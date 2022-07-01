8 Days a Week

June 30 (Thursday)

Gallery Conversation — Behind the Scenes of “Let’s Talk”: Research And Evaluation, 1 p.m., Exhibition Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Evenings in Eleven — 5 p.m., Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Member Preview — “We the People: The Radical Notion of Democracy,” 5-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Mindfulness Meditation — 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Evenings in Eleven — 6:30 p.m., Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Virtual Lecture — “The Dirty South” artist TJ Dedeaux-Norris, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Opera in the Ozarks — “Cosi fan tutte,” 7:30 p.m., OIO Theater in Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595, opera.org.

“FLEX” — Women’s basketball in a small Southern town, 7:30 p.m. except Saturday & Sunday, when there is a 2 p.m. matinee, through July 17, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $15-$61. theatre2.org.

“Miss You Like Hell” — When a whip-smart, deeply imaginative teenager agrees to take a road trip with her free-spirited Latina mother, neither can imagine where it will take them, by the co-creator of “In the Heights,” extended through July 17, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $15-$61. theatre2.org.

July 1 (Friday)

Fayetteville Movement Festival — July 1-3, Mount Sequoyah Center, 150 Skyline Drive in Fayetteville. $155 for all three days. fayettevillemovementfestival.com.

Member Preview — “We the People: The Radical Notion of Democracy,” 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Sculpture, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Family Movie Matinee — 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Family Movie Fridays — 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Summer Family Movies — “Finding Nemo” in Spanish, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Evenings in Eleven — 5 p.m & 6:30 p.m.., Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Opera in the Ozarks — “A Little Night Music,” 7:30 p.m., OIO Theater in Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595, opera.org.

July 2 (Saturday)

“We the People: The Radical Notion of Democracy” — Through Jan. 2, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

OZ Kids — Bike & Book Festival, 9-11:30 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Presto the Magician — 10 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Super Saurday — LEGO free play, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Dive In! To Weekend Movies — “Jaws,” 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Outdoor Concert — Brick Fields Duo, 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

Forest Concert Series — Luna Luna, 7 p.m., North Forest at Crystal Bridges Museum. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Opera in the Ozarks — “La rondine,” 7:30 p.m., OIO Theater in Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595, opera.org.

July 3 (Sunday)

Mountain Street Stage — Jude Brothers, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Opera in the Ozarks — “A Little Night Music,” 3 p.m., OIO Theater in Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595, opera.org.

July 4 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights — 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture — 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

July 5 (Tuesday)

“The Worst-Case Scenario Survival Experience” — Tuesday and Wednesday from noon to 6 p.m.; Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.; and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. through Oct. 14, The JTL Shop on Emma Avenue in downtown Springdale. $6-$12. thejonescenter.net.

Opera in the Ozarks — “Cosi fan tutte,” 3 p.m., OIO Theater in Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595, opera.org.

July 6 (Wednesday)

Ocean Magic — With Tommy Terrific, 10 a.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture — Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

3 In 30 — Three artworks in 30 minutes, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Wild for Wednesday — “Pinocchio,” presented by Opera in the Ozarks, 1:30 p.m., Event Center at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Wonderful Wednesday — “The Lightning Thief” with the Young Actors Guild, 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Movies at the Library — 4 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Sci-Fi Book Club — 6 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Young at Heart Book Club — “All the Truth That’s In Me” by Julie Berry, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Adult Chess Club — 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Books & Brews — “Mexican Gothic” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia, 6 p.m., Apple Blossom Brewing Co. in Fayetteville. Hosted by Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Wednesdays Over Water — Constitutional BBQ, 6-8 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $79. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Opera in the Ozarks — “La rondine,” 7:30 p.m., OIO Theater in Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595, opera.org.

July 7 (Thursday)

Under the Sea — With Wonders of Wildlife live sea creatures and artifacts, 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

We’re Hooked — Knitting & crochet club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Opera in the Ozarks — “A Little Night Music,” 3 p.m., OIO Theater in Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595, opera.org.

