LIVE! in NWA: Rap Royalty Big Boi, Run the Jewels Headline ‘Dirty South’ Weekend July 15, 2022

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwadg.com

A weekend celebrating Southern Black Culture and hip-hop starts July 15 in Bentonville. In addition to offering free admission to “The Dirty South: Contemporary Art, Material Culture, and the Sonic Impulse,” the weekend will open with performances by Danny Simmons, Vernon Reid and Dwayne Dolphin at 7 p.m. July 15 in the Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.

Headlining the weekend are Run the Jewels and Big Boi. Fronted by Atlanta-based rapper Killer Mike and rapper/producer EL-P, the rap super duo is known for heavy bass as well as social and political musings. Grammy-awarding winning Big Boi (cousin to Killer Mike) is also an Atlanta-based rapper and one half of the duo Outkast. Active in hip-hop for the last three decades, the rapper, songwriter, record producer, actor and philanthropist born Antwan André Patton has had an immeasurable influence on modern hip-hop. Run the Jewels and Big Boi will perform as part of the Momentary’s Live on the Green Concert Series at 8 p.m. July 16.

Prior to the Run the Jewels/Big Boi concert there will be artist talks with Valerie Cassel Oliver, Fahamu Pecou, Nick Cave and others at Crystal Bridges on Saturday. Sunday will conclude with a free Walker Landing Performance hosted by Big Piph from 1-5 p.m. July 17. See crystalbridges.org/series/the-dirty-south-weekend/ for more information.

BENTONVILLE

• Bootleg Royale plays at 7 p.m. July 16; Dirty Seconds play at 7 p.m. July 23; Neon Flight plays at 7 p.m. July 3o; Melody Pond plays at 7 p.m. Aug. 11; Randall Shreve plays at 7 p.m. Aug 23; and Ley Lines plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 3 at Bike Rack Brewing Co., 801 S.E. Eighth St. facebook.com/bikerackbrewing/events

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Lost Dog Street Band performs at 6 p.m. Aug. 3 ($35 plus fees), Eureka Springs City Auditorium, 36 S. Main Street. theaud.org

• Wild Turkeys play at 2 p.m. July 15; Charlie Mellinger plays at 5 p.m. July 22; Front Porch plays at noon July 24; The Cate Brothers play at 5 p.m. July 30; Copenhagen Angels play at 5 p.m. Aug. 4; and Cory Simmons plays at noon Aug. 7 for the Balm of Life Music Series at Basin Park next to the hotel at 4 Spring St. facebook.com/VisitEurekaSprings.

• The Best of Motown starts at 7:30 p.m. July 16 and July 23 ($35) at Center Stage for Performing Arts, 132 Huntsville Road. Tickets at EventBrite. More information at http://www.eurekaspringschamber.com.

• A Mountain Music Jam starts at 5 p.m. July 17; Dominic Bryan Roy plays at 7 p.m. July 22; and Hailey Jane plays at 7 p.m. July 23 at Wanderoo Lodge & Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755; facebook.com/wanderoolodge.

FAYETTEVILLE

• Jake Hertzog and Daniel Champagne perform at 7 p.m. July 17 ($25-80); and An Evening with Slaid Cleaves starts at 7 p.m. July 23 ($35-240) at Roots HQ, 1 E. Mountain St., fayettevilleroots.org.

• Skye Pollard & Family Holler + Woody & Shineshine happens at 7 p.m. July 22; Vintage Pistol with Welles and Bootleg Royale play at 6 p.m. July 30; Prairie Street Laughs with host Chase Myska and featuring Caleb Hickerson, Zebadiah Nofire, Josh Wingo and Andy Davis starts at 7 p.m. Aug. 25 at Prairie Street Live, 509 W. Prairie St. facebook.com/prairiestreetlive/events.

• Daniel Bennett Group plays July 10; Honey Collective plays July 17; Western Swing Rules plays July 24; and Will Johnson performs July 31 for the Mountain Street Stage Concert Series at the Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St. faylib.org.

• Chucky Waggs plays at 8 p.m. July 15; and Patti Steel with her full band and special guest Samantha Diane Hunt starts at 7:30 p.m. July 24 at Kingfish, 262 N. School Ave., facebook.com/kingfishbar.

