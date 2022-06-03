8 Days a Week



June 2 (Thursday)

Daytime Woman Book Club — 11 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

We’re Hooked — Knitting and crocheting club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Movie Marathon — “Pirates of the Caribbean,” 1-8:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Scribblers & Scribes — 2 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Art Buzz — Music of “The Dirty South,” 5:30 p.m., Bellows/Cassatt Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Live in America Festival — Las Vegas: Enter the Night, an immersive installation and performance, 6-9 p.m., The Tower at the Momentary in Bentonville. Free. Register at 657-2335 or themomentary.org.

Walker Landing Performance — Music of “The Dirty South,” 7 p.m., Walker Landing at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Author Talk — An Evening With David Grann, author of “Killers of the Flower Moon” and “The Lost City of Z,” 7 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

“Miss You Like Hell” — When a whip-smart, deeply imaginative teenager agrees to take a road trip with her free-spirited Latina mother, neither can imagine where it will take them, by the co-creator of “In the Heights,” through July 10, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $15-$61. theatre2.org.

Live in America Festival — Live in a Squareykah, 9 p.m.-midnight June 2-4 & June 9-11, the Momentary in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335 or themomentary.org.

June 3 (Friday)

Old-Time Music, Ozarks Heritage Festival — Noon-9 p.m. June 3-4, West Plains, Mo. oldtimemusic.org.

Drop-In Tour — Sculpture, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Family Movie Matinee — 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Live in America Talks — With Director of Live in America Carra Martinez, 5 p.m., The Tower at the Momentary in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335 or themomentary.org.

CB To You Mobile Art Lab — 5-8 p.m., First Friday on the Bentonville square. Hosted by Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Live in America Festival — Detroit: We Insist, four Detroit artists to share their protest music, 7:30-9 p.m., The Rode House at the Momentary in Bentonville. Free. Register at 657-2335 or themomentary.org.

Boom Kinetic — 8 p.m., Railyard Live at Butterfield Stage, 101 E. Cherry St. in Rogers. Free-$20. railyardlive.com/live-events.

June 4 (Saturday)

Super Saturday — Sugar Free Allstars, 10 a.m., Event Center at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

RPM Spinners — 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Family Day — With food, crafts, music, games and more, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154, rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

Family Day at CACHE Studios — With performances, art making activities, sensory play stations, food, and more, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 1004 S.E. Fifth St. in Bentonville. Free. https://fb.me/e/1Aksza8FH.

Historic Foods Tasting — Noon-4 p.m., Bella Vista Historical Museum. Free. 855-2335.

Summer Reading Kickoff — With Will Parker Music for Kids, 1-4 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Live in America Talks — 1 p.m., The Tower at the Momentary in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335 or themomentary.org.

Live in America Festival — New Orleans: Laissez Faire, 2-5 p.m. & 6-10 p.m., Momentary Green & The Rode House at the Momentary in Bentonville. Free. Register at 657-2335 or themomentary.org.

Balm of Life Music Series — The Hawf Brothers, 5 p.m., Basin Park in Eureka Springs. Free. EurekaSprings.org.

Forest Concert Series — Pride Celebration with KVN, 7 p.m., North Forest at Crystal Bridges Museum. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

JukeBoxx — 8 p.m., Railyard Live at Butterfield Stage, 101 E. Cherry St. in Rogers. Free-$20. railyardlive.com/live-events.

June 5 (Sunday)

Mountain Street Stage — The Sons of Otis Malone, 2 p.m., Event Center at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Live in America Festival — Northwest Arkansas: More Like a Hot Pot, Less Like a Salad, 6-7:30 p.m. June 5, 7:30-9 p.m. June 11, Rode House at the Momentary in Bentonville. Sold out. 657-2335 or themomentary.org.

June 6 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights — 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture — 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Yoga at FPL — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Book Talk at Night — “The Sisters Brothers” by Patrick DeWitt, 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

June 7 (Tuesday)

Explorative Dance — With Lela Besom, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Author Talk — “Solving the Maud Crawford Puzzle” with Beth Brickell, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

June 8 (Wednesday)

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture — Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

3 In 30 — Three artworks in 30 minutes, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Village Lake Writers & Poets — 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Wonderful Wednesday — “Encanto,” 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Intro to Yoga — With Rachel Ingenthron, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

June 9 (Thursday)

Crimes & Clues Book Club — “American Spy” by Lauren Wilkinson, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

And the Author Is…Book Club — Louise Penny, 3 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Mindfulness Meditation — With Nic Bellegarde, 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Art Buzz — Music of “The Dirty South,” 5:30 p.m., Bellows/Cassatt Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Teen Movie Night — “Aquaman,” 6 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Walker Landing Performance — Music of “The Dirty South,” 7 p.m., Walker Landing at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band — 7:30 p.m., Eureka Springs City Auditorium. $65-$85. theaud.org.

