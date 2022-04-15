LIVE! in NWA: Steel Wheels Bring Roots Music To FPL April 15, 2022

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwadg.com

FAYETTEVILLE

• Mingus Big Band plays at 7 p.m. April 29 at the Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St. waltonartscenter.org.

• The Cole Birmingham Band starts at 8 p.m. April 15 at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse, 3980 W. Wedington Drive. 856-6382; facebook.com/sixtwelvecoffeehouseandbar.

• Happy Hour with Earl & Them starts at 6 p.m. ($8) and then Lucero and Myron Elkins perform at 8:30 p.m. April 15 ($28-$30); The Great Divide plays at 8:30 p.m. April 16; Waxahatchee and Madi Diaz play at 8:30 April 18 ($25); Chris Renzena and Antoine Bradford play at 8:30 p.m. April 19; Happy Hour with Full House happens at 6 p.m. ($8) then Paul Cauthen plays a sold-out show with Taylor McCall at 8:30 p.m. April 22 at George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

• River Tramps perform at 8 p.m. April 15; Dirty Seconds perform at 8 p.m. April 16; and TownHouseFire with Ted Hamming & the Campaign and Keyven Dunn play at 8 p.m. April 30; The Rap Rock Show featuring The Dryline, Sam Price, MaeDae, Reno Mix and Bobby Williams and others starts at 8 p.m. May 7 at Nomad’s Trailside, 1863 N. Pluto Drive. facebook.com/nomadstrailside.

• Samantha Fish takes the stage April 21 ($20 and up); The Revivialists with special guest Maggie Rose perform at 7:30 p.m. April 22 ($49.50); Rival Sons play at 7:30 p.m. April 29 ($27.50); and Wheeler Walker Jr. performs at 7:30 p.m. April 30 ($25) at JJ’s Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

• UA Jazz presents Latin Jazz Masters at 7:30 p.m. April 19 at the Black Box Theatre, 2 E. Center St. digjazz.com/events.

• State House Electric plays at 6 p.m. April 17 at Mojo’s Fayetteville East, 2630 E. Citizens Drive. www.mojospintsandpies.com

FORT SMITH

• Tennessee Jet performs at 8 p.m. April 16 ($15); Drake White plays with Kasey Tyndall at 7 p.m. April 21 ($20-$95); Jake Hoot plays at 8 p.m. April 29 ($12-$15); Huster Brother Band performs at 8:30 p.m. April 30 ($8-$10); and Lainey Wilson plays at 7 p.m. May 5 ($15-20) at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave. 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

• Easton Corbin plays at 7 p.m. April 15 ($20-$49); Forgotten Space happens at 7 p.m. April 22; Liverpool Legends perform at 8 p.m. April 23; Charles Wesley Godwin plays at 8 p.m. April 28; and Black Stone Cherry performs at 7 p.m. April 30 at Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• Comedy Night featuring Raj Suresh starts at 7 p.m. April 18 at Fort Smith Brewing Company, 7500 Fort Chaffee Blvd. www.facebook.com/rivervalleycomics

• Dominic Bryan Roy plays at 8 p.m. April 15; Mud Lung, Stash Hag, Ghost Hollow and Heldtight perform at 8 p.m. April 22 at Hero’s, 1002 Garrison Ave. https://www.facebook.com/DiveInHeros/events

LOWELL

• Scott White performs at 6:30 p.m. April 15 and April 16 ($15); Dusty Slay has two sold-out shows April 22-23 and a third performance at 9:30 p.m. April 23 has a sell-out alert. Tickets are $25. The Grove, 808 S. Bloomington. grovecomedy.com.

BENTONVILLE

• Cody Nielson plays at 7 p.m. April 16 at Bike Rack Brewing Co., 801 S.E. Eighth St., https://www.facebook.com/bikerackbrewing

• Diamon Empire Band performs at 7 p.m. April 19 at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. 268-1500, meteorguitargallery.com.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Foggy Memory Boys play at 7 p.m. April 15; Patti Steel Trio performs at 7 p.m. April 16; Alyssa Galvan plays at 7 p.m. April 22; Brick Fields performs at 7 p.m. April 23; 96 Miles plays at 7 p.m. April 29; The Damn Neighbors perform at 7 p.m. April 30; and The Wild Turkeys perform at 7 p.m. May 6 at Wanderoo Lodge & Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755; facebook.com/wanderoolodge.

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS

• Joe Nichols performs at 8 p.m. April 21 at Seven in Cherokee Casino. cherokeecasino.com/west-siloam-springs/entertainment.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwadg.com.