LIVE! A Music Calendar featuring Dead Horses, Dandelion Heart August 24, 2022

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwadg.com

“We get mixed reviews,” Sarah Voss says of people’s reactions to her band’s name, Dead Horses, which is an ode to a friend who died from an opioid overdose with “horse” being slang for heroin.

“There are a lot of people that see the name, they have no idea who we are, and they’re immediately upset about it,” Voss explains. “I think the main thing I like to include when talking about it is it conveys a darkness that our music is not afraid to reflect on, and that oftentimes in those dark moments you find the brightest light.” While the name throws some off, Voss feels like it would be a shame to change it now, especially as many have suffered as a result of the ongoing opioid crisis in America.

Empathy and finding that which connects us to one another is one of the many themes explored on the band’s latest release, “Brady Street.” That energy comes too from the addition of percussionist Jamie Gallagher, who joins guitarist Voss and bassist Daniel Wolff. In the past four years, Voss says, their styles have started to influence one another.

“The drums have really shifted up the way that we play. We started out as more of a bluegrass-leaning band and through the years have kind of transitioned into our own sound.” Voss adds that Gallagher’s background in jazz has played a role in that shift. “I think having a good percussionist really helped me be able to step back from doing rhythm stuff on guitar and let them carry that,” she says. “I think this record is a combination of figuring out our chemistry and bringing out the best in each other.”

Dead Horses will play at 2:10 p.m. Aug. 26 at the Fayetteville Public Library as part of the Fayetteville Roots Festival. For more information on the band, visit deadhorses.net.

Get a detailed breakdown of the festival’s music and culinary happenings as well as tickets and more at: fayettevilleroots.org.

BENTONVILLE

• Beer and Hymns: Summer Jams will be at 5 p.m. Aug. 28; Ley Lines plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 3; and Bellwether Sirens and Olympics play at 7 p.m Sept. 9 at Bike Rack Brewing Co., 801 S.E. Eighth St. facebook.com/bikerackbrewing/events.

• Willi Carlisle plays at 8 p.m. Aug 26 for Free Fridays on the Green; Courtyard Sessions start at 4 p.m. Aug. 21, Sept. 11, Sept. 18, Oct. 2, Oct. 23 (bands TBA) on the Arvest Bank Courtyard at The Momentary, 507 S.E. E St., themomentary.org.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Gary Lawrence plays at 7 p.m. Aug. 26; Blew Reed & The Flatheads play at 7 p.m. Aug. 27 at Wanderoo Lodge & Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755; facebook.com/wanderoolodge.

• Skye Pollard & Family Holler play at 9 p.m. Aug. 26 ($5); Chucky Waggs and the Company of Raggs play at 9 p.m. Aug. 27 ($5) at Chelsea’s, 10 Mountain St. facebook.com/chelseaseureka.

• Hillberry: The Harvest Moon Festival featuring Railroad Earth, Oteil & Friends, Cory Wong, Sam Bush, Yonder Mountain String Band, Victor Wooten, Bass Extremes Keller & The Keels, Big Something, Circles Around the Sun, The Lil Smokies, Kitchen Dwellers, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, The High Hawks, Arkansauce, Opal Agafia, Pert Near Sandstone, Friends of the Phamily, One Way Traffic, Clusterpluck, The Gravel Yard, Skye Pollard & Family Holler, Country Jesus, Eurkea Strings, Rachel Ammons, Sprungbilly, Pretend Friends, The Dirty Strings, The Charlie Mellinger Band, The D@mn Neighbors, The Traveling Squirrels, The Danny Spain Gang, Blurred Name and Richie ‘Shakin’ Nagan (artist at large) will be Sept. 29 to Oct. 2 at The Farm in Eureka Springs. Tickets start at $70 for a one-day pass to $230 for a five-day pass. Camping, ticket information and more at hillberryfestival.com.

FAYETTEVILLE

• Dandelion Heart will perform as a trio from noon to 2 p.m. Aug. 27 during the Fayetteville Roots Festival on the Front Porch of Ozark Natural Foods, 380 N. College Ave. Chefs Heather Artripe, Dani Kvern and Justus Ryan Moll will prepare three food and adult beverage pairings. onf.coop.

• Patrick Sweany plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 29; Mary Gauthier plays at 7 p.m. Oct. 14 ($30 and up); Dar Williams plays at 7 p.m. Nov. 6 ($30 and up) at Roots HQ, 1 E. Mountain St.

