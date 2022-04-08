LIVE! in NWA: Country crooner Hayes Carll comes to Northwest Arkansas April 8, 2022

Hayes Carll has two stops planned in Northwest Arkansas this spring. The country musician known for his clever lyrics and heartbreaking verses will play at George’s Majestic Lounge on April 9, and then he’ll be back for Fresh Grass at The Momentary in May.

“I like to tug at heartstrings, find commonality with others, reflect on my own life, and sometimes I do it in a lighthearted way,” says Carll about his latest release, “You Get It All.” “A lot of musical styles found their way onto this record, but my first and most formative influences came from country music. This is a country singer-songwriter record. It’s just unapologetically me.”

Carll released his seventh album last year, but audiences have known him since his breakout record, “Flowers and Liquor” (2002). Over the last two decades, he has garnered two Americana Music Awards and a Grammy nomination for Best Country Song. His songs have been recorded by Kenny Chesney, Lee Ann Womack and and a slew of others including Brothers Osborne — who co-authored his new album’s opening track, “Nice Things.”

“You Get It All” was produced by guitar legend Kenny Greenberg and Allison Moore, a singer songwriter who frequently collaborates with sister Shelby Lynne. Find about more about Hayes Carll at https://hayescarll.com.

Got a new album out? Lots of shows planned for the spring? Reach out to mhooper@nwaonline.com.

FAYETTEVILLE

• Swing Out Fayetteville and Western Swing RULES band host music and swing dancing and free dance lessons at 7 p.m. April 8 at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse, 3980 W. Wedington Drive. 856-6382; facebook.com/sixtwelvecoffeehouseandbar.

• Hayes Carll and Caleb Caudle perform at 8:30 p.m. April 9; MK Ultra plays at 7 p.m. April 10; Lucero and Myron Elkins perform at 8:30 p.m. April 15 ($28-$30); and Waxahatchee and Madi Diaz play at 8:30 April 18 ($25) at George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

• Whisky Outlaws play at 8 p.m. April 9; River Tramps perform at 8 p.m. April 15; Dirty Seconds perform at 8 p.m. April 16; and TownHouseFire with Ted Hamming & the Campaign and Keyven Dunn play at 8 p.m. April 30 at Nomad’s Trailside, 1863 N. Pluto Drive. facebook.com/nomadstrailside.

• Rainbow Kitten Surprise plays a sold-out show April 11; Cherub plays at 7:30 p.m. April 14 ($22.50 and up); Samantha Fish takes the stage April 21 ($20 and up) at JJ’s Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

• Fayetteville Roots will host The Steel Wheels at the Fayetteville Public Library Event Center at 7:30 p.m. April 24 ($25). fayettevilleroots.org/rootshq.

FORT SMITH

• Cody Hibbard plays at 8:30 p.m. April 8 ($12-$15); Tennessee Jet performs at 8 p.m. April 16 ($15); Drake White plays with Kasey Tyndall at 7 p.m. April 21 ($20-$95); Jake Hoot plays at 8 p.m. April 29 ($12-$15); Huster Brother Band plays at 8:30 p.m. April 30 ($8-$10); and Lainey Wilson plays at 7 p.m. May 5 ($15-20) at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave. 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

• The Hodgetwins perform at 8 p.m. April 8; Frank Foster with Crawford & Power and Dylan Earl play a rescheduled show starting at 7 p.m. April 9; Easton Corbin plays at 7 p.m. April 15 ($20-$49); Forgotten Space happens at 7 p.m. April 22; Liverpool Legends perform at 8 p.m. April 23; Charles Wesley Godwin plays at 8 p.m. April 28; Black Stone Cherry performs at 7 p.m. April 30 at Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

SPRINGDALE

• Auralai and Modeling will kick off the Live At Turnbow Concert Series starting at 6:30 p.m. April 28 at Walter Turnbow Park, 106 E. Emma Ave. downtownspringdale.org/live-at-turnbow-concerts.

• Seth Dees and Mark Viola do their set at 7:30 p.m. April 14 at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E. Emma Ave. Free. 751-0337; facebook.com/blackapplehardcider.

LOWELL

• CJ Starr performs at 6:30 p.m. April 8-9 at The Grove, 808 S. Bloomington. grovecomedy.com.

BENTONVILLE

• The Rumors start warming up the stage at 7 p.m. for Modeling at 8 p.m. April 8 at Bike Rack Brewing Co., 801 S.E. Eighth St., www.facebook.com/modelingmusic

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Sebastien Bordeaux performs at 7 p.m. April 8; Avery Waltz performs at 7 p.m. April 9; a Mountain Music Fam Jam hosted by Skye Pollard starts at 5 p.m. April 10; Foggy Memory Boys play at 7 p.m. April 15; Patti Steel Trio plays at 7 p.m. April 16; Alyssa Galvan plays at 7 p.m. April 22; Brick Fields performs at 7 p.m. April 23; 96 Miles plays at 7 p.m. April 29; The Damn Neighbors perform at 7 p.m. April 30; and The Wild Turkeys perform at 7 p.m. May 6 at Wanderoo Lodge & Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755; facebook.com/wanderoolodge.

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS

• Kentucky Headhunters play at 9 p.m. April 8 at Seven in Cherokee Casino. cherokeecasino.com/west-siloam-springs/entertainment.

