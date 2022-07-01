LIVE! in NWA: 5 Seconds Of Summer Rescheduled July 1, 2022

The 5 Seconds of Summer show scheduled for June 28 at the Walmart AMP has been rescheduled to July 26. The AMP says that tickets for the June 28 show will be valid for the rescheduled date.

Refunds are available until July 11 by contacting the box office at 443-5600 for those who cannot attend the rescheduled show.

Drummer Ashton Irwin was hospitalized with heat exhaustion after cutting short a concert in Houston on June 26, according to Rolling Stone.

The AMP included this statement from the band’s social media in an email regarding the rescheduled concert:

“Following medical advice, we will be postponing our show in Arkansas tomorrow night. The new date will be July 26th so Rogers, AR will officially be our last show of the North American TMH tour! We are so sorry to cause inconvenience to your plans, but we promise for those of you who can still make it, we will put on the show of your lives. In the meantime, please join us in giving Ash the privacy to rest up and get back to full fitness. Ticket information will be sent to current ticket holders directly via email.”

BENTONVILLE

• No-No Boy opens for Luna Luna at 7 p.m. July 2 ($12; $10 members); Joel Frahm performs at 7 p.m. July 9 ($12; $10 members); The Ozark Mountain Daredevils play at 7 p.m. July 30 ($17, $15 members) as part of the Forest Concert Series at Crystal Bridges Museum, 600 Museum Way. crystalbridges.org/series/2022-forest-concert-series.

• Jenna and the Soul Shakers play at 7 p.m. July 2; Vintage Pistol plays at 7 p.m. July 8; Sean Fresh plays at 7 p.m. July 9 at Bike Rack Brewing, 801 S.E. Eighth St., Suite 61. facebook.com/bikerackbrewing/events.

• Run The Jewels and Big Boi perform at 8 p.m. July 16; Japanese Breakfast plays Sept. 17; The War on Drugs play Sept. 22; and Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt play Oct. 8 at The Momentary, 507 S.E. E St. themomentary.org.

• Chamber Music on the Mountain starts with Classical & Jazz Intermixed with NWA Jazz Society at 6:30 p.m. July 21 at Thaden Performing Arts Center, 800 S.E. C St. chambermusiconthemountain.org.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Opal Agafia’s Ozark Mountain Soul Festival featuring Jon Stickley Trio, Aaron Kamm and the One Drops, The Hillbenders, Mountain Sprout, The Burney Sisters, Chucky Waggs, Rachel Ammons, Pretend Friend, Red Oak Ruse, Patti Steel and Dimetrip will continue through July 2 ($65 for one day; $135 for three-day pass) at The Farm, 1 Blue Heron Lake. opalagafia.com

• 96 Miles performs at 7 p.m. July 1; Skye Pollard plays at 7 p.m. July 2; a Mountain Music Fam Jam happens at 5 p.m. July 3; Alyssa Galvan plays at 7 p.m. July 9 at Wanderoo Lodge & Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755; facebook.com/wanderoolodge.

• Lusid plays at 5 p.m. July 1; Drumming in the Park starts at 6 p.m. July 2; Traveling Squirrels play at 5 p.m. July 8; Dancing in the Park starts at noon and KC Horn Club plays at 5 p.m. July 9 for the Balm of Life Music Series at Basin Park next to the hotel at 4 Spring St. facebook.com/VisitEurekaSprings.

• The Best of Motown starts at 7:30 p.m. July 2, July 9, July 16 and July 23 ($35) at Center Stage for Performing Arts, 132 Huntsville Road. Tickets at EventBrite. More information at http://www.eurekaspringschamber.com.

FAYETTEVILLE

• Jake Hertzog and Daniel Champagne play at 7 p.m. July 17; An Evening with Slaid Cleaves starts at 7 p.m. July 23 at Roots HQ, 1 E. Mountain St., fayettevilleroots.org.

• Circle of Thirds plays at 7 p.m. July 2; Latin Dance night with En Fuego Dance & Fitness starts at 6 p.m. July 3 at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse, 3980 W. Wedington Drive. 856-6382; facebook.com/sixtwelvecoffeehouseandbar.

