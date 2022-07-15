8 Days a Week



July 15 (Friday)

Drop-In Tour: Art Trail — Sculpture & nature, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Family Movie Matinee — 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Family Movie Fridays — 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Summer Family Movies — “James and the Giant Peach,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

July Drink & Draw — 6 p.m., Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

The Dirty South Weekend — Opening performance with Danny Simmons, Vernon Reid and Dwayne Dolphin, 7 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $45. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

An Evening With the Maestro — With the Arkansas Philharmonic, Maestro Steven Byess and guest vocalist Karen Mason, 7 p.m., Great Hall at The Thaden School in Bentonville. $150. arphil.org.

Opera in the Ozarks — “A Little Night Music,” 7:30 p.m., OIO Theater in Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595, opera.org.

“Xanadu” — Presented by Future School of Fort Smith, 7:30 p.m. July 15-16, The Bakery District in Fort Smith. $10. eventbrite.com/e/xanadu.

__

July 16 (Saturday)

Super Saturday — Ocean Adventures: Meet Dory’s best friend, the white shark, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Symphony of NW Arkansas — 10 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

The Dirty South Weekend — Introductory artist talk with Valerie Cassel Oliver, 10 a.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Meditation and Art — 10:30 a.m., Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. $5. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Adult Watercolor Class — With Susan Blackwood, 11 a.m..-1:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. Reserve your spot by calling 855-1753.

The Dirty South Weekend — ADAMA Artist Talks with Fahamu Pecou, 11:30 a.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Pop-Up Museum — Sharks, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Arkansas New Play Festival — 1 & 4 p.m., Fermentation Hall at the Momentary in Bentonville. Festival pass $50. themomentary.org.

The Dirty South Weekend — Artist Talk with Nick Cave, 2 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

The Extraction of Salt From Water by Caddo Indians — 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

The Dirty South Weekend — SLAB Car Culture Conversation, 3:30 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

The Dirty South Weekend — Hip-Hop Artist Conversation, 5 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Opera in the Ozarks — “La rondine,” 7:30 p.m., OIO Theater in Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595, opera.org.

Run the Jewels — With Big Boi, 8 p.m., Momentary Green at the Momentary in Bentonville. $68-$150. themomentary.org.

__

July 17 (Sunday)

The Dirty South Weekend — Drop-In Artist Talks, all day, main galleries at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Dive In! To Weekend Movies — “Aquaman,” 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

The Dirty South Weekend — Walker Landing Performances hosted by Big Piph, 1-5 p.m., Walker Landing at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Mountain Street Stage — Dylan Blackthorn, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Book Signing — With Nicole Donoho, author of “Jazzy Bear and the Hurtful Words” and “Solly Bear and the Broken Mirror,” noon to 2 p.m., Pearl’s Books, 28 E. Center St., Fayetteville. pearlsbooks.com.

Opera in the Ozarks — “Cosi fan tutte,” 3 p.m., OIO Theater in Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595, opera.org.

__

July 18 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights — 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Pinocchio” — Presented by Opera in the Ozarks, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture — 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Yoga at FPL — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Books On Main — “The Keeper of Lost Things” by Ruth Hogan, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Author Talk — Suzanne Woods Fisher, author of “The Sweet Life,” 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

July 19 (Tuesday)

Interactive Movie — “The Little Mermaid,” 2 p.m. Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

We Know Whodunit Book Club — “Death at Greenway” by Lori Rader-Day, 6 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Learn Vintage Swing Dancing — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

The Silk Sonic Band — 7 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

July 20 (Wednesday)

George Reader Magic Show — 10 a.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture — Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

3 In 30 — Three artworks in 30 minutes, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Public Book Club — “The Summer of 1787,” 1 p.m., in the library at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

CB To You Mobile Art Lab — Drop-in artmaking with Joel Martin, 1-4 p.m., Pioneer Park in Berryville. Presented in partnership with the Berryville Public Library. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Wild for Wednesday — “The Little Mermaid, presented by Brightstar Theatre, 1:30 p.m., Event Center at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Wonderful Wednesday — “Luca,” Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Movies at the Library — “Encanto,” 4 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Introduction to Publishing — With visiting artist Allison Blevins, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Grooves — Classical and Jazz Intermixed, 6 p.m., Event Center at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

