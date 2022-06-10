LIVE! in NWA: Jon Lovitz Comes To The Grove Comedy Club June 10, 2022

LOWELL

• Jon Lovitz performs at 6:30 p.m. June 9-10 and 6 and 8:45 p.m. June 11 ($55) at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. grovecomedy.com/comedy-shows-events.

BENTONVILLE

• Honey Collective opens for Naia Izumi at 7 p.m. June 11 ($12; $10 members); The Sound of Freedom featuring Ricky Wade and Genine LaTrice Perez starts at 7 p.m. June 18 ($12; $10 members); Bonnie Montgomery opens for Dale Watson at 7 p.m. June 25 ($12; $10 members); No-No Boy opens for Luna Luna at 7 p.m. July 2 ($12; $10 members); Joel Frahm performs at 7 p.m. July 9 ($12; $10 members); The Ozark Mountain Daredevils play at 7 p.m. July 30 ($17, $15 members) as part of the Forest Concert Series at Crystal Bridges Museum, 600 Museum Way. crystalbridges.org/series/2022-forest-concert-series.

• Taj Farrant plays at 8 p.m. June 17 at at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. meteorguitargallery.com.

• Charity Shatwell plays at 7 p.m. June 16; Ashtyn Barbaree plays at 7 p.m. June 25 at Bike Rack Brewing, 801 S.E. Eighth St., Suite 61. facebook.com/bikerackbrewing/events.

• Full Circle Artists 360 Alumni showcase featuring BAANG, Kalyn Fay Barnoski, Karen Castleman, Amos Cochran, Craig Colorusso, Brody Parrish Craig, Crescent Dragonwagon, Danielle Hatch, Roy Pilgrim, Caroline Sharkey, Hiba Tahir, Loring Taoka and Lynette Thrower happens at 1 p.m. June 12 in the Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum, 600 Museum Way. facebook.com/Artists360

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Alyssa Galvan plays at 7 p.m. June 10; Blew Reed & The Flatheads play at 7 p.m. June 11; Chucky Waggs plays at 7 p.m. June 17; and Skye Pollard and Averill Cates play at 7 p.m. June 18 at Wanderoo Lodge & Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755; facebook.com/wanderoolodge.

• Route 358 plays at 6 p.m. June 11; Rebecca Jed plays at 4 p.m. June 12; and Kyren Penrose plays at 6 p.m. June 17 at Gotahold Brewing, 409 W. Van Buren. facebook.com/gotaholdbrewing.

• Three Dog Night plays at 7:30 p.m. July 14 ($75) at Eureka Springs City Auditorium, 36 S. Main St. 253-7788; theaud.org.

FAYETTEVILLE

• KUAF hosts The Lunch Hour with music by Honey Collective and food by Cafe Rue Orleans from noon to 1 p.m. June 10 (free) at KUAF, 9 S. School Ave. Space limited; register at eventbrite.com.

• June Supper Club & Dancing: Blues & BBQ featuring Brick Fields starts at 7 p.m. June 10 in the Dining Room; and Ziemba and Jude Brothers will play at 7 p.m. June 11 ($15) at the Millar Lodge at Mount Sequoyah, 150 N. Skyline Drive. mountsequoyah.org.

• Swing Out hosts Swing Dance Night at 7 p.m. June 10; and Mike Bewley plays at 7 p.m. June 11 at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse, 3980 W. Wedington Drive. 856-6382; facebook.com/sixtwelvecoffeehouseandbar.

• A Pants Party Art Show/Kadela Farewell Concert happens at 6 p.m. June 11; Gone So Long plays at 1 p.m. June 12; Dandelion Heart and Melody Pond play at 6 p.m. June 23 at Prairie Street Live, 509 W. Prairie St. facebook.com/prairiestreetlive/events.

• The rescheduled Jazz in Bloom concert featuring Like Minds Jazz Quintet and Fayetteville Jazz Collective Octet will begin at 6:30 p.m. June 12 ($29) at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, 4703 N. Crossover Road in Fayetteville. digjazz.com/jazz-in-bloom-2022-rescheduled/

• Happy Hour with The Bel Airs happens at 6 p.m. June 10 and Whitey Morgan performs at 9 p.m. June 10 ($25); Big Smith with The Burney Sisters perform at 8:30 p.m. June 11 ($20); Nefresh Mountain plays at 8 p.m. June 12 ($2-25); John Fullbright plays at 8 p.m. June 14 ($20-25); Happy hour with Earl & Them starts at 6 p.m. June 17; and Dave Aude with DJ Soul Free, Still Will and Big Rick starts at 8:30 p.m. June 17 ($15-20) at George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

• Bad Dad Jokes, Dust Mothers, Green Acres and Moonsong play at 8 p.m. June 11 at Nomad’s Trailside, 1863 N. Pluto Drive. facebook.com/nomadstrailside.

