avenue in downtown Springdale. $6-$12. thejonescenter.net.

“Civil War in Benton County: Untold Stories” — Through Nov. 12, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154 or rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

“Ken Smith’s Buffalo River Country” — Remembering the creation of the national river, through December, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

“Digi Know” — A photographic exhibit that illustrates an era when a photo was a precious thing and shows visitors how historic photos are digitized to preserve these stories of our people and our past, all summer, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. shilohmuseum.org.

“Math Moves! Experiencing Ratio and Proportion” — Allows kids and families to “playfully investigate ratios and proportions by using their bodies and gestures,” all year, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. $10. amazeum.org.

“A Dash of Apple Vinegar” — A celebration of the apple industry in Rogers, through Dec. 31, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154 or rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

“We the People: The Radical Notion of Democracy” — Through Jan. 2, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

