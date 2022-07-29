LIVE! A Music Calendar

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwadg.com

The Lost Dog Street Band show set for 6 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Eureka Springs City Auditorium will be the last for at least a little while.

Frontman Benjamin Tod recently announced that he’ll be taking a hiatus from music, saying in an Instagram post, “I feel a deep change in my life and in my soul the past few months that is eating me from the inside out. The older I get, the more I care about my community and my family and the less I care about performing and interacting with the larger world. There are a lot of reasons for this change in my priorities, and I will talk about them down the line.” Tod adds that he’ll still be writing and may release a book.

Tod is set to release a solo album, “Songs I Swore I’d Never Sing,” on Sept. 23. According to the band’s bio: “while ‘Glory’ centered on Tod’s experiences with addiction, sobriety and redemption, ‘Songs I Swore I’d Never Sing’ finds him learning to live with the moments of stillness, after a lifetime of constant motion.” Keep up with Lost Dog Street Band and Tod at www.benjamintodmusic.com.

Tickets to the Aug. 3 show are $35. Find out more at theaud.org.

BENTONVILLE

• Neon Flight plays at 7 p.m. July 3o; Melody Pond plays at 7 p.m. Aug. 11; Randall Shreve plays at 7 p.m. Aug 23; and Ley Lines plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 3 at Bike Rack Brewing Co., 801 S.E. Eighth St. facebook.com/bikerackbrewing/events.

• Carm performs at 8 p.m. Aug. 12; Willi Carlisle plays at 8 p.m. Aug 26 for Free Fridays on the Green; Courtyard Sessions start at 4 p.m. July 24, Aug 7, Aug. 21, Sept. 11, Sept. 18, Oct. 2, Oct. 23 (bands TBA) on the Arvest Bank Courtyard at The Momentary, 507 S.E. E St., themomentary.org.

• Robbing Ford, Buddy Shute & The Motivators, Jeff Horton Band and Oreo Blue perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 6; The REO Brothers (Beatles tribute) perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 11 ($48); Robert Johnson Legacy Tour featuring Steven L. Johnson, Blues City Limits and Tony Redman begins at 6 p.m. Aug. 12 ($25) at the Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. facebook.com/MeteorGuitarGallery/events.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Lost Dog Street Band performs at 6 p.m. Aug. 3 ($35 plus fees); Dumb Gay Politics with Julie and Brandy starts at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 6 ($25-35); Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7 ($39-49) at the Eureka Springs City Auditorium, 36 S. Main Street. theaud.org

• The Cate Brothers play at 5 p.m. July 30; Copenhagen Angels play at 5 p.m. Aug. 4; Cory Simmons plays at noon Aug. 7; Dancing in the Park with Melonlight Productions starts at noon and Drumming in the Park starts at 6 p.m. Aug. 13; Eureka Strings play at noon Aug. 14; Skye Pollard & Family Holler play at 5 p.m. Aug. 20; The Cattle Punchers play at 5 p.m. Aug. 27 for the Balm of Life Music Series at Basin Park next to the hotel at 4 Spring St. facebook.com/VisitEurekaSprings.

• Blew Reed and The Flatheads play at 7 p.m. July 30; Kurt Hunter plays at 4 p.m. July 31; Patti Steel and Michael Tisdale play at 7 p.m. Aug. 5 at Wanderoo Lodge & Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755; facebook.com/wanderoolodge.

• 1 Oz Jig plays at 9 p.m. July 29; Disaster Mathar plays at 9 p.m. July 30 at Chelsea’s Corner Bar, 10 Mountain St. facebook.com/chelseaseureka.

FAYETTEVILLE

• JR Neal plays at 7 p.m. July 29; Swing Dance with Swing Out Fayetteville starts at 7 p.m. July 30; Rachel B plays at 7 p.m. July 31; Peter Rexford plays at 7 p.m. Aug. 2 and 8 p.m. Aug. 6; Awayne Music starts at 7 p.m. Aug. 4; Latin Dance Night with En Fuego Dance and Fitness starts at 6 p.m. Aug. 7 at Six Twelve Coffeehouse, 3980 W. Wedington Drive. facebook.com/sixtwelvecoffeehouseandbar.

