LIVE! A Music Calendar

“We get mixed reviews,” Sarah Voss says of people’s reactions to her band’s name, Dead Horses, which is an ode to a friend who died from an opioid overdose with “horse” being slang for heroin.

“There are a lot of people that see the name, they have no idea who we are, and they’re immediately upset about it,” Voss explains. “I think the main thing I like to include when talking about it is it conveys a darkness that our music is not afraid to reflect on, and that oftentimes in those dark moments you find the brightest light.” While the name throws some off, Voss feels like it would be a shame to change it now, especially as many have suffered as a result of the ongoing opioid crisis in America.

Empathy and finding that which connects us to one another is one of the many themes explored on the band’s latest release, “Brady Street.” That energy comes too from the addition of percussionist Jamie Gallagher, who joins guitarist Voss and bassist Daniel Wolff. In the past four years, Voss says, their styles have started to influence one another.

“The drums have really shifted up the way that we play. We started out as more of a bluegrass-leaning band and through the years have kind of transitioned into our own sound.” Voss adds that Gallagher’s background in jazz has played a role in that shift. “I think having a good percussionist really helped me be able to step back from doing rhythm stuff on guitar and let them carry that,” she says. “I think this record is a combination of figuring out our chemistry and bringing out the best in each other.”

Dead Horses will play at 2:10 p.m. Aug. 26 at the Fayetteville Public Library as part of the Fayetteville Roots Festival. For more information on the band, visit deadhorses.net.

The Fayetteville Roots Festival kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Fayetteville Public Library with performances by Joe Purdy, Smokey & The Mirror and The Honey Dewdrops followed by Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway and The Wood Brothers. There will also be a Grand Tasting with more than 20 guest chefs. A late night show with Fireside Collective starts at 11:30 p.m. at Roots HQ, 1 E. Mountain St. in Fayetteville.

Get a detailed breakdown of the festival’s music and culinary happenings as well as tickets and more at: fayettevilleroots.org.

BENTONVILLE

• Randall Shreve plays at 7 p.m. Aug. 23; Beer and Hymns Summer Jams will be at 5 p.m. Aug. 28; Ley Lines plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 3; and Bellwether Sirens and Olympics play at 7 p.m Sept. 9 at Bike Rack Brewing Co., 801 S.E. Eighth St. facebook.com/bikerackbrewing/events.

• Willi Carlisle plays at 8 p.m. Aug 26 for Free Fridays on the Green; and Courtyard Sessions start at 4 p.m. Aug. 21, Sept. 11, Sept. 18, Oct. 2, Oct. 23 (bands TBA) on the Arvest Bank Courtyard at The Momentary, 507 S.E. E St., themomentary.org.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Skye Pollard & Family Holler play at 5 p.m. Aug. 20; The Cattle Punchers play at 5 p.m. Aug. 27 for the Balm of Life Music Series at Basin Park next to the hotel at 4 Spring St. facebook.com/VisitEurekaSprings.

• Chris Harp plays at 7 p.m. Aug. 19; Grace Stormont plays at 7 p.m. Aug. 20 at Wanderoo Lodge & Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755; facebook.com/wanderoolodge.

• Buddy Shute & the Motivators play at 8 p.m. Aug. 20 at Rowdy Beaver Den, 47 Spring St. buddyshute.com

FAYETTEVILLE

• Avian Alia performs at noon Aug. 19 for The Lunch Hour at KUAF with food from Eat My Catfish. Free but registration required. See KUAF’s Facebook page for more information. facebook.com/KUAF91.3PublicRadio.

• Buddy Shute plays from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 20 at Jammin Java, 1 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville. buddyshute.com

• The Fabulous Freddie Mercury Tribute Farewell Show starts at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 20; Wilderado with Michigander starts at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 25 ($18-20); Steve Pryor Tribute with Paul Benjaman & Friends happens at 6 p.m. Aug. 26 ($10); Maggie Rose with Leyton Robinson (Fayetteville Roots Festival Show) starts at 9:30 p.m. Aug. 26 ($22 and up); Arlo McKinley with Logan Halstead happens at 9 p.m. Aug. 27 ($22 and up); and Butcher Babies perform at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 30 at George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. Fayetteville. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

• Oliver Tree plays at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26 ($39.50 and up); Black Label Society plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 2 ($35 and up); The Mountain Goats play at 7 p.m. Sept. 12 ($39.50); Jon Langston plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 16 ($20 and up); Wallows performs at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12 ($29.50); and Yung Gravy performs at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14 ($35 and up) at JJ’s Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

• Patrick Sweany plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 29; Mary Gauthier plays at 7 p.m. Oct. 14 ($30 and up); Dar Williams plays at 7 p.m. Nov. 6 ($30 and up) at Roots HQ, 1 E. Mountain St.

