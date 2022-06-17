8 Days a Week



June 16 (Thursday)

Book Lovers Club — 10 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

CB To You Mobile Art Lab — 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Tahlequah (Okla.) Public Library. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

We’re Hooked — Knitting and crochet club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Virtual Author Chat — With R.L. Stine, 3 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

“Redoubt” — A film by Matthew Barney, 4 p.m., Fermentation Hall at The Momentary in Bentonville. Free. Reservations at themomentary.org.

Mindfulness Meditation — 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

CB To You Mobile Art Lab — Creative writing workshop, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Tahlequah (Okla.) Public Library. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Cocktail Tour — 6-7:30 p.m., Bachman-Wilson House at Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Black Film Showcase — 6-10 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Reservations at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

NWA Playwrights Festival — Through June 19, Ozark Mountain Smokehouse, 1725 S. Smokehouse Trail in Fayetteville. Hosted by Smokehouse Players and Arkansas Playwrights Workshop. Free; donations to Magdalene Serenity House. No reserved seating. Doors open one hour before curtain. Email smokehouseplayers@gmail.com.

“Moon Over Buffalo” — Ken Ludwig’s door-slamming farce returns to Fort Smith Little Theatre, 7:30 p.m. June 16-18. $12. fslt.org or 783-2966.

“Much Ado About Nothing” — A collaboration with Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre, 7:30 p.m. June 16-18, Global Campus Theatre on the Fayetteville square. $15. uark.universitytickets.com.

“Miss You Like Hell” — When a whip-smart, deeply imaginative teenager agrees to take a road trip with her free-spirited Latina mother, neither can imagine where it will take them, by the co-creator of “In the Heights,” through July 10, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $15-$61. theatre2.org.

__

June 17 (Friday)

Drop-In Tour — Sculpture, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Family Movie Matinee — 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Summer Family Movies — “The Pirates! Band of Misfits,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Walker Landing Nights — “The Muppet Movie,” 6 p.m., Walker Landing at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Art” — Yasmina Reza’s comedic look at art and friendship, 8 p.m. June 17-18 and June 23-25; 2 p.m. June 26, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $20-$40. 631-8988, arkansaspublictheatre.org.

__

June 18 (Saturday)

Music With Laura Doherty — 10 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Super Saturday — Music by Will Parker, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Meditation & Art — 10:30 a.m., Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. $5. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Bilingual Story Telling — With Lourdes Valverde, 11 a.m., Museum of Native American History in Bentonvillr. Free. monah.org.

Summer Kick-Off Party — With music, face painting, art projects, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Terra Studios, 12103 Hazel Valley Road in Fayetteville. Free. usingart.org.

NWA Pride Festival — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Dickson Street and West Avenue in Fayetteville. nwapride.org.

CB To You Mobile Art Lab — 11 a.m.-5 p.m., NWA Pride Parade & Festival, Dickson Streetb in Fayetteville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Trans March — Noon, along Dickson Street in Fayetteville. nwapride.org.

Summer Reading Beach Bash — With musician Will Parker, 2 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library Garden. Free. bvpl.org.

Celebrate Juneteenth — With a visit by Harriet Tubman, 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

18th annual NWA Pride Parade — 5 p.m., along Dickson Street in Fayetteville. nwapride.org.

Forest Concert Series — The Sound of Freedom featuring Ricky Wade and Genine LaTrice Perez, 7 p.m., North Forest at Crystal Bridges Museum. $12. Reservations at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

June 19 (Sunday)

Dive In! Movies — “Pirates of the Caribbean,” 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

__

June 20 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights — 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture — 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Adult Speaker Series — “Rain Ready” with Jane Maginot from the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service, 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Books On Main — “Magpie Murders” by Anthony Horowitz, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Yoga at FPL — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

June 21 (Tuesday)

We Know Whodunit Book Club — “The Night She Went Missing” by Kristen Bird, 6 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Bingo for Adults — 6 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Summer Reset — International Day of Yoga, 6-9 p.m., Momentary Green, The Momentary in Bentonville. $20. themomentary.org.

