8 Days a Week



July 22 (Friday)

Drop-In Tour: Art Trail — Sculpture & nature, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Movie Matinee — “Hide-Out” (1934), 1 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Family Movie Fridays — 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Summer Family Movies — “Spongebob: Sponge on the Run,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Evenings In Eleven — 5 p.m. & 6:30 p.m., Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Art on the Border — 5-9 p.m. July 22 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 23, ACHE Research Institute Health and Wellness Center (formerly Golden Living), 1000 Fianna Way in Fort Smith. The July 22 event is by invitation and requests a donation of $20 at the door; July 23 admission is free. artontheborder.com.

Chef’s Table dinner — With Chef Arlie Doxtator (Oneida Nation in Wisconsin), 6 p.m., Museum of Native American History in Bentonville. $75. monah.org or 273-2456.

Clay Pottery Class — With Esteban Cabeza de Baca and Heidi Howard, 6-8 p.m., Lobby Gallery at The Momentary in Bentonville. $35. themomentary.org.

Walker Landing Nights — “The Dark Crystal,” 6:30 p.m., Walker Landing at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

July 23 (Saturday)

Friends Book Sale — 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Level 300 Lobby at Fayetteville Public Library. Free admission. faylib.org.

Super Saturday — Slapstick Circus Stage Show, 10 a.m., Event Center at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Papa Rap — 10 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

“Haudenosaunee Roots of Democracy” — With Rebecca Webster (Oneida Nation in Wisconsin), 11 a.m., Museum of Native American History in Bentonville. Free. Register at monah.org or 273-2456.

Family Story Time — 11:15 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Dive In! To Weekend Movies — “Sharknado,” 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Adult Workshop Saturday — With Gerrod Desselle of Desselle Leather & Design, 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

The Greening of the Earth — Plant Evolution and the Fossil Record, 2-4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Micheaux Film Lab Networking Social — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Filmed By Bike — A film festival that features the world’s best bike movies, 6:30 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. Hosted by Pedal It Forward. $17. arkansaspublictheatre.org/tickets.

July 24 (Sunday)

Friends’ Book Sale — 1-3 p.m., Level 300 Lobby at Fayetteville Public Library. Free admission. faylib.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Mountain Street Stage — Western Swing Rules Band, 2 p.m., Event Center at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

July 25 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights — 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture — 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

The Mayor’s Book Club — 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Yoga at FPL — 6 p.m., Art & Movement Room at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

July 26 (Tuesday)

Sleuth or Consequences Book Club — “The Wife Upstairs” by Rachel Hawkins, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

July 27 (Wednesday)

Library Book Club — 9:30 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture — Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

3 In 30 — Three artworks in 30 minutes, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Wild for Wednesday — Music with Dino O’Dell, 1:30 p.m., Event Center at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Wonderful Wednesday — Tommy Terrific’s Wacky Magic, 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Write Now — With Michael Frizell, 6:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

July 28 (Thursday)

CB to You Mobile Art Lab — 3-6 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Hosted by Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

True Crime Club — 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Introduction to Genealogy — 6 p.m., Ann Henry Board Room at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Opening Exhibition Conversation — “We the People,” 7 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Get tickets at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Annie” — 7:30 p.m. July 28-30, Aug. 3-6 and Aug. 11-13 with 2 p.m. matinees July 31 & Aug. 7, Fort Smith Little Theatre, 401 N. Sixth St. in Fort Smith. $25 opening night, $20 all other performances; half-price kids’ tickets will be available Aug. 4 & 11 while quantities last. fslt.org or 783-2966.

July 29 (Friday)

Back to School Book Sale — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. July 29-30, Bentonville Public Library. Admission is free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Drop-In Tour: Art Trail — Sculpture & nature, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Family Movie Fridays — 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Summer Family Movies — “The Little Mermaid,” 2 p.m., Walker Community Room at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

July 30 (Saturday)

Super Saturday — momandpop kids’ comedy band, 10 a.m., Event Center at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Inspyral Circus — 10 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Meditation & Art — 10:30 a.m., Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. $5. Sign up at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Gallery Conversation — Celebrating LGBTQ+ Artists, 1 p.m., Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Dive In! To Weekend Movies — “Moana,” 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

The Animals’ Symphony — 2 p.m., Walker Community Room at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

On Show

Private Classes — For four to 10 people, including pinch pot, troll head nightlight, polymer clay creatures, clay bunny, clay dog or cat and big mouth clay creature, $25 per person & up, Terra Studios in Durham. Private tours are also being offered. 643-3185 or usingart.org.

“The Dirty South” — Exploring themes of “Southern Landscape” — both the natural and man-made; “Sinners and Saints,” a religious and spiritual exploration; as well as “Black Corporality,” or the Black body in terms of its holding tradition and knowledge, through July 25, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“QUEER” — An exploration of LGBTQIA+ identity, through July 30, Fenix Arts, 150 W. Skyline Drive in Fayetteville. Free. 530-6023, fenixarts.org.

“Dupatta: Journeys of Life and Cultural Identity” — Artwork by Shabana Kauser, until Sept. 11, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, 1601 Rogers Ave. in Fort Smith. Free. fsram.org and shabanakauserart.com.

“Let’s Talk: Art of the West” — Through Sept. 12, Early American Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free; no ticket required. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“A Divided Landscape” — European American artists painted a version of the world they wanted others to see. What has been left out – the footprints, fences, military trenches, deeds, handshakes, broken treaties, and blood – tells a darker, more accurate story, through Sept. 25, The Momentary in Bentonville. Free. themomentary.org.

“The Worst-Case Scenario Survival Experience” — Tuesday and Wednesday from noon to 6 p.m.; Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.; and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. through Oct. 14, The JTL Shop on Emma Avenue in downtown Springdale. $6-$12. thejonescenter.net.

“Civil War in Benton County: Untold Stories” — Through Nov. 12, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154 or rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

“Ken Smith’s Buffalo River Country” — Remembering the creation of the national river, through December, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

“Digi Know” — A photographic exhibit that illustrates an era when a photo was a precious thing and shows visitors how historic photos are digitized to preserve these stories of our people and our past, all summer, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. shilohmuseum.org.

“Math Moves! Experiencing Ratio and Proportion” — Allows kids and families to “playfully investigate ratios and proportions by using their bodies and gestures,” all year, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. $10. amazeum.org.

“A Dash of Apple Vinegar” — A celebration of the apple industry in Rogers, through Dec. 31, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154 or rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

“We the People: The Radical Notion of Democracy” — Through Jan. 2, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

