LIVE! in NWA: Arkansauce to headline Turnbow Concert Series Show, Mountain Gypsies open June 24, 2022

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwadg.com

Turnbow Park is “somewhere to be” on June 30.

Arkansauce, Northwest Arkansas’ favorite genre-hopping, bluegrass, newgrass, Americana, folk foursome will play during the LIVE! @ Turnbow Concert Series. According to arkansaucemusic.com, the guys will then be on the road with their next local appearance scheduled for September. Back in March, mandolin player Ethan Bush said that they were slowly working on a new album and some surprise covers.

“On the first four albums, we kind of just prepared everything and went in to a studio and knocked it all out in like three days time. Which is really good for the instant gratification, but it also always felt a little more stressful than we would like,” Bush says. “Hopefully we’ll see that we’ll be finished with it towards the end of this year, but be ready to release it early next year.”

Keep an eye on Arkansauce’s website and social media to find out what’s next.

Opening for the string quartet on June 30 are The Mountain Gypsies from southern Madison County. The three-piece family band plays a variety of acoustic instruments and styles. The mother, father and daughter will play a rescheduled show at 23N Farm & Horticulture in Huntsville on July 9 and will be at Six Twelve Coffeeshop in Fayetteville on Aug. 10.

VIP seating is available for the June 30 concert at 106 W. Emma Ave. in Springdale. VIP tables accommodating 10 guests can be reserved in advance. Food and drink is included. Tickets at downtownspringdale.org. LIVE! at Turnbow takes place on the last Thursday of the month through October. All concerts begin at 6:30 p.m. In the event of inclement weather all postponed concerts will be rescheduled to the following Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Jukebox Confession will headline the next concert on July 28.

BENTONVILLE

• Bonnie Montgomery opens for Dale Watson at 7 p.m. June 25 ($12; $10 members) as part of the Forest Concert Series at Crystal Bridges Museum, 600 Museum Way. crystalbridges.org/series/2022-forest-concert-series.

• Ashtyn Barbaree plays at 7 p.m. June 25; A Beer & Hymns Pride Party starts at 5 p.m. June 26 at Bike Rack Brewing, 801 S.E. Eighth St., Suite 61. facebook.com/bikerackbrewing/events.

• Kraftwerk 3-D will happen at 9 p.m. June 26 as part of the Live on the Green Concert Series, and tickets are on sale for Run The Jewels and Big Boi performing at 8 p.m. July 16, Japanese Breakfast on Sept. 17, The War on Drugs on Sept. 22 and Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt on Oct. 8 at The Momentary, 507 S.E. E St. hemomentary.org.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Neon Moon will celebrate ’90s country starting at 7 p.m. June 24; Patti Steel and Michael Tisdale play at 7 p.m. June 25; Kurt Hunter plays at 2 p.m. June 26 at Wanderoo Lodge & Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755; facebook.com/wanderoolodge.

• Will Saylor Band plays at 6 p.m. June 25; and Dominic Bryan Roy will play at 4 p.m. June 26 at Gotahold Brewing, 409 W. Van Buren. facebook.com/gotaholdbrewing.

• Eureka Strings plays at 5 p.m. June 24; Dirty Strings plays at 5 p.m. June 30; Lusid plays at 5 p.m. July 1; Drumming in the Park starts at 6 p.m. July 2; Traveling Squirrels play at 5 p.m. July 8; Dancing in the Park starts at noon and KC Horn Club plays at 5 p.m. July 9 for the Balm of Life Music Series at Basin Park next to the hotel at 4 Spring St. facebook.com/VisitEurekaSprings.

FAYETTEVILLE

• Project 1268 plays at 8 p.m. June 24; Phunbags Comedy Improv with Katherine Forbes, Julie Gabel, Cassie Haley, Kevin Kinder, Mark Landon Smith, Jason Suel, Jules Taylor and Mike Thomas starts at 7 p.m. June 25 ($10) at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse, 3980 W. Wedington Drive. 856-6382; facebook.com/sixtwelvecoffeehouseandbar.

• Prairie Street Laughs with host Chase Myska features Kyle Gilbert, Sam Price, Andy Davis and BB at 7 p.m. June 30 at Prairie Street Live, 509 W. Prairie St. facebook.com/prairiestreetlive/events.

