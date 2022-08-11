Broadway And Beyond: ‘Moulin Rouge,’ ‘Bach to Bowie,’ Marty Stuart and more at WAC August 11, 2022

During the worst days of the pandemic, the Walton Arts Center staff learned several lessons that solidified their commitment to bringing a wide variety of arts events to Northwest Arkansas.

“We learned that our audience is loyal and supportive and that they want the arts in Northwest Arkansas to succeed,” begins Jennifer Ross, promoted to vice president of programming at WAC in June.

“We also learned that 200 people spread out across Baum Walker Hall — which normally seats 1,200 — can make a mighty noise when they’re seeing their first live concert in six months!

“This past season, we were thrilled with the response to our Broadway series,” Ross goes on. “And we know our audience is hungry to see what new things are coming from Broadway — and that they’re also hungry for familiar shows, too.”

And, as live entertainment came back during 2021-22, “we’ve seen an incredible uptick in brand-new visitors to Walton Arts Center, and we couldn’t be happier to introduce so many new people to all that we have to offer.

“That’s part of the fun of putting together a season of shows for a community — there is usually something for everyone.”

Ross credits that diversity in programming for the diversity in the WAC audience, and that continues as a goal as WAC announces the entirety of its 2022-23 season.

“We know the 10×10 Arts Series — with its 10 different shows and $10 ticket price — will bring a wide variety of people through the door; and we also count on the Broadway Series to bring in new audiences,” she says. “Really though, we work hard to build a full season of shows that will reach out into the community and draw people in. What is exciting for our team is finding that one artist who brings in a brand-new audience. Sometimes, that artist surprises us, and that’s always fun.”

In the coming season, Ross is most excited about WAC presenting “Moulin Rouge: The Musical” in its first year of touring, but also about being the last stop on the “My Fair Lady” tour this month.

“Because of the pandemic we’ve been waiting for that one for a while,” she says. “Knowing it’s the last week for the cast, I expect they’ll all be a little ‘extra’ during our run!”

Single tickets are now on sale for the 2022-23 season, and subscriptions are still available for the P&G Broadway Series, Starrlight Jazz Club and West Street Live. Series subscribers get the best seats at discounted prices with subscriber-only benefits, says Jennifer Wilson, WAC public relations director.

Create Your Own subscriptions are also still available. Choose shows from any series except for Starrlight Jazz Club and West Street Live to make your custom three-, five- or seven-show subscription package. The more shows you add in a Create Your Own subscription, the more you save, Wilson explains. Three-show packages get $2 off each ticket, five-show packages get $3 off each ticket and seven-show packages get $5 off each ticket. Create Your Own subscribers also get early access to new shows added throughout the year and discounts on most shows, including Broadway.

Single tickets and subscription packages can be purchased in-person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office weekdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. by calling 443-5600 or any time by visiting waltonartscenter.org.

The season opens Aug. 9 with “My Fair Lady.”

P&G Broadway Series

Aug. 9-14 — “My Fair Lady”

Sept. 20-25 — “Pretty Woman: The Musical”

Nov. 8-13 — “Chicago”

Jan. 17-22 — “Tootsie”

Feb. 9-12 & Feb. 14-19 — “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

May 23-28 — “Hadestown”

Coca-Cola Night Out Series

“I have to admit that this ‘Complexions: From Bach to Bowie’ had me hooked just from the name,” says Rachel Burkevich, programming specialist. “If you are not familiar with Complexions Contemporary Ballet, they are a phenomenal ballet company formed by two Alvin Ailey alumni with a singular approach of reinventing dance and contemporary ballet. ‘From Bach to Bowie’ is a two-shows-in-one tribute to artists who managed to create their own musical hemispheres. ‘Bach 25,’ set to the music of Johann Sebastian and Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach, is an exploration of love and alliances, perfectly merging contemporary dance with ballet technique. THEN, after intermission, ‘Star Dust’ features Bowie’s most iconic hits in a spectacular dance extravaganza with glam-rock inspired costumes. Hello, date night? Two tickets, please!”

