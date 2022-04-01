Live in NWA: Hayes Carll Croons In NWA April 9, Back In May April 1, 2022

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwadg.com

Hayes Carll has two stops planned in Northwest Arkansas this spring. The country musician known for his clever lyrics and heartbreaking ballads will play at George’s Majestic Lounge on April 9, and then he’ll be back for Fresh Grass at The Momentary in May.

“I like to tug at heartstrings, find commonality with others, reflect on my own life, and sometimes I do it in a lighthearted way,” says Carll about his latest release, “You Get It All.” “A lot of musical styles found their way onto this record, but my first and most formative influences came from country music. This is a country singer-songwriter record. It’s just unapologetically me.”

Carll released his seventh album last year, but audiences have known him since his breakout record, “Flowers and Liquor” (2002). Over the last two decades, he has garnered two Americana Music Awards and a Grammy nomination for Best Country Song. His songs have been recorded by Kenny Chesney, Lee Ann Womack and and a slew of others including Brothers Osborne — who co-authored his new album’s opening track, “Nice Things.”

“You Get It All” was produced by guitar legend Kenny Greenberg and Allison Moore, a singer songwriter who frequently collaborates with sister Shelby Lynne. Find about more about Hayes Carll at https://hayescarll.com.

Got a new album out? Lots of shows planned for the spring? Reach out to mhooper@nwaonline.com.

FAYETTEVILLE

• Fayetteville Roots will host The Steel Wheels at the Fayetteville Public Library Event Center at 7:30 p.m. April 24 ($25) fayettevilleroots.org/rootshq.

• Gavin Sumrall plays at 8 p.m. April 2 at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse, 3980 W. Wedington Drive. 856-6382; facebook.com/sixtwelvecoffeehouseandbar.

•Ozark Riviera with Ouchita Dune start at 8:30 p.m. April 1 ($10); Sodown and Super Future happens at 8:30 p.m. April 2 ($18-20); a free show with Marbin starts at 7 p.m. April 5, free but reservations required; a happy hour concert with Ultra Suede starts at 6 p.m. ($8) and then Randall Shreve & The Devilles Rock & Roll Circus starts at 9:30 p.m. April 8 ($15) at George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

• Radical Operations, Dirtty Blu and TV Preacher start at 8 p.m. April 1 at Nomad’s Trailside, 1863 N. Pluto Drive. facebook.com/nomadstrailside.

• Dial Up starts at 6 p.m. April 1 ($12.50 and up); Blue Oyster Cult plays at 6 p.m. April 2 ($30 and up); Ashley McBryde starts at 7:30 p.m. April 7 at JJ’s Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

FORT SMITH

• Open Mic Night with Fort City Slam starts 6 p.m. April 1 at the Bakery District, 70 S. Seventh St., facebook.com/TheBakeryDistrict

• Honcho Music Song Swap featuring Dalton Domino, Slade Coulter, Jacob Stelly, Parker Ryan, Jordan Nix and Chris Canterbury happens at 7 p.m. April 2 ($10-$13); and Cody Hibbard plays at 8:30 p.m. April 8 ($12-$15) at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave. 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

• Darren Knight AKA Southern Momma starts at 7 p.m. April 1; The Hodgetwins perform at 8 p.m. April 8; Frank Foster with Crawford & Power and Dylan Earl play a rescheduled show starting at 7 p.m. April 9 at Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

SPRINGDALE

• Megan Graves, Trish Smart and Dayton Bissett start telling jokes at 7:30 p.m. March 31 at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E. Emma Ave. Free. 751-0337; facebook.com/blackapplehardcider.

LOWELL

• Seinfield’s Steve Hytner will perform at 6:30 p.m. April 1 & 2 ($18) at The Grove, 808 S. Bloomington. grovecomedy.com.

BENTONVILLE

• Anna Meredith plays at 8 p.m. April 2 ($22); and the University of Arkansas Signature Jazz series presents Dave Liebman at 7:30 p.m. April 6 at the Momentary, 507 S.E. E St. themomentary.org.

• Tao of Lucy, Fight Dream and The Keys happens at 8 p.m. April 1 ($10); and the WellRed Comedy Tour featuring Trae Crowder, Corey Ryan Forrester and Drew Morgan has two shows at 6 and 8 p.m. April 3 ($34.50-$60) at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. 268-1500, meteorguitargallery.com.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Jake Reno starts at 5 p.m. April 1; Wesley Allen & the Modern August perform at 6 p.m. April 2 at Gotahold Brewing, 409 W. Van Buren. facebook.com/gotaholdbrewing/events.

TICKETS

• Tickets are on sale for LeAnn Rimes May 19; Easton Corbin with guests Red Squirrel and Gary Cargal, April 15; Black Stone Cherry, April 30; Dylan Scott, May 13 at Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St. in Fort Smith. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• Tickets are on sale for Jon Lovitz, June 9-11; Kevin Nealon, Sept. 9-10; Bruce Bruce, Dec. 9-11 at The Grove Comedy Club, grovecomedy.com.

• Tickets recently went on sale for James Taylor on March 25; Outlaw Music Festival featuring Willie Nelson and Family, Brothers Osbourne, Steve Earle and The Dukes and Allison Russell on July 1; and Dierks Bently on Aug 4; tickets are on sale now for Black Panther Live in Concert conducted by Anthony Parnther, April 15; Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats with special guest Devon Gilfillian, April 22; Tim McGraw, April 29; The Bandwagon Tour with headliners Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town and featuring The Cadillac Three, May 8; Whiskey Myers with Shane Smith and Goodbye June, May 14; KING + COUNTRY, May 21; Cody Jinks, May 27; Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band, June 9; Steely Dan with Steve Winwood, June 10; REO Speedwagon and Styx with Loverboy, June 13; Backstreet Boys, June 17; Chicago and Brian Wilson, June 21; Fitz and the Tantrums and St. Paul and the Broken Bones, June 23; Matchbox 20 with The Wallflowers, June 24; 5 Seconds of Summer, June 28; ZZ Top, June 29; Train with Jewel, Blues Traveler and Thunderstorm Artis, July 17; Maverick City Music is bringing their Kingdom tour with Kirk Franklin and Jonathan McReynolds, July 13; Big Time Rush, Aug. 2; OneRepublic, Aug. 9; Incubus with special guests Sublime with Rome and The Aquadolls, Aug. 16; Keith Urban, Aug. 18; Morgan Wallen, Aug. 26; and Goo Goo Dolls, Sept. 18; The Black Keys with Band of Horses and The Velveteers, Oct. 13 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers, amptickets.com.

• Tickets are on sale for Nitty Gritty Dirt Band on June 9 ($65-$85) at Eureka Springs City Auditorium, 36 S. Main St., Eureka Springs. 253-7788; theaud.org.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwadg.com.