• Wilderado with Michigander starts at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 25 ($18-20); Steve Pryor Tribute with Paul Benjaman & Friends happens at 6 p.m. Aug. 26 ($10); Maggie Rose with Leyton Robinson starts at 9:30 p.m. Aug. 26 ($22 and up); Arlo McKinley with Logan Halstead happens at 9 p.m. Aug. 27 ($22 and up) at George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. Fayetteville. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

• Oliver Tree plays at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26 ($39.50 and up); The Britney Party starts at 9 p.m. Aug. 27 ($12 and up); Black Label Society plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 2 ($35 and up); The Mountain Goats play at 7 p.m. Sept. 13 ($39.50); Bowling for Soup plays at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18 ($20 and up); Old Crow Medicine Show plays at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8; Wallows performs at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12 ($29.50); Goose plays at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13; Yung Gravy performs at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14 (sold out); Cooper Alan plays at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21 ($20 and up); Pecos & the Rooftops perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 22 ($25 and up); Gov’t Mule performs at 7 p.m. Oct. 23 ($35 and up); Highly Suspect plays at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24 ($27.50 and up); and Gogol Bordello performs at 7 p.m. Oct. 25 ($30 and up) at JJ’s Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

FORT SMITH

• Tyler Farr performs at 7 p.m. Sept. 3 ($29-39); Wade Bowen plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 8 ($10-39.50); Warren Zeiders plays at 8 p.m. Sept. 9; Wednesday 13 plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 10 ($20-22) at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• Jon Stork plays at 8 p.m. Aug. 27 ($10-12); Muscadine Bloodline with Taylor Hunnicutt starts at 8 p.m. Sept. 3 ($20-$25); Mike & The Moonpies plays at 8 p.m. Sept. 8 ($15 and up); Dylan Wheeler plays at 8 p.m. Sept. 9; Kyle Nix and The .38’s and RC & The Ambers play at 8 p.m. Sept. 16 ($12 and up); Chris Knight plays at 8 p.m. Sept. 22 ($20 and up); Them Dirty Roses and Goodbye June start at 8 p.m. Sept. 29 ($20 and up); Jacob Stelly plays at 8 p.m. Oct. 8 ($10 and up); Kameron Marlowe plays at 7 p.m. Oct. 13 ($15 and up) at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. majesticfortsmith.com.

• Fort Smith Jazz Jam happens at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 25 on the patio (or inside the Maple Room) at The Bakery District, 70 S. Seventh St. in Downtown Fort Smith. bakeryfs.com.

• Leanne Morgan performs at 7 p.m. Aug. 26 ($49.75) at Arc Best Performing Arts Center, 55 S. Seventh St., fortsmithconventioncenter.org/events.

• A free comedy show with Sam Price, Edrick Jorge, Conrad Lenzmeier, Important Jordan and Desiree starts at 7 p.m. Aug. 28 at Ben’s Hookah Lounge, 223 Garrison Ave.

LOWELL

• Seth Cowles, Sam Price and Chase Myska perform at 6 & 8 p.m. Aug. 26-27 ($12 and up) at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. grovecomedy.com.

ROGERS

• Koe Wetzel, Aaron Lewis and Kolby Cooper perform Sept. 30 ($40 and up); The Chicks and Patty Griffin play at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4 ($39 and up); Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU and Fire from the Gods starts at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 12 ($35 and up); The Black Keys, Band of Horses and The Velveteers perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 13 ($59.50 and up) at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road. waltonartscenter.org/AMP.

• The Nace Brothers play at 8 p.m. Aug. 26; Benjamin Del Shreve Band performs at 8 p.m. Aug. 27; BAANG and Jasper Logan perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 2; The Burney Sisters with Leyton Robinson perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 16 (general admission free, tables $20) for the Railyard Live Concert Series at Butterfield Stage, 101 E. Cherry St. railyardlive.com/live-events.

SPRINGDALE

• Tyler Ross performs at 7:45 p.m. Aug. 25 at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E. Emma Ave., naturalstatecomedy.com.

• House of Songs Presents starts at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 25; BAANG opens at 6:30 p.m. for Big Piph and Tomorrow Maybe, who start at 8 p.m. Sept. 29; City Sessions Presents starts at 6:30 p.m. for the LIVE! @ Turnbow Concert Series, 106 W. Emma Ave. downtownspringdale.org/live-at-turnbow-concerts.

• Royal Hellions play at 6 p.m. Aug. 31; Dirty Flannel Shirt plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 7; Gavin Sumrall plays at 6 p.m. Sept. 14 at Core Brewery Taproom, 2470 N. Lowell Road, coreofarkansas.com.

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS

• The Frontmen play at 8 p.m. Aug. 25; Dale Johnston’s Country Review starts at 9 p.m. Aug. 26 at Seven in Cherokee Casino, 2416 U.S. 412. cherokeecasino.com/west-siloam-springs/entertainment.

WINSLOW

• Buddy Shute & The Motivators play at 6 p.m. Aug. 27 ($10) at Ozark Folkways, 22733 U.S. 71 North. Tickets available at OzarkFolkways.org or at the door.

ELSEWHERE

• Rocklahoma 2022 featuring Korn, Five Finger Death Punch, Shinedown, Evanescence, Megadeth, Seether, Three Days Grace, Cypress Hill, Jelly Roll and many many more will be Sept. 2-4 at Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds in Pryor, Okla. Tickets start at $189 plus fees for weekend general admission. More information on VIP packages and camping at rocklahoma.com.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwaonline.com.