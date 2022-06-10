8 Days a Week



June 10 (Friday)

Sidewalk Sale — 10 a.m.-8 p.m. June 10, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. June 11-13, Museum Store at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free admission. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Pinocchio” — Presented by Opera in the Ozarks, 10:30 a.m., Bentonville Public Library “Backyard.” Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Drop-In Tour — Sculpture, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Summer Family Movies — “Moana,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Live in America Talks — 5 p.m., The Tower at the Momentary in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335 or themomentary.org.

LunaFest — A “program of short films that empower and inspire,” 7 p.m., Event Center at Fayetteville Public Library. $15. lunafest.org.

Steely Dan — With Snarky Puppy, 7:30 p.m., Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers. $25 & up. waltonartscenter.org/AMP.

“Moon Over Buffalo” — Ken Ludwig’s door-slamming farce returns to Fort Smith Little Theatre, 7:30 p.m. June 9-11; 2 p.m. June 12; 7:30 p.m. June 15-18. $20 opening night; $12 all other performances. fslt.org or 783-2966.

Uncrowned Kings — 8 p.m., Railyard Live at Butterfield Stage, 101 E. Cherry St. in Rogers. Free-$20. railyardlive.com/live-events.

__

June 11 (Saturday)

Tommy Terrific’s Wacky Magic — 10 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Super Saturday — Pirate Dogs of the Sea, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Bella Vista Crochet Group — 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Kids Zone by The Equality Crew — A day of free family fun with temporary tattoos, fun crafts, and drag storytime, 11 a.m., Twin Springs Park in downtown Siloam Springs. facebook.com/theequalitycrew/

Weekend Movies — “Jungle Cruise,” 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Gallery Conversation — Celebrating LGBTQ+ artists: Luigi Lucioni, 1 p.m., Main Galleries at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Live in America Talks — 1 p.m., The Tower at the Momentary in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335 or themomentary.org.

Juneteenth Celebration — 2-6 p.m., Northwest Arkansas Community College on the lawn of the Becky Paneitz Student Center with music, food and more. nwacc.edu/news/juneteenth.aspx.

Art Walk — 2-7 p.m., downtown Springdale. Free. downtownspringdale.org.

Springdale Street Dinner — 6:30 p.m., Emma Avenue in downtown Springdale. $100 per person. downtownspringdale.org.

Forest Concert Series — Naia Izumi, 7 p.m., North Forest at Crystal Bridges Museum. $12. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Ultra Suede — 8 p.m., Railyard Live at Butterfield Stage, 101 E. Cherry St. in Rogers. Free-$20. railyardlive.com/live-events.

__

June 12 (Sunday)

Mountain Street Stage — Tacie & The Sunshine Band, 2 p.m., Event Center at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Statehood Day — With Kelly Houston-Jones, assistant professor of history at Arkansas Tech University, 2 p.m., Headquarters House Museum in Fayetteville. Free. Email dedmark@uark.edu.

Youth Pride — Community art project with Olivia Trimble, 3-5 p.m., Pink House Alchemy, 928 N. College Ave., Fayetteville. theequalitycrew.org.

__

June 13 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights — 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Book Talk — “The Picture of Dorian Gray” by Oscar Wilde, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture — 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Not Your Mama’s Romance Book Club — “The Friend Zone” by Abby Jimenez, 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Yoga at FPL — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Film & Discussion — “Tang’s Asian Market,” 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

__

June 14 (Tuesday)

Tuesdays With Mr. Troy — 10 a.m., Family Gathering Glade at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

First Edition Book Club — “Conjure Women” by Afia Atakora, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Books & Brews — “In Five Years” by Rebecca Serle, 6 p.m., El Sol Mexican Restaurant in Fayetteville. Hosted by Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

NWA Playwrights Festival — Starts at 6:45 p.m. June 14; last show at 3 p.m. June 19, Ozark Mountain Smokehouse, 1725 S. Smokehouse Trail in Fayetteville. Hosted by Smokehouse Players and Arkansas Playwrights Workshop. Free; donations to Magdalene Serenity House. No reserved seating. Doors open one hour before curtain. Email smokehouseplayers@gmail.com.

