‘Fantastical And Magical’: ‘Encanto’ a big-screen sing-along for families

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwadg.com

The audience at the Walmart AMP on July 30 will be singing about Bruno — not just talking. A full band will present the songs along with the Disney award-winning film for the “Encanto: The Sing Along Film Concert” event in Rogers.

“It’s a different way to bring the film to life on stage,” says Jennifer Wilson, public relations director for the Walton Arts Center and the Walmart AMP. “This is a great way to see this new film on a big screen, but then when you add the band that will lead the audience in performing all of the hit songs in sync with the film, it becomes a completely new experience.”

“Encanto” was released by Disney in November 2021 and almost immediately “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” — probably the catchiest Disney earworm of all time — landed in the Billboard Hot 100 for five weeks. Other songs such as “Waiting For A Miracle,” “Surface Pressure,” “What Else Can I Do” and “Dos Oruguitas” were popular across social media and TikTok. The soundtrack, written by Lin Manuel-Miranda, also held the No. 1 position on the Billboard 200 and Hot 100 simultaneously for five consecutive weeks.

Set in the mountains of Colombia, “Encanto” centers on Mirabel Madrigal, the only member of the Madrigals not born with a special “gift” or a power such as super strength, shape-shifting, super hearing or otherwise. Although Mirabel is the only ordinary member of the family, her love and dedication are the family’s only hope as their magical home and gifts begin to falter. The Walt Disney Animation Studio film received the Academy Award, BAFTA, Golden Globe and Producers Guild of America Award for Best Animated Feature.

“Audience participation is highly encouraged, and you are definitely invited to sing along to your favorite songs from the film. On-screen lyrics will be provided in case you need help with the words. The film and the music comes to life on stage right before your eyes,” Wilson says. “Yes, you can watch this film at home now, but experiencing it with the live music, sing-along style with others, is an experience you don’t want to miss.”

Wilson adds that the sing-along is a great way to introduce kids to a concert-type event in a way that’s accessible to them.

“This concert is very family-friendly and not your ordinary concert or movie experience. So many times kids want to go to see a film or a show, and they have to be quiet and sit still, which can be hard for them even if they want to see it. This is a great way to introduce your child to a concert experience,” Wilson says.

Tickets for “Encanto: The Sing Along Film Concert” start at $25 for general admission to the lawn. Purchase four lawn tickets at the same time and get a Lawn 4-Pack for $75 plus applicable fees. See waltonartscenter.org/AMP/upcoming-concerts/encanto for more information and ticket options.

__

FAQ

‘Encanto: The Sing Along Film Concert’

WHEN — 7:30 p.m July 30; gates open at 6 p.m.

WHERE — Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road, Rogers

COST — $25 & up

INFO — waltonartscenter.org/AMP/upcoming-concerts/encanto