• Happy Hour with The Odds starts at 6 p.m. followed by Nick Shoulders with Adam Faucett at 9:30 p.m. ($20) July 1; Ellis Bullard and Damn Quails play at 8:30 p.m. July 2; Danielle Nicole plays at 8 p.m. July 7 at George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

• Emo Night Brooklyn starts at 7:30 p.m. July 8 ($12); Gimmie Gimmie Disco starts at 7:30 p.m. July 9; Mustache the Band starts at 7:30 p.m. July 30 at JJ’s Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

• The Rumors, The Misdemeanors and Bellwether Sirens play at 9 p.m. July 9 ($5) at The Smoke and Barrel Tavern, 324 W. Dickson St., Suite 2. facebook.com/TheSmokeAndBarrel/events.

• Jude Brothers plays July 3; Daniel Bennett Group plays July 10; Honey Collective plays July 17; Western Swing Rules plays July 24; and Will Johnson performs July 31 for the Mountain Street Stage Concert Series at the Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St. faylib.org.

•Pert Near Sandstone plays July 7; and Brennen Leigh performs July 14 as part of the Gulley Park Concert Series at 1850 E. Township St. bit.ly/gulleysummerconcert.

• Chamber Music on the Mountain starts with Classical & Jazz Intermixed with NWA Jazz Society at 6 p.m. July 20 at Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St., chambermusiconthemountain.org.

• Friday Night on the Mountain starts at 7 p.m. July 22 at Mount Sequoyah Center Dining Hall, 150 N. Skyline Drive; Chamber Music at Millar Lodge starts at 7 p.m. July 23 at Mount Sequoyah Center Millar Lodge, 150 N. Skyline Drive; Spotlight Concert featuring NWA Musicians starts at 1 p.m. July 24 at Millar Lodge at Mount Sequoyah; Friday Night on the Mountain with music and pizza starts at 7 p.m. July 29 at Ozark Mountain Smokehouse, 1725 S. Smokehouse Trail; Chamber Music at Millar Lodge starts at 7 p.m. July 30 as part of the Chamber Music on the Mountain Summer Festival. chambermusiconthemountain.org.

FORT SMITH

• Gangstagrass performs at 7 p.m. July 7; and Chantae Cann plays at 7 p.m. July 14 for the Levitt Amp Fort Smith Music Series in Riverfront Park, 121 Riverfront Drive in downtown Fort Smith. Free.

• Giovanni & the Hired Guns play at 8 p.m. July 8 at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave. 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

ROGERS

• Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson, Brothers Osborne, Steve Earle and Allison Russell starts at 4:30 p.m. July 1 ($39.50 and up) at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road. waltonartscenter.org/AMP.

• 412 West plays at 8 p.m. July 1; 90lb Wrench plays at 8 p.m. July 2; a Gar Hole Records showcase with Chris Acker & the Growing Boys with Jess Harp and Jude Brothers starts at 8 p.m. July 8; Paul Benjaman & Seth Lee Jones perform at 8 p.m. July 9; Rodney Block Band plays at 8 p.m. July 15; Eureka Strings play at 8 p.m. July 16; Troy Farnam Band performs at 8 p.m. July 22; Rozenbridge plays at 8 p.m. July 23; a Jazz & Blues Block Party with Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal with Grady Nichols Jazz, the Sons of Brasil and Austin Farnam Trio starts at 5 p.m. July 29 and picks back up at 4 p.m. July 30 with Chubby Carrier with Banjae, Akeem Kemp, Clark Gibson Quintet and 1 Oz Jig (general admission free, tables $20) for the Railyard Live Concert Series at Butterfield Stage, 101 E. Cherry St. railyardlive.com/live-events.

SPRINGDALE

• Jukebox Confession plays at 8 p.m. July 28; House of Songs Presents starts at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 25; BAANG opens at 6:30 p.m. for Big Piph and Tomorrow Maybe who start at 8 p.m. Sept. 29; City Sessions presents starts at 6:30 p.m. for the LIVE! @ Turnbow Concert Series, 106 W. Emma Avenue, downtownspringdale.org/live-at-turnbow-concerts.

• Ehule and Matt Magerkurth will perform at 6 p.m. July 6; Jess Harp and Alyssa Murray will perform at 6 p.m. Aug. 3 for the CXF Mixtape Music Series at 214 CACHE at 214, 214 S. Main St., Springdale. cachecreate.org