• Magnolia Brown plays at 9 p.m. Aug. 5; Flipoff Pirates play at 8 p.m. Aug. 7 at Kingfish, 262 N. School Ave. facebook.com/kingfishbar/events

• Dime Box Duo plays at 7 p.m. Aug. 5, Aug. 12, Aug. 26; Old Dime Box plays at 6 p.m. Aug. 19 and Sept. 16 on the La Huerta patio at 1860 N. Crossover Road. buddyshute.com.

• Fayetteville Roots festival featuring The Wood Brothers, Taj Mahal, Bettye Lavette, North Mississippi Allstars, Brady Blade Sr. & The Hallelujah Train, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Peter Rowan Bluegrass Band, Joe Purdy, Samantha Crain, Radio Free Honduras, Melissa Carper, Dead Horses, The Brother Brothers, The Honey Dewdrops, Tray Wellington, Missy Raines & Allegheny, Sad Daddy, Fireside Collective, J Wagner, Sons of Otis Malone, Meadow Makers, Shannon Wurst, Reggie James Gospel and Rachel Ammons will be Aug. 25-27 on the downtown square in Fayetteville. fayettevilleroots.org.

• Patrick Sweany plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 29; Mary Gauthier plays at 7 p.m. Oct. 14 ($30 and up); Dar Williams plays at 7 p.m. Nov. 6 ($30 and up) at Roots HQ, 1 E. Mountain St.

• Happy Hour with Chubby Carrier starts at 6 p.m. ($8) then Zebbler Encanti Experience A/V Set happens at 9 p.m. July 29 ($15-20); 17th Annual Jerry Garcia Birthday Bash with Friends of the Phamily and Isayah’s Allstars starts at 7 p.m. July 30 ($15 and up); Jed Harrelson with Monk is King and Bootleg Royal plays at 7 p.m. Aug. 4; happy hour with Ultra Suede & The Hardtops starts at 6 p.m. ($8) with Willi Carlisle at 9 p.m. Aug. 5 ($15 and up) at George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. Fayetteville. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

• Vintage Pistol with Welles and Bootleg Royale play at 6 p.m. July 30; Prairie Street Laughs with host Chase Myska and featuring Caleb Hickerson, Zebadiah Nofire, Josh Wingo and Andy Davis starts at 7 p.m. Aug. 25 at Prairie Street Live, 509 W. Prairie St. facebook.com/prairiestreetlive/events.

• Mustache the Band starts at 7:30 p.m. July 30 ($10 and up); Chase Matthew plays at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 5 ($20 and up); Michael Franti & Spearhead perform at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11; Oliver Tree plays at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26 ($39.50 and up); Black Label Society plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 2 ($35 and up); The Mountain Goats play at 7 p.m. Sept. 12 ($39.50); Jon Langston plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 16 ($20 and up); Wallows performs at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12 ($29.50); and Yung Gravy performs at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14 ($35 and up) at JJ’s Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

• Friday Night on the Mountain with music and pizza starts at 7 p.m. July 29 at Ozark Mountain Smokehouse, 1725 S. Smokehouse Trail; Chamber Music at Millar Lodge starts at 7 p.m. July 30 as part of the Chamber Music on the Mountain Summer Festival. chambermusiconthemountain.org.

FORT SMITH

• Hellzapoppin Sideshow Revue starts at 8 p.m. Aug. 12 ($20-40); Fort Smith International Film Festival starts at 5 p.m. Aug. 26 ($10-30); Tyler Farr performs at 7 p.m. Sept. 3 ($29-39); Wade Bowen plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 8 ($10-39.50); Warren Zeiders plays at 8 p.m. Sept. 9; Wednesday 13 play at 7 p.m. Sept. 10 ($20-22) at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• 357 plays at 8 p.m. July 29; Patti Steel Trio plays at 8 p.m. July 30; Nikki Jackson plays at 8 p.m. Aug. 5; Drifters Mile starts at 8 p.m. Aug. 13 at Hero’s, 1002 Garrison Ave., facebook.com/DiveInHeros/events.