Oct. 14-16 — “Legally Blonde The Musical”

Nov. 29 — A Conversation with Fran Lebowitz

Dec. 2-3 — Million Dollar Quartet Christmas

Jan. 24 — Time for Three

March 16 — Complexions Contemporary Ballet’s STAR DUST: From Bach to Bowie

Starrlight Jazz Club

Oct. 8 — Amina Figarova Quintet

Dec. 16 — Edward Simon’s Femeninas: The Songs of Latin American Women

Jan. 27 — Chick Corea Afro-Caribbean Experience with Elio Villafranca & Friends

March 4 — Ulysses Owens Jr.’s Generation Y

April 7 — Brianna Thomas Sextet

West Street Live

“Marty and His Fabulous Superlatives opened for Steve Miller Band at The Walmart AMP in 2019, and [he] just completely put the crowd in the palm of his hands,” says Brian Crowne, vice president for the Arkansas Music Pavilion, a WAC property. “The musicianship is world class, and the show is equally engaging and entertaining.”

Oct. 6 — The Texas Gentlemen

Oct. 28 — Cate Brothers

Jan. 6 — Lilly Hiatt Band

Jan. 26 — Davina & the Vagabonds

March 10 — Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives

Land O’Lakes Concert Series

Sept. 15 — Herb Alpert & Lani Hall

Sept. 27 — The Robert Cray Band

Nov. 16 — Gaelic Storm We Missed You Tour

Jan. 30 — The Music of Sam Cooke: The King of Soul

Family Fun Series

Nov. 25-27 — Royal Winnipeg Ballet’s “The Nutcracker”

Dec. 11 — Walton Arts Center & SoNA Present The Snowman: A Family Concert

March 25 — Trike Theatre, Ra-Ve Cultural Foundation and Dhirana Dance present “The Jungle Book”

April 23 — A Letter for Elena

May 5-7 — “Annie”

June 2-3 — “Madagascar The Musical”

10×10 Arts Series

“I am looking forward to taking my boys to see The New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players’ ‘Pirates of Penzance,’” says Heather Holland, graphic designer. “This show is a can’t-miss classic for kids because it’s hilarious and includes lots of impressive fast vocals songs like ‘Modern Major General’ that my kids will appreciate. Plus, there are beautiful operatic moments, so it just has it all.

“I think the 10×10 Arts Series is a no-brainer for families because of the programming diversity and the price,” she adds. “For only $10 a ticket you can expose your kids to the classics like this show, but also concerts from multiple music genres, different cultures (Aida, Ladama and Duwende) and cool modern performances (Visceral Dance, VoiceJam) in that series across all the performance types.”

Oct. 20 — Aida Cuevas 45th Anniversary – Yo Creo Que Es Tiempo with Mariachi Aztlán

Oct. 27 — Aquila Theatre’s “Pride & Prejudice”

Nov. 20 — Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Orchestra

Dec. 4 — The Swingles

Jan. 14 — The 5 Browns

March 30 — LADAMA

April 1 — New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players’ “The Pirates of Penzance”

April 14 — Duwendé

April 20 — Visceral Dance Chicago

Artosphere Festival Orchestra performance date will be announced and tickets will go on sale this fall.

Kellogg’s Kids Series

“I’m looking forward to the Kellogg’s Kids Series shows because my kids will love them all, particularly ‘Bluey’s Big Play’ Dec. 20-21,” says Sara Broome Jones, learning programs and festivals specialist. “We watch Bluey every day on TV, and to see the characters live will light up their little faces. I can count on Bluey to show my kids creative play using imagination, dealing with some big feelings and family fun.”

Oct. 21-22 – “Winnie the Pooh”

Dec. 20-21 — Bluey’s Big Play

March 5 — Acoustic Rooster’s Barnyard Boogie Starring Indigo Blume

April 16 — Windmill Theatre’s “Hiccup!”

LOL@WAC

“I am excited to bring the family to see ‘Spamilton,’” says Jill Suel, WAC senior director of marketing and sales. “It combines two of our favorite things: musical theater and comedy. Since we just saw ‘Hamilton’ this past year, it’s the perfect follow-up show! But it’s not just for ‘Hamilton’ fans; it’s full of Broadway references, parody songs and jokes. If you have teens and tweens who love theater and laughing, don’t miss this show.”

Jan. 10 — “Menopause the Musical”

Jan. 28 — “Spamilton: An American Parody”

April 25 — David Sedaris

June 23 — Tig Notaro

Film @ WAC

Oct. 30 — “Hocus Pocus”

Oct. 31 — “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” Halloween Party

Jan. 13 — Indie Films Central and South America curated by the Fayetteville Film Fest

March 11 — Arkansas Filmmakers Showcase curated by the Fayetteville Film Fest

May 12 — Indie Films Artosphere curated by the Fayetteville Film Fest

June 22 — Pride Showcase curated by the Fayetteville Film Fest

Other Shows

April 15 — VoiceJam Competition