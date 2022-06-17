LIVE! in NWA: Lavender Festival next weekend in Newton County June 17, 2022

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwadg.com

Go for the music and stay for the sweet smell. In Newton County, AuxArc Botanicals will present its first Lavender Festival on June 18. The event will feature local vendors, food trucks, demonstrations and live music from Shannon Wurst and Brad Helms, Aaron Smith & The Coalbiters, Brad Waters and the Long Spurs, The Sidemen, Jake Fancher and Lyric Long. Admission is $10 per person or $20 per car. Children 12 and younger get in free. AuxArc Botanicals is located at HC 33 Box 32 in Harrison. Gates open at 9 a.m. Go to auxarcbotanicals.com for more information.

Riverfront Blues Festival

The 31 annual Riverfront Blues Festival will be June 17 and 18 at multiple venues on Garrison Avenue in Fort Smith. Larry McRay, Robert Kimbrough Sr. and Lucious Spiller, The Cate Brothers, Big A and the Allstars, James “Super Chikan” Johnson, Mark McGee & Buddy Shute, Wanda Watson, Good Luck Slim, Oreo Blue, Truck Stop Poets, LaLa Craig and Chris & Lolly will be featured musicians. Armbands are $20 for one day and $30 for both. There will be a cover for single venues with no armband. Food trucks will be available, too. For more information, check out riverfrontbluesfest.org.

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band had to reschedule its June 9 show because some of the band came down with covid, according the Eureka Springs City Auditorium’s website. The Aud reports that the band members are on the mend and will play at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new show date. Reserved tickets are $65 and $85 and may be purchased online at tickets.thundertix.com.

BENTONVILLE

• The Sound of Freedom featuring Ricky Wade and Genine LaTrice Perez starts at 7 p.m. June 18 ($12; $10 members); Bonnie Montgomery opens for Dale Watson at 7 p.m. June 25 ($12; $10 members); No-No Boy opens for Luna Luna at 7 p.m. July 2 ($12; $10 members); Joel Frahm performs at 7 p.m. July 9 ($12; $10 members); and The Ozark Mountain Daredevils play at 7 p.m. July 30 ($17, $15 members) as part of the Forest Concert Series at Crystal Bridges Museum, 600 Museum Way. crystalbridges.org/series/2022-forest-concert-series.

• Taj Farrant plays at 8 p.m. June 17 at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. meteorguitargallery.com.

• Ashtyn Barbaree plays at 7 p.m. June 25 at Bike Rack Brewing, 801 S.E. Eighth St., Suite 61. facebook.com/bikerackbrewing/events.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Chucky Waggs plays at 7 p.m. June 17; Skye Pollard and Averill Cates play at 7 p.m. June 18; and Patti Steel and Michael Tisdale play at 7 p.m. June 25 at Wanderoo Lodge & Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755; facebook.com/wanderoolodge.

• Kyren Penrose plays at 6 p.m. June 17; Celebrating Juneteenth with DJ Afrosia starts at 6 p.m. June 18; Circle of Thirds play at 4 p.m. June 19; and Will Saylor Band plays at 6 p.m. June 25 at Gotahold Brewing, 409 W. Van Buren. facebook.com/gotaholdbrewing.

• Three Dog Night plays at 7:30 p.m. July 14 ($75) at Eureka Springs City Auditorium, 36 S. Main St. 253-7788; theaud.org.

• Seth Darby Band at 5 p.m. June 17; Eureka Strings at 5 p.m. June 24; and Dirty Strings at 5 p.m. June 30 for the Balm of Life Music series, at Basin Park next to the hotel at 4 Spring St. facebook.com/VisitEurekaSprings.

FAYETTEVILLE

• Adam Ostrar plays June 26; Jude Brothers plays July 3; Daniel Bennett Group plays July 10; Honey Collective plays July 17; Western Swing Rules plays July 24; and Will Johnson performs July 31 for the Mountain Street Stage Concert Series at the Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St. faylib.org.