‘A Weary Land’ — With Kelly Houston Jones, author of “A Weary Land: Slavery on the Ground in Arkansas,

6:30 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

__

July 21 (Thursday)

Book Lovers Club — 10 a.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

We’re Hooked — Knitting and crochet club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

CB To You Mobile Art Lab — Drop-in artmaking with Joel Martin, 3-6 p.m., Pea Ridge Library. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Evenings In Eleven — 5 p.m. & 6:30 p.m., Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Cocktail Tour — The Bachman-Wilson House Furniture, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $15. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

July 22 (Friday)

Drop-In Tour: Art Trail — Sculpture & nature, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Movie Matinee — “Hide-Out” (1934), 1 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Family Movie Fridays — 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Summer Family Movies — “Spongebob: Sponge on the Run,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Evenings In Eleven — 5 p.m. & 6:30 p.m., Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Chef’s Table dinner — With Chef Arlie Doxtator (Oneida Nation in Wisconsin), 6 p.m., Museum of Native American History in Bentonville. $75. monah.org or 273-2456.

Clay Pottery Class — With Esteban Cabeza de Baca and Heidi Howard, 6-8 p.m., Lobby Gallery at The Momentary in Bentonville. $35. themomentary.org.

Walker Landing Nights — “The Dark Crystal,” 6:30 p.m., Walker Landing at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

July 23 (Saturday)

Friends Book Sale — 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Level 300 Lobby at Fayetteville Public Library. Free admission. faylib.org.

Super Saturday — Slapstick Circus Stage Show, 10 a.m., Event Center at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Papa Rap — 10 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

“Haudenosaunee Roots of Democracy” — With Rebecca Webster (Oneida Nation in Wisconsin), 11 a.m., Museum of Native American History in Bentonville. Free. Register at monah.org or 273-2456.

Family Story Time — 11:15 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Dive In! To Weekend Movies — “Sharknado,” 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Adult Workshop Saturday — With Gerrod Desselle of Desselle Leather & Design, 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

The Greening of the Earth — Plant Evolution and the Fossil Record, 2-4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Micheaux Film Lab Networking Social — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Filmed By Bike — A film festival that features the world’s best bike movies, 6:30 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. Hosted by Pedal It Forward. $17. arkansaspublictheatre.org/tickets.

__

On Show

Private Classes — For four to 10 people, including pinch pot, troll head nightlight, polymer clay creatures, clay bunny, clay dog or cat and big mouth clay creature, $25 per person & up, Terra Studios in Durham. Private tours are also being offered. 643-3185 or usingart.org.

“The Dirty South” — Exploring themes of “Southern Landscape” — both the natural and man-made; “Sinners and Saints,” a religious and spiritual exploration; as well as “Black Corporality,” or the Black body in terms of its holding tradition and knowledge, through July 25, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“QUEER” — An exploration of LGBTQIA+ identity, through July 30, Fenix Arts, 150 W. Skyline Drive in Fayetteville. Free. 530-6023, fenixarts.org.

“Let’s Talk: Art of the West” — Through Sept. 12, Early American Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free; no ticket required. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“A Divided Landscape” — European American artists painted a version of the world they wanted others to see. What has been left out – the footprints, fences, military trenches, deeds, handshakes, broken treaties, and blood – tells a darker, more accurate story, through Sept. 25, The Momentary in Bentonville. Free. themomentary.org.

“The Worst-Case Scenario Survival Experience” — Tuesday and Wednesday from noon to 6 p.m.; Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.; and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. through Oct. 14, The JTL Shop on Emma Avenue in downtown Springdale. $6-$12. thejonescenter.net.

“Civil War in Benton County: Untold Stories” — Through Nov. 12, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154 or rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

“Ken Smith’s Buffalo River Country” — Remembering the creation of the national river, through December, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

“Digi Know” — A photographic exhibit that illustrates an era when a photo was a precious thing and shows visitors how historic photos are digitized to preserve these stories of our people and our past, all summer, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. shilohmuseum.org.

“Math Moves! Experiencing Ratio and Proportion” — Allows kids and families to “playfully investigate ratios and proportions by using their bodies and gestures,” all year, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. $10. amazeum.org.

“A Dash of Apple Vinegar” — A celebration of the apple industry in Rogers, through Dec. 31, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154 or rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

“We the People: The Radical Notion of Democracy” — Through Jan. 2, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com