• Mustache the Band starts at 7:30 p.m. July 30 ($10 and up); Chase Matthew plays at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 5 ($20 and up); Michael Franti & Spearhead perform at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11; Oliver Tree plays at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26 ($39.50 and up); Black Label Society plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 2 ($35 and up); The Mountain Goats play at 7 p.m. Sept. 12 ($39.50); Jon Langston plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 16 ($20 and up); Wallows perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12 ($29.50); and Yung Gravy performs at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14 ($35 and up) at JJ’s Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

• Friday Night on the Mountain starts at 7 p.m. July 22 at Mount Sequoyah Center Dining Hall, 150 N. Skyline Drive; Chamber Music at Millar Lodge starts at 7 p.m. July 23 at Mount Sequoyah Center Millar Lodge, 150 N. Skyline Drive; Spotlight Concert featuring NWA musicians starts at 1 p.m. July 24 at Millar Lodge at Mount Sequoyah; Friday Night on the Mountain with music and pizza starts at 7 p.m. July 29 at Ozark Mountain Smokehouse, 1725 S. Smokehouse Trail; Chamber Music at Millar Lodge starts at 7 p.m. July 30 as part of the Chamber Music on the Mountain Summer Festival. chambermusiconthemountain.org.

FORT SMITH

• Static-X plays at 7:30 p.m. July 19 ($30-39); Dave Mason plays at 8 p.m. July 20; and Dizzy Wright plays at 8 p.m. July 22 ($25-40) at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• ADJY with Oyarsa, Bottomfeeders and Ghost Hollow happens at 8 p.m. July 15; Frailstate plays at 8 p.m. July 16; Hollow Valley Funk performs at 8 p.m. July 22; and The Almas play at 8 p.m. July 23 at Hero’s, 1002 Garrison Ave., facebook.com/DiveInHeros/events

• Peacemaker Festival featuring Zach Bryan, Lukas Nelson & POTR, Charley Crockett, The Steel Woods, Shane Smith & the Saints, Pecos & the Rooftops, Tanner Usery, Them Dirty Roses, Graycie York and Jacob Stelly with special appearances by Ella Langley and Joe Stamm will happen July 29-30 ($59-$249) at Riverfront Park, 121 Riverfront Drive in downtown Fort Smith. peacemakerfest.com

LOWELL

• Mike Baldwin performs comedy at 7 p.m. July 15 & 16; David Koechner and Rob Maher perform at 6:30 p.m. July 21, 6:30 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. July 22 and then ‘The Office’ trivia with Todd Packer happens at 4 p.m. July 23, Koechner performs again at 6:30 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. July 23 ($36.14); Tim Meadows performs at 6 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. July 29 and 6 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. July 30 at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. grovecomedy.com

ROGERS

Rodney Block Band plays at 8 p.m. July 15; Eureka Strings play at 8 p.m. July 16; Troy Farnam Band performs at 8 p.m. July 22; Rozenbridge plays at 8 p.m. July 23; a Jazz & Blues Block Party with Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal with Grady Nichols Jazz, the Sons of Brasil and Austin Farnam Trio starts at 5 p.m. July 29 and picks back up at 4 p.m. July 30 with Chubby Carrier with Banjae, Akeem Kemp, Clark Gibson Quintet and 1 Oz Jig (general admission free, tables $20) for the Railyard Live Concert Series at Butterfield Stage, 101 E. Cherry St. railyardlive.com/live-events.

• An Evening with James Taylor starts at 8 p.m. July 15 ($55-$295); Darius Rucker with Ryan Hurd and Elvie Shane play at 7 p.m. July 16; Train AM Gold Tour with Jewel, Blues Traveler and Thunderstorm Artis starts at 6:30 p.m. July 17 ($20-$165); Josh Groban brings his Harmony Tour to the stage 7 p.m. July 21 ($35-$224); 5 Seconds of Summer with Pale Waves has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. July 26 ($29.50-45) at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road. waltonartscenter.org/AMP.

SILOAM SPRINGS

• Dale Stokes plays at 7 p.m. July 15; and Patti Steel plays at 7 p.m. July 29 at Creekside Taproom, 100-2 E. Alpine St. facebook.com/creeksidetaproom

SPRINGDALE

• Max Pryce and Ronaldo Mercado perform at 7:45 p.m. July 21; Stephen Taylor and Aaron Naylor cq MH perform at 7:45 p.m. July 28 at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E. Emma Ave., facebook.com/NaturalStateComedy.

• Jukebox Confession plays at 8 p.m. July 28; House of Songs Presents starts at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 25; BAANG opens at 6:30 p.m. for Big Piph and Tomorrow Maybe, who start at 8 p.m. Sept. 29; City Sessions Presents starts at 6:30 p.m. for the LIVE! @ Turnbow Concert Series, 106 W. Emma Ave. downtownspringdale.org/live-at-turnbow-concerts.

• Jess Harp and Alyssa Murray will perform at 6 p.m. Aug. 3 for the CXF Mixtape Music Series at 214 CACHE, 214 S. Main St., Springdale. cachecreate.org

WINSLOW

• Still on the Hill performs their Words on Birds presentation at 6 p.m. July 16 ($10) at Ozark Folkways, 22733 U.S. 71 North. Tickets available at OzarkFolkways.org or at the door.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwadg.com. Follow her on Twitter at @nwa_monica, on Instagram @monicafeatures.