• King Cabbage Brass performs June 23; Funk Factory plays June 30; Pert Near Sandstone plays July 7; and Brennen Leigh performs July 14 as part of the Gulley Park Concert Series at 1850 E. Township St. bit.ly/gulleysummerconcert.

• Sarah Lily will perform at 5:30 p.m. June 17 at the Juke Joint in the Pryor Center atrium, 1 E. Center St., Fayetteville. pryorcenter.uark.edu.

• Elizabeth Bainbridge plays 5 p.m. June 17 at Inn at Carnall Hall, 465 Arkansas Ave, Fayetteville. facebook.com/elizabeth.bainbridge.

• The Cole Birmingham Band plays at 8 p.m. June 17; and Matteson Gregory performs at 7 p.m. June 18 at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse, 3980 W. Wedington Drive. 856-6382; facebook.com/sixtwelvecoffeehouseandbar.

• Dandelion Heart and Melody Pond play at 6 p.m. June 23 at Prairie Street Live, 509 W. Prairie St. facebook.com/prairiestreetlive/events.

• Happy hour with Earl & Them starts at 6 p.m. June 17; and Dave Aude with DJ Soul Free, Still Will and Big Rick starts at 8:30 p.m. June 17 ($15-20) at George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

• Stand-up comedy with Layton Flatt and Levi Light starts at 7 p.m. June 24 at Nomad’s Trailside, 1863 N. Pluto Drive. facebook.com/nomadstrailside.

• Electric Avenue: The ’80s MTV Experience starts at 9 p.m. June 18 ($20); Better Than Ezra plays at 7:30 p.m. June 24 ($30); and Molly Hatchet performs at 7:30 p.m. July 1 ($29.50) at JJ’s Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

• Burned Up Bled Dry, Bones of Earth and StressDream play at 8 p.m. June 25 ($10-12) at The Smoke and Barrel Tavern, 324 W. Dickson St., Suite 2. facebook.com/TheSmokeAndBarrel/events.

FORT SMITH

• Michael Fields Jr. performs at 7 p.m. June 23; The Claudettes play at 7 p.m. June 30; Gangstagrass performs at 7 p.m. July 7; and Chantae Cann plays at 7 p.m. July 14 for the Levitt Amp Fort Smith Music Series in Riverfront Park, 121 Riverfront Drive in downtown Fort Smith. Free.

• Stoney LaRue plays at 8 p.m. June 24 ($18-$35); The Red Clay Strays play at 8 p.m. June 30 ($12-$18); and Giovannie & the Hired Guns play at 8 p.m. July 8 at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave. 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

• Saving Abel plays at 8 p.m. June 17; Jimmie Vaughan plays at 8 p.m. June 26 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

LOWELL

• Sherman Golden will perform at 7 p.m. June 17, 6:30 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. June 18 (mature audience only, $18) at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. grovecomedy.com/comedy-shows-events.

ROGERS

• Backstreet Boys play at 7:30 p.m. June 17 ($169 and up); Chicago and Brian Wilson with Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin starts at 7 p.m. June 21 ($39.50-$130.50); Fitz and the Tantrums and St. Paul and The Broken Bones with Devon Gilfillian play at 7 p.m. June 23 ($36 and up); Cody Johnson with Craig Campbell perform at 7 p.m. June 25 ($50-85); 5 Seconds of Summer with Pale Waves play at 7 p.m. June 28 ($29.50-45); ZZ Top starts at 8 p.m. June 29 ($35-129.95); Kenny Chesney with Carly Pearce starts at 7:30 p.m. June 30 ($59 and up); Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson, Brothers Osborne, Steve Earle and Allison Russell starts at 4:30 p.m. July 1 ($39.50 and up) at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road. waltonartscenter.org/AMP.

• The Ultimate Prince Tribute happens at 8 p.m. June 17; The Fabulous Freddie Mercury Tribute starts at 8 p.m. June 18; Barrett Baber plays at 8 p.m. June 24; and Leah & the Mojo Doctors perform at 8 p.m. June 25 (general admission free, tables $20) at Railyard Live at Butterfield Stage, 101 E. Cherry St. railyardlive.com/live-events.