CB To You Mobile Art Lab — Welcome Celebration, 3-6 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Evenings In Eleven — 5 & 6:30 p.m., Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Neurodiverse Night — “The Dirty South,” 5-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Tickets at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Cocktail Tour — Architecture in Art, 6-7:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $15. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

First Thursday Film — “Possessed” (1931), 6 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

July 8 (Friday)

Ocean Magic — With Tommy Terrific, 10:30 a.m., 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Drop-In Tour — Art Trail Tour: Sculpture & Nature, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Family Movie Fridays — 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Summer Family Movies — “Shark Tale,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Evenings In Eleven — 5 & 6:30 p.m., Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Art By The Glass — 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Opera in the Ozarks — “Cosi fan tutte,” 7:30 p.m., OIO Theater in Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595, opera.org.

July 9 (Saturday)

Shiloh Summer Series — Tour the 1870s historic Boxley Grist Mill in Newton County, 10 a.m. & 11 a.m. Hosted by the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. Free. Register at shilohmuseum.org/museum-events/shiloh-summer-series-boxley-mill/

“Pinocchio” — Presented by Opera in the Ozarks, 10 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Super Saturday — Presto the Magician, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Discover the Grounds — With Jennifer Ogle, 11 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Discover the Grounds Workshop — With Jennifer Ogle, 1-3 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $25. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Multisensory Saturday — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

APT Film Series — “The Sandlot,” 2 p.m., and “Big Trouble in Little China,” 8 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $12 & up per film. arkansaspublictheatre.org or 631-8988.

Opera in the Ozarks — “A Little Night Music,” 3 p.m., OIO Theater in Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595, opera.org.

Forest Concert Series — Joel Frahm with the Ted Ludwig Trio & the Forte Quintet, 7 p.m., North Forest at Crystal Bridges Museum. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

July 10 (Sunday)

Mountain Street Stage — Daniel Bennett Group, 2 p.m., Event Center at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Tattoo You — Design your own tattoo, 2 p.m., Art & Movement Room, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Opera in the Ozarks — “La rondine,” 7:30 p.m., OIO Theater in Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595, opera.org.

On Show

Private Classes — For four to 10 people, including pinch pot, troll head nightlight, polymer clay creatures, clay bunny, clay dog or cat and big mouth clay creature, $25 per person & up, Terra Studios in Durham. Private tours are also being offered. 643-3185 or usingart.org.

“Creative Minds in the Ozarks” — Featuring artworks by Roy Harris (folk art woodcarver), Elsie Mistie Sterling (sketch artist and painter) and Henry Tribble (wood inlayer), through July 9, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

“The Dirty South” — Exploring themes of “Southern Landscape” — both the natural and man-made; “Sinners and Saints,” a religious and spiritual exploration; as well as “Black Corporality,” or the Black body in terms of its holding tradition and knowledge, through July 25, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“QUEER” — An exploration of LGBTQIA+ identity, through July 30, Fenix Arts, 150 W. Skyline Drive in Fayetteville. Free. 530-6023, fenixarts.org.

“Let’s Talk: Art of the West” — Through Sept. 12, Early American Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free; no ticket required. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“A Divided Landscape” — European American artists painted a version of the world they wanted others to see. What has been left out – the footprints, fences, military trenches, deeds, handshakes, broken treaties, and blood – tells a darker, more accurate story, through Sept. 25, The Momentary in Bentonville. Free. themomentary.org.

“Ken Smith’s Buffalo River Country” — Remembering the creation of the national river, through December, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

“Digi Know” — A photographic exhibit that illustrates an era when a photo was a precious thing and shows visitors how historic photos are digitized to preserve these stories of our people and our past, all summer, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. shilohmuseum.org.

“Math Moves! Experiencing Ratio and Proportion” — Allows kids and families to “playfully investigate ratios and proportions by using their bodies and gestures,” all year, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. $10. amazeum.org.