FORT SMITH

• Fort Smith International Film Festival starts at 5 p.m. Aug. 26 ($10-30); Tyler Farr performs at 7 p.m. Sept. 3 ($29-39); Wade Bowen plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 8 ($10-39.50); Warren Zeiders plays at 8 p.m. Sept. 9; Wednesday 13 plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 10 ($20-22) at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• Josh Ward plays a rescheduled show at 8 p.m. Aug. 26 ($12-15); Jon Stork plays at 8 p.m. Aug. 27 ($10-12); Muscadine Bloodline with Taylor Hunnicutt starts at 8 p.m. Sept. 3 ($20-$25) at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. majesticfortsmith.com

LOWELL

• Dale Jones performs at 6 p.m. Aug. 19-20 ($20 and up); Seth Cowles, Sam Price and Chase Myska perform at 6 & 8 p.m. Aug. 26-27 ($12 and up) at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. grovecomedy.com.

ROGERS

• Morgan Wallen with Hardy plays at 7 p.m. Aug. 26 (sold out); Goo Goo Dolls with Blue October starts at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18 ($35); Alice in Chains, Breaking Benjamin, Bush and Plush perform at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 20 ($35 and up); Koe Wetzel, Aaron Lewis and Kolby Cooper perform Sept. 30 ($40 and up); The Chicks and Patty Griffin play at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4 ($39 and up); Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU and Fire from the Gods starts at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 12 ($35 and up); The Black Keys, Band of Horses and The Velveteers perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 13 ($59.50 and up) at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road. waltonartscenter.org/AMP.

• Her Set Her Sound with DJ Dribblz, DJ Susie, DJ So Calm and DJ Vlyn starts at 8 p.m. Aug. 19; Rochelle Bradshaw & Hypnotion perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 20; The Nace Brothers play at 8 p.m. Aug. 26; Benjamin Del Shreve Band performs at 8 p.m. Aug. 27; BAANG and Jasper Logan perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 2; The Burney Sisters with Leyton Robinson perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 16 (general admission free, tables $20) for the Railyard Live Concert Series at Butterfield Stage, 101 E. Cherry St. railyardlive.com/live-events.

SPRINGDALE

• Beer & Hymns Summer Jams happens at 5 p.m. Aug. 21 at Tontitown Winery & Bistro, 335 N. Barrington Road in Springdale

• Tyler Ross performs at 7:45 p.m. Aug. 25 at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E. Emma Ave., naturalstatecomedy.com.

• House of Songs Presents presents Irie Lions at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 25; BAANG opens at 6:30 p.m. for Big Piph and Tomorrow Maybe who start at 8 p.m. Sept. 29; City Sessions Presents Proyecto and John Mailander’s Forecast featuring Lindsay Lou at 6:30 p.m. for the LIVE! @ Turnbow Concert Series, 106 W. Emma Ave. downtownspringdale.org/live-at- turnbow-concerts.

• Bottle Rocket performs during the HeatWave Homebrewing Competition and Wiener Dog Races starting at 5 p.m. Aug. 20; Patti Steel performs at 6 p.m. Aug. 24; Royal Hellions play at 6 p.m. Aug. 31 at Core Brewing & Distilling Co., 2470 Lowell Road. coreofarkansas.com

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS

• Elvie Shane plays at 9 p.m. Aug. 19; Dead Metal Society shreds at 9 p.m. Aug. 20; The Frontmen play at 8 p.m. Aug. 25; Dale Johnston’s Country Review starts at 9 p.m. Aug. 26; at Seven in Cherokee Casino, 2416 U.S. 412. cherokeecasino.com/west-siloam-springs/entertainment.

WINSLOW

• Buddy Shute & The Motivators play at 6 p.m. Aug. 27 ($10) at Ozark Folkways, 22733 U.S. 71 North. Tickets available at OzarkFolkways.org or at the door.