__

June 22 (Wednesday)

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture — Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

3 In 30 — Three artworks in 30 minutes, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Wild For Wednessday — Magic With Intrigue Theater, 1:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Wonderful Wednesday — “Sing 2,” Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Movies at the Library — 4 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Virtual Write Now — With Charlie Braxton, 6:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

June 23 (Thursday)

CB To You Mobile Art Lab — 3-6 p.m., Hulbert (Okla.) City Park. Presented by Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

True Crime Club — Christopher Duntsch aka Dr. Death, 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Mindfulness Meditation — 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Gallery Performance — Trillium Salon Series presents Sky Creature, 7 p.m., Buckeyball at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

June 24 (Friday)

BenAnna Band Family Concert — 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Family Yoga — With Cocoon Yoga Lab, 10:30 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Drop-In Tour — Sculpture, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Family Movie Fridays — 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Summer Family Movies — “Sing 2,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Art by the Glass — 6-8 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Van Cliburn Concert — SoNA Beyond presents “The Dirty South,” 7 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $45. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

June 25 (Saturday)

Super Saturday — Flying Debris Show with Richard Holmgren, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Introduction to Genealogy — 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Shiloh Summer Series — Creek Critters, 10 a.m., Thunder Chicken Trailhead in Springdale. Presented by Shiloh Museum. Register at shilohmuseum.org.

“Mariposa/Butterfly” — Presented by Trike Theatre, 10 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Discover the Grounds — Rain Gardens, 10 a.m., Bellows/Cassatt Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Gallery Conversation — Artists’ Letters: Beauford Delaney and Palmer Hayden, 1 p.m., Temporary Exhibition Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free with “The Dirty South” exhibition ticket. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Dive In! To Weekend Movies — “Luca,” 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Outdoor Concert — Susan Shore & Michael Cockram, 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

__

June 26 (Sunday)

Mountain Street Stage — Adam Ostrar, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Kraftwerk 3-D — 9 p.m., Momentary Green, The Momentary in Bentonville. $20-$150. themomentary.org.

__

On Show

“Let’s Talk: Art of the West” — June 18-Sept. 12, Early American Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free; no ticket required. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Private Classes — For four to 10 people, including pinch pot, troll head nightlight, polymer clay creatures, clay bunny, clay dog or cat and big mouth clay creature, $25 per person & up, Terra Studios in Durham. 643-3185 or usingart.org.

“Creative Minds in the Ozarks” — Featuring artworks by Roy Harris (folk art woodcarver), Elsie Mistie Sterling (sketch artist and painter) and Henry Tribble (wood inlayer), through July 9, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

“The Dirty South” — Exploring themes of “Southern Landscape” — both the natural and man-made; “Sinners and Saints,” a religious and spiritual exploration; as well as “Black Corporality,” or the Black body in terms of its holding tradition and knowledge, through July 25, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“QUEER” — An exploration of LGBTQIA+ identity, through July 30, Fenix Arts, 150 W. Skyline Drive in Fayetteville. Free. 530-6023, fenixarts.org.

“A Divided Landscape” — European American artists painted a version of the world they wanted others to see. What has been left out – the footprints, fences, military trenches, deeds, handshakes, broken treaties, and blood – tells a darker, more accurate story, through Sept. 25, The Momentary in Bentonville. Free. themomentary.org.

“Ken Smith’s Buffalo River Country” — Remembering the creation of the national river, through December, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

“Digi Know” — A photographic exhibit that illustrates an era when a photo was a precious thing and shows visitors how historic photos are digitized to preserve these stories of our people and our past, all summer, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. shilohmuseum.org.

“Math Moves! Experiencing Ratio and Proportion” — Allows kids and families to “playfully investigate ratios and proportions by using their bodies and gestures,” all year, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. $10. amazeum.org.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com