• Peacemaker Festival featuring Zach Bryan, Lukas Nelson & POTR, Charley Crockett, The Steel Woods, Shane Smith & the Saints, Pecos & the Rooftops, Tanner Usery, Them Dirty Roses, Graycie York and Jacob Stelly with special appearances by Ella Langley and Joe Stamm will happen July 29-30 ($59-$249) at Riverfront Park, 121 Riverfront Drive in downtown Fort Smith. peacemakerfest.com.

LOWELL

• Tim Meadows performs at 6 p.m. & 8:45 p.m. July 29 and 6 p.m. & 8:45 p.m. July 30 (sold out); Barry Laminack performs at 6 p.m. Aug. 5-6 ($18 and up); James Gregory performs at 6 and 8:30 p.m. Aug. 12-13 ($35 and up) at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. grovecomedy.com.

ROGERS

• A Jazz & Blues Block Party with Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal with Grady Nichols Jazz, the Sons of Brasil and Austin Farnam Trio starts at 5 p.m. July 29 and picks back up at 4 p.m. July 30 with Chubby Carrier with Banjae, Akeem Kemp, Clark Gibson Quintet and 1 Oz Jig (general admission free, tables $20) for the Railyard Live Concert Series at Butterfield Stage, 101 E. Cherry St. railyardlive.com/live-events.

• Chris Stapleton brings his All-American Road Show with Elle King and Madeline Edwards plays at 7 p.m. July 29 (sold out); Encanto Sing Along Film concert happens at 7:30 p.m. July 30 ($25 and up); Big Time Rush plays at 8 p.m. Aug. 2 ($30 and up); Dierks Bentley brings his Beers on Me Tour with Travis Denning & DJ Aydamn at 7 p.m. Aug. 4 ($40 and up); Vinyl Verse Tour with Wiz Khalifa and Logic featuring 24kGoldn, DJ DRAMA, C Dot Castro and Fedd the God starts at 6:50 p.m. Aug. 8 ($29.50 and up); One Republic with special guest Need to Breathe starts at 7 p.m. Aug. 9 ($36 and up); Halestorm with The Pretty Reckless, The Warning and Lilith Czar perform at 6 p.m. Aug. 10 ($35 and up); Incubus, Sublime with Rome and The Aquadolls play at 7 p.m. Aug. 16 ($29.50); Keith Urban with Ingrid Andress perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 18 ($49.50) and up); Morgan Wallen with Hardy plays at 7 p.m. Aug. 26 (sold out); Goo Goo Dolls with Blue October starts at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18 ($35.00) at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road. waltonartscenter.org/AMP.

SILOAM SPRINGS

• Patti Steel plays at 7 p.m. July 29; Joel Robertson plays at 7 p.m. Aug. 12 at Creekside Taproom, 100-2 E. Alpine St. facebook.com/creeksidetaproom.

SPRINGDALE

• House of Songs Presents starts at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 25; BAANG opens at 6:30 p.m. for Big Piph and Tomorrow Maybe, who start at 8 p.m. Sept. 29; City Sessions Presents starts at 6:30 p.m. for the LIVE! @ Turnbow Concert Series, 106 W. Emma Ave. downtownspringdale.org/live-at-turnbow-concerts.

• Jess Harp and Alyssa Murray will perform at 6 p.m. Aug. 3 for the CXF Mixtape Music Series; Groundwaves open mic hip-hop night starts at 5 p.m. Aug. 9 at 214 CACHE, 214 S. Main St., Springdale. cachecreate.org.

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS

• Rod Roberston plays at 9 p.m July 29; Jefferson Starship plays at 8 p.m. and Johnny Dale Robertson plays at 10:30 p.m. Aug. 4 at Seven in Cherokee Casino, 2416 U.S. 412. cherokeecasino.com/west-siloam-springs/entertainment.

WINSLOW

• Jumpsuit Jamey & His Can’t Wait to Playboys concert will be at 6 p.m. July 30 ($10) at Ozark Folkways, 22733 U.S. 71 North. Tickets available at OzarkFolkways.org or at the door.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwadg.com. Follow her on Twitter at @nwa_monica, on Instagram @monicafeatures.