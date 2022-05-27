LIVE! in NWA: Adam Faucett, Kayln Fay open Forest Concert Series at Crystal Bridges May 27, 2022

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwadg.com

Adam Faucett and the Spectral Class, with special guest Kalyn Fay, will open the Forest Concert Series at 7 p.m. May 28 at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Tickets are $10 for members, $12 nonmembers. Concerts will happen from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday throughout June and July with a diverse lineup of artists. Food trucks and concessions will be available.

On the roster are a Pride Celebration with KVN and Jane Leo, June 4; Naia Izumi and Honey Collective, June 11; The Sound of Freedom in collaboration with Music Moves and featuring Ricky Wade and Genine Perez, June 18; Dale Watson and Bonnie Montgomery, June 25; Luna Luna and No-No Boy, July 2; Joel Frahm, July 9; and the Ozark Mountain Daredevils, July 30. (Tickets are $15-$17 for the final performance.) Find out more at crystalbridges.org.

BENTONVILLE

• Funk Factory performs at 7 p.m. May 27 ($15) at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. meteorguitargallery.com.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Patti Steel Trio performs at 7 p.m. May 27; Cody Nielsen plays at 7 p.m. May 28 at Wanderoo Lodge & Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755; facebook.com/wanderoolodge.

• Korey McKelvy performs at 6 p.m. May 27; Randall Shreve performs at 6 p.m. May 28; and Pat Ryan Key performs at 3 p.m. May 29 at Gotahold Brewing, 409 W. Van Buren, facebook.com/gotaholdbrewing.

• Magnolia Brown performs at 9 p.m. May 27; and Ponder the Albatross plays at 9 p.m. May 28 at Chelsea’s Corner Bar, 10 Mountain St. Free. 253-8231; chelseascafeeureka.com.

• Michael Martin Murphey will play at 7:30 p.m. May 28 ($45-65) at Center Stage, 132 Huntsville Road. Tickets at tix.com/ticket-sales/growbold/6578.

• Nitty Gritty Dirt Band plays at 7:30 p.m. June 9 ($65-$85); Three Dog Night plays at 7:30 p.m. July 14 ($75) at Eureka Springs City Auditorium, 36 S. Main St. 253-7788; theaud.org.

FAYETTEVILLE

• Project 1268 plays at 8 p.m. May 27; Jonivan Jones plays at 8 p.m. May 28; Jer’s itty-bitty Big Jazz Band starts at 6 p.m. May 29; John Eldon & Bobby Lovelle Duo plays at 7 p.m. May 31 at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse, 3980 W. Wedington Drive. 856-6382; facebook.com/sixtwelvecoffeehouseandbar.

• Happy Hour with Uncrowned Kings starts at 6 p.m. ($8) and an album release party for Modeling with guests The Phlegms and Olympics starts at 9:15 p.m. May 27 ($12); Shanghai Doom performs at 7 p.m. May 28 ($15); and David Ramirez with Leah Blevins starts at 8 p.m. June 1 ($15) at George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

• Niquo & The Angry Puerto Rican host Sunday Shenanigans starting at 7 p.m. June 5 ($10) at Nomad’s Trailside, 1863 N. Pluto Drive. facebook.com/nomadstrailside.

• The Band Camino plays at 7:30 p.m. June 3 ($29.50); Tech N9ne performs at 7:30 p.m. June 8 ($25); That Arena Rock Show happens at 9 p.m June 10 ($10); Electric Avenue: The ’80s MTV Experience starts at 9 p.m. June 18 ($20); Better Than Ezra plays at 7:30 p.m. June 24 ($30); and Molly Hatchet performs at 7:30 p.m. July 1 ($29.50) at JJ’s Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

• Burned Up Bled Dry, Bones of Earth and StressDream play at 8 p.m. June 25 ($10-12) at The Smoke and Barrel Tavern, 324 W. Dickson St., Suite 2. facebook.com/TheSmokeAndBarrel/events.