__

June 15 (Wednesday)

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture — Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

3 In 30 — Three artworks in 30 minutes, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Wild For Wednesday — Super Science Steve, 1:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Brainteasers — 3 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Mystery Book Club — 4 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Clay Pottery Class — With Esteban Cabeza de Baca and Heidi Howard, 6 p.m., Lobby Gallery at the Momentary in Bentonville. $15-$30. Register at themomentary.org.

History of Pride & the LGBTQ+ Equality Movement — Presented by Michael Bennet-Spears, 6:30 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. theequalitycrew.org.

__

June 16 (Thursday)

Book Lovers Club — 10 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

CB To You Mobile Art Lab — 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Tahlequah (Okla.) Public Library. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

We’re Hooked — Knitting and crochet club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Virtual Author Chat — With R.L. Stine, 3 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

“Redoubt” — A film by Matthew Barney, 4 p.m., Fermentation Hall at The Momentary in Bentonville. Free. Reservations at themomentary.org.

Mindfulness Meditation — 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

CB To You Mobile Art Lab — Creative writing workshop, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Tahlequah (Okla.) Public Library. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Cocktail Tour — 6-7:30 p.m., Bachman-Wilson House at Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Black Film Showcase — 6-10 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Reservations at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

June 17 (Friday)

Drop-In Tour — Sculpture, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Family Movie Matinee — 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Summer Family Movies — “The Pirates! Band of Misfits,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Walker Landing Nights — “The Muppet Movie,” 6 p.m., Walker Landing at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

June 18 (Saturday)

Music With Laura Doherty — 10 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Super Saturday — Music by Will Parker, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Meditation & Art — 10:30 a.m., Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. $5. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

NWA Pride Festival — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Dickson Street and West Avenue in Fayetteville. nwapride.org.

CB To You Mobile Art Lab — 11 a.m.-5 p.m., NWA Pride Parade & Festival, Dickson Streetb in Fayetteville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Trans March — Noon, along Dickson Street in Fayetteville. nwapride.org.

Summer Reading Beach Bash — With musician Will Parker, 2 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library Garden. Free. bvpl.org.

Celebrate Juneteenth — With a visit by Harriet Tubman, 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

18th annual NWA Pride Parade — 5 p.m., along Dickson Street in Fayetteville. nwapride.org.

Forest Concert Series — The Sound of Freedom featuring Ricky Wade and Genine LaTrice Perez, 7 p.m., North Forest at Crystal Bridges Museum. $12. Reservations at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

June 19 (Sunday)

Dive In! Movies — “Pirates of the Caribbean,” 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

__

On Show

“Let’s Talk: Art of the West” — June 18-Sept. 12, Early American Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free; no ticket required. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Private Classes — For four to 10 people, including pinch pot, troll head nightlight, polymer clay creatures, clay bunny, clay dog or cat and big mouth clay creature, $25 per person & up, Terra Studios in Durham. 643-3185 or usingart.org.

“Creative Minds in the Ozarks” — Featuring artworks by Roy Harris (folk art woodcarver), Elsie Mistie Sterling (sketch artist and painter) and Henry Tribble (wood inlayer), through July 9, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

“The Dirty South” — Exploring themes of “Southern Landscape” — both the natural and man-made; “Sinners and Saints,” a religious and spiritual exploration; as well as “Black Corporality,” or the Black body in terms of its holding tradition and knowledge, through July 25, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“QUEER” — An exploration of LGBTQIA+ identity, through July 30, Fenix Arts, 150 W. Skyline Drive in Fayetteville. Free. 530-6023, fenixarts.org.

“A Divided Landscape” — European American artists painted a version of the world they wanted others to see. What has been left out – the footprints, fences, military trenches, deeds, handshakes, broken treaties, and blood – tells a darker, more accurate story, through Sept. 25, The Momentary in Bentonville. Free. themomentary.org.

“Ken Smith’s Buffalo River Country” — Remembering the creation of the national river, through December, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

“Digi Know” — A photographic exhibit that illustrates an era when a photo was a precious thing and shows visitors how historic photos are digitized to preserve these stories of our people and our past, all summer, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. shilohmuseum.org.

“Math Moves! Experiencing Ratio and Proportion” — Allows kids and families to “playfully investigate ratios and proportions by using their bodies and gestures,” all year, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. $10. amazeum.org.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwao



