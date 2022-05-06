LIVE! In NWA: Old Crow Medicine Show Comes To Momentary May 6, 2022

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwadg.com



BENTONVILLE

• Soul Nite with Ms. Val Harding & Wall Street Band happens at 9 p.m. May 6 ($10-20) musicmovesar.com/events.; Johnny Rawls and the Fred Olsen Blues Band play at 7 p.m. May 15 ($25-35); and Funk Factory performs at 7 p.m. May 27 ($15) at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave.

• Doors open at 6 p.m. for Old Crow Medicine Show with Brittany Spencer May 12 on the Momentary Green at The Momentary, 507 S.E. E St. https://themomentary.org/calendar/brittney-spencer-and-old-crow-medicine-show.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Little River Band plays at 7:30 p.m. May 7 ($5-$85) at the Eureka Springs City Auditorium, 36 S. Main St. theaud.org.

• Sean Harrison plays at 5 p.m. May 6; Statehouse Electric plays at 6 p.m. May 7; and Rebecca Jed plays at 6 p.m. May 14 at Gotahold Brewing, 409 W. Van Buren, facebook.com/gotaholdbrewing.

• Trevor Trula Band performs May 6; Pretend Friend plays at 9 p.m. May 7; and Marcia Brady brings back the ’90s at 9 p.m. May 13 at Chelsea’s Corner Bar, 10 Mountain St. Free. 253-8231; chelseascafeeureka.com.

FAYETTEVILLE

• Gavin Sumrall plays at 8 p.m. May 7 at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse, 3980 W. Wedington Drive. 856-6382; facebook.com/sixtwelvecoffeehouseandbar.

• Elizabeth Bainbridge plays at 5 p.m. May 6 at the Inn at Carnall Hall, 465 Arkansas Ave. facebook.com/ElizabethBainbridgeMusic.

• Pat Byrne and Beat Root Revival with support from Meadow Makers perform at 7 p.m. May 7 at Heartbreak House, 229 N. Block Ave. Free but registration required at EventBrite. Search Black Fret.

• Happy hour with Divas on Fire starts at 6 p.m., May 6 and then Opal Agafia plays an Ozark Mountain Soul Festival pre-party show with Mountain Sprout at 9:30 p.m. May 6 at George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

• The Rap Rock Show featuring The Dryline, Sam Price, MaeDae, Reno Mix and Bobby Williams and others starts at 8 p.m. May 7 at Nomad’s Trailside, 1863 N. Pluto Drive. facebook.com/nomadstrailside.

• Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit perform at 7:30 p.m. May 6 ($60 and up); Taylor Swift night happens at 7:30 p.m. May 7 ($12); Black Label Society rocks at 7:30 p.m. May 13 ($35); and Collective Soul plays at 7:30 p.m. May 21 ($35) at JJ’s Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

• Jess Harp and Adam Faucett play May 7 ($10); The King Cabbage Brass Band performs at 10 p.m. May 13 ($15); Dylan Earl, Kathryn Legendre and Dollar Country play at 9 p.m. May 20 ($10) at The Smoke and Barrel Tavern, 324 W. Dickson St., Suite 2. facebook.com/TheSmokeAndBarrel/events

• Deepwood Mac, a Fleetwood Mac Tribute, happens at 7 p.m. May 6 ($15-20) at Prairie Street Live, 509 W. Prairie St., Fayetteville.

FORT SMITH

• Jessica Horn Band plays at 7:30 p.m. May 6; Rockin Horse Rebellion starts at 6:30 p.m. May 7; and Brooke White Band plays at 8 p.m. May 14 at Hero’s, 1002 Garrison Ave. www.facebook.com/DiveInHeros/events.

LOWELL

• Jamie Lissow performs at 6:30 p.m. May 6-7 ($18) at The Grove, 808 S. Bloomington. grovecomedy.com

ROGERS

• Miranda Lambert & Little Big Town perform at 7 p.m. May 8 ($30 and up) at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road. waltonartscenter.org/AMP.

• The Railyard Live series continues with the Cate Brothers with Handshake Saints at 8 p.m. May 6; and Funk Factory with Chris Cameron Band happens at 7 p.m. May 7 at the Butterfield Stage in downtown Rogers, 101 E. Cherry St., railyardlive.com.

• Jeff Horton Band plays at 8 p.m. May 14 at Good Vibrations, 2500 N. 17th Street. facebook.com/good.vibrations.79

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwadg.com.