• From the Concrete – An Open-Mic Night with Interform, Bxmbi, Jasper Logan and BAANG happens at 5:30 p.m. May 31 at Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St. faylib.org. 479-856-7000.

FORT SMITH

• Hudost plays at 7 p.m. June 2; Dawson Hollow takes the stage at 7 p.m. June 9; New Breed Brass Band plays at 7 p.m. June 16; Michael Fields Jr. performs at 7 p.m. June 23; The Claudettes play at 7 p.m. June 30; Gangstagrass performs at 7 p.m. July 7; and Chantae Cann plays at 7 p.m. July 14 for the Levitt Amp Fort Smith Music Series in Riverfront Park, 121 Riverfront Drive in downtown Fort Smith. Free.

• William Clark Green plays at 8 p.m. June 3 ($15-$18); Cody Canada & the Departed with Lance Roark perform at 8 p.m. June 10 ($18-$23); Stoney LaRue plays at 8 p.m. June 24 ($18-$35); The Red Clay Strays play at 8 p.m. June 30 ($12-$18); and Gionannie & the Hired Guns play at 8 p.m. July 8 at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave. 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

• Laine Hardy plays a rescheduled show at 7 p.m. June 11; As I Lay Dying, Brand of Sacrifice, Shadow of Intent and White Chapel perform at 7 p.m. June 15 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• The Swade Diablos perform at 8 p.m. May 28 at Hero’s, 1002 Garrison Ave. facebook.com/DiveInHeros/events.

LOWELL

• Derrick Stroup performs at 6:30 p.m. May 27 & 28 ($20); Gianmarco Soresi performs at 6:30 p.m. June 2-3 and 6 p.m. June 4 ($16.50); Jon Lovitz performs at 6:30 p.m. June 9-10 and 6 and 8:45 p.m. June 11 ($55) at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St., grovecomedy.com/comedy-shows-events.

ROGERS

• Cody Jinks with Lukas Nelson, Promise of the Real and Whitey Morgan play at 6 p.m. May 27 ($25 and up); CHEER Live with a special appearance by Monica Aldama happens at 6:30 p.m. June 8 ($25 and up); Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band play their rescheduled show at 6:30 p.m. June 9 ($55 and up); Steely Dan with Snarky Puppy starts at 7:30 p.m. June 10 ($25 and up); and REO Speedwagon and Styx will play at 6:45 p.m. June 13 ($39.50 and up) at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road. waltonartscenter.org/AMP.

• Full House performs at 7 p.m. May 27; Green Acres plays at 8 p.m. May 28; Boom Kinetic plays at 8 p.m. June 3; Jukeboxx plays at 8 p.m. June 4; Pig Gig Arkansas featuring L.A.X. with Blue Americana and Eric Miller starts at 2:30 p.m. June 5; The Uncrowned Kings play at 8 p.m. June 10; Ultra Suede performs at 8 p.m. June 11; The Ultimate Prince Tribute happens at 8 p.m. June 17; The Fabulous Freddie Mercury Tribute starts at 8 p.m. June 18; Barrett Baber plays at 8 p.m. June 24; Leah & the Mojo Doctors perform at 8 p.m. June 25; (general admission free, tables $20) at Railyard Live at Butterfield Stage, 101 E. Cherry St. railyardlive.com/live-events.

SPRINGDALE

• Mike Fields performs at 7:45 p.m. June 2 at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E. Emma Ave. Free. 751-0337; facebook.com/blackapplehardcider.

• Elizabeth Bainbridge plays at 6 p.m. May 27 at Sassafras Winery, 6461 E. Guy Terry Road. facebook.com/ElizabethBainbridgeMusic

• Freedom Festival featuring Montell Jordan and Morris Day and The Time starts at 1 p.m. June 19 in Downtown Springdale hosted by Music Moves, Community Cohesion Project and Interform. facebook.com/musicmovesar.

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS

• Doug Stone plays at 9 p.m. followed by a post-show with The Downbeat on May 27 at Seven in Cherokee Casino. cherokeecasino.com/west-siloam-springs/entertainment.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwadg.com.