Live in America Festival — Juarez-El Paso: El Puente, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Fermentation Hall at the Momentary in Bentonville. Sold out. 657-2335 or themomentary.org.

“Moon Over Buffalo” — Ken Ludwig’s door-slamming farce returns to Fort Smith Little Theatre, 7:30 p.m. June 9-11; 2 p.m. June 12; 7:30 p.m. June 15-18. $20 opening night; $12 all other performances. fslt.org or 783-2966.

Live in America Festival — Live in a Squareykah, 9 p.m.-midnight June 9-11, the Momentary in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335 or themomentary.org.

June 10 (Friday)

Sidewalk Sale — 10 a.m.-8 p.m. June 10, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. June 11-13, Museum Store at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free admission. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Pinocchio” — Presented by Opera in the Ozarks, 10:30 a.m., Bentonville Public Library “Backyard.” Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Drop-In Tour — Sculpture, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Summer Family Movies — “Moana,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Live in America Talks — 5 p.m., The Tower at the Momentary in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335 or themomentary.org.

Opening Lecture Panel — “Architecture at Home,” 6:30 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

LunaFest — A “program of short films that empower and inspire,” 7 p.m., Event Center at Fayetteville Public Library. $15. lunafest.org.

Live in America Festival — Puerto Rico: More Than Land, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Rode House at the Momentary in Bentonville. Sold out. 657-2335 or themomentary.org.

June 11 (Saturday)

Tommy Terrific’s Wacky Magic — 10 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Super Saturday — Pirate Dogs of the Sea, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Bella Vista Crochet Group — 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Weekend Movies — “Jungle Cruise,” 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Gallery Conversation — Celebrating LGBTQ+ artists: Luigi Lucioni, 1 p.m., Main Galleries at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Live in America Talks — 1 p.m., The Tower at the Momentary in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335 or themomentary.org.

Art Walk — 2-7 p.m., downtown Springdale. Free. downtownspringdale.org.

Forest Concert Series — Naia Izumi, 7 p.m., North Forest at Crystal Bridges Museum. $12. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Architecture at Home” — Through Nov. 7, Orchard Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

June 12 (Sunday)

Mountain Street Stage — Tacie & The Sunshine Band, 2 p.m., Event Center at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Statehood Day — With Kelly Houston-Jones, assistant professor of history at Arkansas Tech University, 2 p.m., Headquarters House Museum in Fayetteville. Free. Email dedmark@uark.edu.

On Show

Private Classes — For four to 10 people, including pinch pot, troll head nightlight, polymer clay creatures, clay bunny, clay dog or cat and big mouth clay creature, $25 per person & up, Terra Studios in Durham. 643-3185 or usingart.org.

“Creative Minds in the Ozarks” — Featuring artworks by Roy Harris (folk art woodcarver), Elsie Mistie Sterling (sketch artist and painter) and Henry Tribble (wood inlayer), through July 9, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

“The Dirty South” — Exploring themes of “Southern Landscape” — both the natural and man-made; “Sinners and Saints,” a religious and spiritual exploration; as well as “Black Corporality,” or the Black body in terms of its holding tradition and knowledge, through July 25, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“QUEER” — An exploration of LGBTQIA+ identity, through July 30, Fenix Arts, 150 W. Skyline Drive in Fayetteville. Free. 530-6023, fenixarts.org.

“A Divided Landscape” — European American artists painted a version of the world they wanted others to see. What has been left out – the footprints, fences, military trenches, deeds, handshakes, broken treaties, and blood – tells a darker, more accurate story, through Sept. 25, The Momentary in Bentonville. Free. themomentary.org.

“Ken Smith’s Buffalo River Country” — Remembering the creation of the national river, through December, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

“Digi Know” — A photographic exhibit that illustrates an era when a photo was a precious thing and shows visitors how historic photos are digitized to preserve these stories of our people and our past, all summer, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. shilohmuseum.org.

“Math Moves! Experiencing Ratio and Proportion” — Allows kids and families to “playfully investigate ratios and proportions by using their bodies and gestures,” all year, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. $10. amazeum.org.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com