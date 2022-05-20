8 Days a Week

May 20 (Friday)

Movie Matinee — “Downton Abbey,” 1 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Drop-In Tour — Sculpture, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

White Street Walk — Forty-50 artists display their work all along White Street, 4-10 p.m., Eureka Springs. Admission is free; art will be for sale. Email zeek.taylor@cox.net.

Closing Receptions — For RAM Annual Invitational & “John Hass: In Memorium,” 5-7 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. 784-2787.

Art By The Glass — With Nick Hobbs, 6-8 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

May 21 (Saturday)

Sewing Class — Zippered bags, 10 a.m.-noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Lifestyle of 19th Century Rural Britons — 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Tontitown Heritage Day — 11 a.m., Harry Sbanotto Park. Hosted by the Tontitown Museum. 361-9800.

Paint & Sip — With Petra Radcliffe, 5-7 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. $25. fsram.org.

__

May 22 (Sunday)

Panel Discussion — On the expanding role of the region’s Asian American and Pacific Islander cultures, sponsored by the Washington County Historical Society through its Diverse Settlers Committee, led by Margaret Clark, 2 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. Email dedmark@uark.edu.

__

May 23 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights — 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture — 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Authors in the Afternoon — With Katie Marie and Effie Jo Stock, 4-6 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Tango & Passion — With the Artosphere Festival Orchestra, 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $10. 443-5600 or waltonartscenter.org.

__

May 24 (Tuesday)

Sleuth or Consequences Book Club — “The Thursday Murder Club” by Richard Osman, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

May 25 (Wednesday)

Library Book Club — 9 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Featured Artist — Momoko Usami, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. May 25-26, Museum Store at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture — Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

3 In 30 — Three artworks in 30 minutes, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

May 26 (Thursday)

Welcome Neighbors Book Club — 10:30 a.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

In Conversation — Virginia Jaramillo and Carmen Herrera, 1 p.m., Contemporary Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

CB to You Mobile Art Lab — Thank you celebration hosted by Crystal Bridges Museum, 3-6 p.m., Siloam Springs Public Library. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

True Crime Club — Robert Durst will be the starter topic, 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Art Buzz — Music of “The Dirty South,” 5:30-7 p.m., Bellows/Cassatt Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Pulpwood Queens Book Club — 5:30-7:30 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Gallery Performance — Trillium Salon Series presents C4 Ensemble, 6 p.m., Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Visiting Artist Showcase — Erin Lorenzen, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Getting to the Dawes Roll — An Introductory Course on Beginning Native Research, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Fabulous Fiction Book Club — 6:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Tastemakers — Social Project Brewing Chef Dinner, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Rode House at The Momentary in Bentonville. $119.63. themomentary.org.

__

May 27 (Friday)

Drop-In Tour — Sculpture, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Sipping On Words — A coffee house poetry reading hosted by the Writers’ Colony at Dairy Hollow, 5 p.m., Eureka Springs Coffee House, 11 N. Main St. Free. Email director@writerscolony.org.

__

May 28 (Saturday)

Walk & Talk — The Good, the Bad and the In-Between with J.B. Hogan, 10-11:30 a.m., leave from Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Waitlist at faylib.org.

Crochet Group — 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Meditation & Art — 10:30 a.m., Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. $5. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Artist Demo — With Allison Bailey. noon, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Family Fun — My Best Friend Friday, including a special reading by author Darcy Patinson of the Crystal Bridges-inspired “Friday Comes on Tuesday,” 1-4 p.m., Great Hall & South Lawn at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Forest Concert Series — Adam Faucett and the Spectral Class, 7-9:30 p.m., North Forest at Crystal Bridges Museum. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

On Show

Private Classes — For four to 10 people, including pinch pot, troll head nightlight, polymer clay creatures, clay bunny, clay dog or cat and big mouth clay creature, $25 per person & up, Terra Studios in Durham. 643-3185 or usingart.org.

“A Cast of Blues” — Resin casts, photos and music of blues icons, through May 27, 214 By CACHE, 214 S. Main St. in Springdale. Free. facebook.com/musicedinitiative.

“The Light Fantastic” — New focus exhibition exploring the many ways that artists use light in their works, through May 30, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Welcoming Baby” — Through June 4, Hawkins House at Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

“The Wheel” — An exhibition of photos that “honors and observes lands once described as Indian Territory,” through June 5, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787; fsram.org; chuckdavisphoto.com.

“Creative Minds in the Ozarks” — Featuring artworks by Roy Harris (folk art woodcarver), Elsie Mistie Sterling (sketch artist and painter) and Henry Tribble (wood inlayer), through July 9, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

“The Dirty South” — Exploring themes of “Southern Landscape” — both the natural and man-made; “Sinners and Saints,” a religious and spiritual exploration; as well as “Black Corporality,” or the Black body in terms of its holding tradition and knowledge, through July 25, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“A Divided Landscape” — European American artists painted a version of the world they wanted others to see. What has been left out – the footprints, fences, military trenches, deeds, handshakes, broken treaties, and blood – tells a darker, more accurate story, through Sept. 25, The Momentary in Bentonville. Free. themomentary.org.

“Ken Smith’s Buffalo River Country” — Remembering the creation of the national river, through December, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

“Digi Know” — A photographic exhibit that illustrates an era when a photo was a precious thing and shows visitors how historic photos are digitized to preserve these stories of our people and our past, all summer, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. shilohmuseum.org.

“Math Moves! Experiencing Ratio and Proportion” — Allows kids and families to “playfully investigate ratios and proportions by using their bodies and gestures,” all year, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. $10. amazeum.org.

— Becca Martin-Brown