• Happy Hour with Leah & the Mojo Doctors starts at 6 p.m. ($8) followed by Boom Kinetic at 9 p.m. ($15) June 24; Ben Del Shreve Band plays at 8 p.m. June 25 ($10); Big Bad Gina Reunion starts at 7 p.m. June 26; 13 Fridays with Ripped Pigeon, City Grey and Sarah Loethen Band starts at 8 p.m. June 28 ($10); Kevin Galloway with Whisky Outlaws starts at 8 p.m. June 29; Happy Hour with The Odds starts at 6 p.m. followed by Nick Shoulders at 9:30 p.m. ($20) July 1 at George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

• Stand-up comedy with Layton Flatt and Levi Light starts at 7 p.m. June 24 at Nomad’s Trailside, 1863 N. Pluto Drive. facebook.com/nomadstrailside.

• Better Than Ezra plays at 7:30 p.m. June 24 ($30) at JJ’s Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

• Burned Up Bled Dry, Bones of Earth and StressDream play at 8 p.m. June 25 ($10-12) at The Smoke and Barrel Tavern, 324 W. Dickson St., Suite 2. facebook.com/TheSmokeAndBarrel/events.

• Adam Ostrar plays June 26; Jude Brothers plays July 3; Daniel Bennett Group plays July 10; Honey Collective plays July 17; Western Swing Rules plays July 24; and Will Johnson performs July 31 for the Mountain Street Stage Concert Series at the Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St. faylib.org.

• Funk Factory plays June 30; Pert Near Sandstone plays July 7; and Brennen Leigh performs July 14 as part of the Gulley Park Concert Series at 1850 E. Township St. bit.ly/gulleysummerconcert.

FORT SMITH

• The Claudettes play at 7 p.m. June 30; Gangstagrass performs at 7 p.m. July 7; and Chantae Cann plays at 7 p.m. July 14 for the Levitt Amp Fort Smith Music Series in Riverfront Park, 121 Riverfront Drive in downtown Fort Smith. Free.

• Stoney LaRue plays at 8 p.m. June 24 ($18-$35); The Red Clay Strays play at 8 p.m. June 30 ($12-$18); and Giovannie & the Hired Guns play at 8 p.m. July 8 at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave. 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

• Jimmie Vaughan plays at 8 p.m. June 26 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

ROGERS

• Cody Johnson with Craig Campbell performs at 7 p.m. June 25 ($50-85); 5 Seconds of Summer with Pale Waves play at 7 p.m. June 28 ($29.50-45); ZZ Top starts at 8 p.m. June 29 ($35-129.95); Kenny Chesney with Carly Pearce starts at 7:30 p.m. June 30 ($59 and up); Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson, Brothers Osborne, Steve Earle and Allison Russell starts at 4:30 p.m. July 1 ($39.50 and up) at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road. waltonartscenter.org/AMP.

• Barrett Baber plays at 8 p.m. June 24; Leah & the Mojo Doctors perform at 8 p.m. June 25; 412 West plays at 8 p.m. July 1; 90lb Wrench plays at 8 p.m. July 2; a Gar Hole Records showcase with Chris Acker & the Growing Boys with Jess Harp and Jude Brothers starts at 8 p.m. July 8; Paul Benjaman & Seth Lee Jones perform at 8 p.m. July 9; Rodney Block Band plays at 8 p.m. July 15; Eureka Strings play at 8 p.m. July 16; Troy Farnam Band performs at 8 p.m. July 22; Rozenbridge plays at 8 p.m. July 23; a Jazz & Blues Block Party with Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal with Grady Nichols Jazz, the Sons of Brasil and Austin Farnam Trio starts at 5 p.m. July 29 and picks back up at 4 p.m. July 30 with Chubby Carrier with Banjae, Akeem Kemp, Clark Gibson Quintet and 1 Oz Jig (general admission free, tables $20) for the Railyard Live Concert Series at Butterfield Stage, 101 E. Cherry St. railyardlive.com/live-events.

SPRINGDALE

• Zach Boblitt performs at 7:45 p.m. June 30 at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E. Emma Ave. Free. 751-0337; naturalstatecomedy.com.

• Mountain Gypsies and Arkansauce will play at 6:30 p.m. June 30; Jukebox Confession plays at 8 p.m. July 28; House of Songs Presents starts at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 25; BAANG opens at 6:30 p.m. for Big Piph and Tomorrow Maybe who start at 8 p.m. Sept. 29; City Sessions presents starts at 6:30 p.m. for the LIVE! @ Turnbow Concert Series, 106 W. Emma Avenue, downtownspringdale.org/live-at-turnbow-concerts.

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS

• Pam Tillis plays at 9 p.m. June 24 follwed by Stonehorse; Audio Crush plays at 9 p.m. June 25; Borrowed Money plays at 8 p.m. June 30 at Seven in Cherokee Casino. cherokeecasino.com/west-siloam-springs/entertainment.

