LIVE! in NWA: Bobby Rush shares songs and stories at The Juke Joint May 13, 2022

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwadg.com

The King of the Chitlin’ Circuit is coming to Fayetteville. The legendary Bobby Rush will share a night of stories and songs May 20 at “The Juke Joint Project: An Exhibit” at the Pryor Center. Known for his Southern folk blues and suggestive wit, Bobby Rush has shared the stage with the late greats Muddy Waters, BB King and more. His most well-known song to date is “Chicken Heads,” but he is a two-time Grammy winner, Blues Hall of Famer, six-time Grammy nominee, and 13-time Blues Music Award winner. The octogenarian bluesman will perform in the replica of a Delta Juke Joint in the atrium of the Pryor Center on the Fayetteville downtown square.

Music Education Initiative Executive Director Orson Weems says that people are “going to be surprised to see that [“The Juke Joint Project: An Exhibit”] is actually something that they can touch and walk through.” Musical performances to accompany the exhibit will be posted to the Pryor Center’s website, pryorcenter.uark.edu, as information becomes available. The exhibit will be open from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday and regular hours to visit the exhibit will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday through the end of June. “The Juke Joint,” built of period-aged cypress and tin, was originally created by designer Kaki Hockersmith.

Two-time Grammy Award recipient Bobby Rush is believed to be the oldest living continually touring bluesman. He quips: “If I’m not the oldest, I’m the ugliest.” The King of the Chitlin’ Circuit will perform at 8 p.m. May 20 in “The Juke Joint Project: An Exhibit” in the atrium of the Pryor Center at 1 E. Center St. in Fayetteville. (File Photo)

Tickets for the Bobby Rush performance are $50 and available at eventbrite.com/e/bobby-rush-raw-an-intimate-night-of-stories-and-songs-tickets-334876323097. Doors open at 7, music starts at 8 p.m. This event is presented by the the Music Education Initiative. Bobby Rush’s likeness is on display in “A Cast of Blues,” on exhibit at 214 By CACHE, 214 S. Main St. in Springdale.

Extemporaneous Music

Trillium Salon Series hosts a night of improv from Extemporaneous Music & Arts Society, a collective dedicated to advancing improvised and experimental artistic work in Kansas City. The trio is made up of Evan Verploegh (drums), Seth Andrew Davis (guitar) and Benjamin Baker (woodwinds). Committed to improvisation as an artform, the group combines free jazz, contemporary classical, experimental rock and more for a one-of-a-kind experiment in live sound. Registration is required to attend the performance at Likewise Community, 70 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville. Visit www.trilliumsalonseries.com. Doors open at 7 p.m. May 20.

BENTONVILLE

• Johnny Rawls and R.D. Olson Blues Band featuring Gary Hutchinson play at 7 p.m. May 15 as part of the Ozark Shades of Blue Series ($25-35); and Funk Factory performs at 7 p.m. May 27 ($15) at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. meteorguitargallery.com.

• Kalyn Fay and Adam Faucett and the Spectral Class open the Forest Concert Series at 7 p.m. May 28 ($12) at Crystal Bridges Museum of Art, 600 Museum Way. crystalbridges.org.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• The University of Arkansas Student Chamber Music Tour happens at 7 p.m. May 15 at the Eureka Springs City Auditorium, 36 S. Main St. theaud.org.

• Los Roscoes play at 5 p.m. May 19; Avery Waltz goes on at 7 p.m. May 20; and Magnolia Brown plays at 7 p.m. May 21 at Wanderoo Lodge & Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755; facebook.com/wanderoolodge.

• JerGriffin performs at 5 p.m. May 20; Micky Byrd & The Backroad Band play 6 p.m. May 21; Korey McKelvy performs at 6 p.m. May 27; Randall Shreve performs at 6 p.m. May 28; and Pat Ryan Key performs at 3 p.m. May 29 at Gotahold Brewing, 409 W. Van Buren, facebook.com/gotaholdbrewing.

• Chucky Waggs + the Company of Raggs play at 9 p.m. May 20; Irie Lions play at 9 p.m. May 21; Magnolia Brown performs at 9 p.m. May 27; and Ponder the Ablatross plays at 9 p.m. May 28 at Chelsea’s Corner Bar, 10 Mountain St. Free. 253-8231; chelseascafeeureka.com.

• Buddy Shute and Mark McGee will play May 21 at New Dehli Cafe, 2 N. Main St. buddyshute.com.

FAYETTEVILLE

• Latin Dance Night starts at 6 p.m. May 15 at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse, 3980 W. Wedington Drive. 856-6382; facebook.com/sixtwelvecoffeehouseandbar.

• Kin & Company with Dirty Seconds and Mildenhall happens at 6 p.m. May 20; River Valley Comics host Prairie Street Laughs with Kyle Gilbert, Kenneth Crabgrass, Nic Ferrell, Chase Myska and Lucas Aaron Smith starting at 7 p.m. May 26 ($5) Prairie Street Live, 509 W. Prairie St. www.facebook.com/prairiestreetlive/events

• John Smith plays at 7 p.m. May 17 ($20) at Roots HQ, 1 E. Mountain St. fayettevilleroots.org/rootshq.