• That Arena Rock Show happens at 9 p.m June 10 ($10); Electric Avenue: The ’80s MTV Experience starts at 9 p.m. June 18 ($20); Better Than Ezra plays at 7:30 p.m. June 24 ($30); and Molly Hatchet performs at 7:30 p.m. July 1 ($29.50) at JJ’s Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

• Burned Up Bled Dry, Bones of Earth and StressDream play at 8 p.m. June 25 ($10-12) at The Smoke and Barrel Tavern, 324 W. Dickson St., Suite 2. facebook.com/TheSmokeAndBarrel/events.

FORT SMITH

• New Breed Brass Band plays at 7 p.m. June 16; Michael Fields Jr. performs at 7 p.m. June 23; The Claudettes play at 7 p.m. June 30; Gangstagrass performs at 7 p.m. July 7; and Chantae Cann plays at 7 p.m. July 14 for the Levitt Amp Fort Smith Music Series in Riverfront Park, 121 Riverfront Drive in downtown Fort Smith. Free.

• Cody Canada & the Departed with Lance Roark perform at 8 p.m. June 10 ($18-$23); Stoney LaRue plays at 8 p.m. June 24 ($18-$35); The Red Clay Strays play at 8 p.m. June 30 ($12-$18); and Giovannie & the Hired Guns play at 8 p.m. July 8 at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave. 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

• Laine Hardy plays a rescheduled show at 7 p.m. June 11; As I Lay Dying, Brand of Sacrifice, Shadow of Intent and White Chapel perform at 7 p.m. June 15 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• Wanda Watson plays at 7 p.m. June 17; Oreo Blue performs at 8 p.m. June 18; and Cedars play at 9 p.m. June 25; at Hero’s, 1002 Garrison Ave. facebook.com/DiveInHeros/events.

ROGERS

• Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band play their rescheduled show at 6:30 p.m. June 9 ($55 and up); Steely Dan with Snarky Puppy starts at 7:30 p.m. June 10 ($25 and up); REO Speedwagon and Styx will play at 6:45 p.m. June 13 ($39.50 and up); Backstreet Boys play at 7:30 p.m. June 17 ($169 and up); Chicago and Brian Wilson with Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin starts at 7 p.m. June 21 ($39.50-$130.50); Fitz and the Tantrums and St. Paul and The Broken Bones with Devon Gilfillian play at 7 p.m. June 23 ($36 and up); Cody Johnson with Craig Campbell perform at 7 p.m. June 25 ($50-85); 5 Seconds of Summer with Pale Waves play at 7 p.m. June 28 ($29.50-45); ZZ Top starts at 8 p.m. June 29 ($35-129.95); Kenny Chesney with Carly Pearce starts at 7:30 p.m. June 30 ($59 and up); Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson, Brothers Osborne, Steve Earle and Allison Russell starts at 4:30 p.m. July 1 ($39.50 and up) at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road. waltonartscenter.org/AMP.

• The Uncrowned Kings play at 8 p.m. June 10; Ultra Suede performs at 8 p.m. June 11; The Ultimate Prince Tribute happens at 8 p.m. June 17; The Fabulous Freddie Mercury Tribute starts at 8 p.m. June 18; Barrett Baber plays at 8 p.m. June 24; and Leah & the Mojo Doctors perform at 8 p.m. June 25 (general admission free, tables $20) at Railyard Live at Butterfield Stage, 101 E. Cherry St. railyardlive.com/live-events.

SPRINGDALE

• Rodeo Book Club happens at 7:45 p.m. June 9 at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E. Emma Ave. Free. 751-0337; facebook.com/blackapplehardcider.

• Freedom Festival featuring Montell Jordan and Morris Day and The Time starts at 1 p.m. June 19 in Downtown Springdale hosted by Music Moves, Community Cohesion Project and Interform. facebook.com/musicmovesar.