• Joseph Huber and Jordan Joyes play at 7 p.m. May 16 ($15-$20); Sevendust performs at 7 p.m. May 17 ($38); Olivia Ballard with Abi and Mount Comfort Band play at 8 p.m. May 19 ($12); Happy Hour with Full House starts at 6 p.m. ($8) then Open Addiction with Leona Thddy and Trelos happens at 8:30 p.m. ($10); A Flip Off Pirates CD release with Monk Is King, Mildenhall & The Salesman, Rachael Ammons and Patti Steel Trio starts at 8 p.m. May 21 ($15-$45); a free show with George Shingleton starts at 8:30 p.m. May 22; Duane Stevens Band plays at 8:30 p.m. May 26 ($15); Happy Hour with Uncrowned Kings starts at 6 p.m. ($8) then an album release party for Modeling with guests The Phlegms and Olympics starts at 9:15 p.m. May 27 ($12); Shanghai Doom perfoms at 7 p.m. May 28 ($15); David Ramirez with Leah Blevins starts at 8 p.m. June 1 ($15) at George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

• The Cosmic Bean with The Science Of and Eye Creatures play at 8 p.m. May 21 at Nomad’s Trailside, 1863 N. Pluto Drive. facebook.com/nomadstrailside.

• Collective Soul plays at 7:30 p.m. May 21 ($35) at JJ’s Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

• Dylan Earl, Kathryn Legendre and Dollar Country play at 9 p.m. May 20 ($10) at The Smoke and Barrel Tavern, 324 W. Dickson St., Suite 2. facebook.com/TheSmokeAndBarrel/events.

• Buddy Shute and the Motivators play at 6 p.m. May 25 on the patio at La Huerta, 1860 N. Crossover Road. buddyshute.com

• Astynn Barbaree performs an album release show from 2-4 p.m. May 28; register at the faylib.org/event/6469122.; From the Concrete – An Open-Mic Night with Interform, Bxmbi, Jasper Logan and BAANG happens at 5:30 p.m. May 31 at Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St. faylib.org. 479-856-7000.

FORT SMITH

• Anitta Smith performs at 7 p.m. May 26; Hudost plays at 7 p.m. June 2; Dawson Hollow takes the stage at 7 p.m. June 9; New Breed Brass Band plays at 7 p.m. June 16; Michael Fields Jr. performs at 7 p.m. June 23; The Claudettes play at 7 p.m. June 30; Gangstagrass performs at 7 p.m. July 7; and Chantae Cann plays at 7 p.m. July 14 for the Levitt Amp Fort Smith Music Series in Riverfront Park, 121 Riverfront Drive in downtown Fort Smith.

• A Jazz Jam happens at 6:30 p.m. May 19 at The Bakery District, 70 S. Seventh St. in Downtown Fort Smith. facebook.com/TheBakeryDistrict

• William Clark Green plays at 8 p.m. June 3 ($15-$18); Cody Canada & the Departed with Lance Roark perform at 8 p.m. June 10 ($18-$23); Stoney LaRue plays at 8 p.m. June 24 ($18-$35); The Red Clay Strays at 8 p.m. June 30 ($12-$18); Gionannie & the Hired Guns play at 8 p.m. July 8 at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave. 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

• LeAnn Rimes performs at 7 p.m. May 19; Laine Hardy plays a rescheduled show at 7 p.m. June 11; As I Lay Dying, Brand of Sacrifice, Shadow of Intent and White Chapel perform at 7 p.m. June 15 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• Magnolia Brown plays at 8 p.m. May 20; Jug Hill Annie takes the stage at 8 p.m. May 21; and The Swade Diablos perform at 8 p.m. May 28 at Hero’s, 1002 Garrison Ave. www.facebook.com/DiveInHeros/events.

LOWELL

• The Brew Ha Ha Beer Outdoor Beer and Indoor Comedy festival with Garrett Lewis and music from Jenna and the Soul Shakers starts at 1 p.m. with a comedy show by Craig Shoemaker at 6 p.m. May 21 ($40-100) at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St., https://grovecomedy.com/comedy-shows-events.

ROGERS

• King + Country and Dante Bowe play at 7 p.m. May 21 ($29.50 and up); Halsey plays at 7 p.m. May 25 ($35 and up); Cody Jinks with Lukas Nelson, Promise of the Real and Whitey Morgan play at 6 p.m. May 27 ($25 and up); CHEER Live with a special apperance by Monica Aldama happens at 6:30 p.m. June 8 ($25 and up); Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band play their rescheduled show at 6:30 p.m. June 9 ($55 and up); Steely Dan with Snarky Puppy starts at 7:30 p.m. June 10 ($25 and up); REO Speedwagon and Styx will play at 6:45 p.m. June 13 ($39.50 and up) at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road. waltonartscenter.org/AMP.

• Elizabeth Bainbridge plays at 6 p.m. May 20 at Levi’s Gastrolounge 224 S. Second St. facebook.com/ElizabethBainbridgeMusic.

• Rachel Ammons, Western Youth and Arkansauce will start at 6:30 p.m. May 14; Members Only perform at 8 p.m. May 20; Honeyjack performs at 8 p.m. May 21; Full House performs at 7 p.m. May 27; and Green Acres plays at 8 p.m. May 28 (general admission free, tables $20) at Railyard Live at Butterfield Stage, 101 E. Cherry St. railyardlive.com/live-events.

• Buddy Shute and The Motivators will perform at 7:30 p.m. May 28 at Moonbroch Pub, 117 W. Walnut St. buddyshute.com.

SPRINGDALE

• Thomas Nichols starts telling jokes at 7:45 p .m. May 19 at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E. Emma Ave. Free. 751-0337; facebook.com/blackapplehardcider.

• Tony Redman and Jeff Horton Band play May 26 at Turnbow Concert Series in Walter Turnbow Park, 106 W. Emma Ave. downtownspringdale.org/live-at-turnbow-concerts.

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS

• Paul Bogart plays at 8 p.m. May 19; and Rod Roberson plays at 9 p.m. May 20 at Seven in Cherokee Casino. cherokeecasino.com/west-siloam-springs/entertainment.

