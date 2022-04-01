8 Days a Week



April 1 (Friday)

First Friday — With music, food and kids’ events, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., downtown Bentonville square. Free. downtownbentonville.org.

Drop-In Tour — Sculpture, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Tiny Art Show — Throughout April, Fort Smith Main Library and Miller Branch. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

“A Southern Exposure” — A story about family, laughter, heartbreak, anger, love and forgiveness, 7:30 p.m. April 1-2; 2 p.m. April 3; again April 6-9, Fort Smith Little Theatre. $20 for opening night; $12 for all other performances. fslt.org or 783-2966 (Ext. 2).

Poetry Happy Hour — With Sandra Jackson-Opoku, a writer-in-residence at the Writers’ Colony at Dairy Hollow in 2008 as the winner of the Maeve Fellowship for children’s writing, and Melan White, winner of the 2021 Celebrate! Maya Project Fellowship for young writers on social justice issues, 5:30 p.m. April 7, Beer Forest at Gotahold Brewing in Eureka Springs. Audience members also invited to read. Hosted by Writers’ Colony at Dairy Hollow. Free. writerscolony.org or gotahold.beer.

“Tiger Style!” — “How to define success and how it’s different from our parents’ version,” 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday extended through April 10, in person and streaming through TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $15-$28. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

“Meteor Shower” — Two couples, several plots, tons of laughs in this script by Steve Martin, 2 p.m. March 27; 8 p.m. March 31-April 2; 2 p.m. April 3, Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. $15 & up. arkansaspublictheatre.org, 631-8988.

“Hamilton” — 2 p.m. March 27; again March 29-April 3, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $199-$449. 443-5600 or waltonartscenter.org.

__

April 2 (Saturday)

Dinosaur Adventure — Forty dinosaurs visitors can see, ride and pet, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. April 2 & 9 a.m.-7 p.m. April 3, Fort Smith Convention Center. $25 and up. dinosauradventure.com/fortsmith.

Super Saturday — Bright Star Theater, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m. April 2-3, Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

‘the game’ — A new opera by Kailey Miller Erwin, 3:30 p.m., Stella Boyle Smith Concert Hall in the Fine Arts Center on the University of Arkansas campus. Free. music.uark.edu.

SoNA Beyond — “Transcending Words,” free concert and poetry readings in partnership with Open Mouth Reading Series, 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

“Raiders of the Lost Ark” — With the score played live by the Fort Smith Symphony, 7 p.m., ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. $35-$65. fortsmithsymphony.org.

__

April 3 (Sunday)

Sinfonia Choir Concert — With Phi Mu Alpha, 2 p.m., Event Center at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Book Signing — With woodworker Doug Stowe, author of “The Wisdom of Our Hands: Crafting, A Life,” 2-4 p.m. with a reading at 2:15, Conservatory of the Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs. Proceeds will benefit the Eureka Springs Public Library Capital Campaign. Email douglasstowe@gmail.com.

__

April 4 (Monday)

2022 Small Works on Paper — 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, through April 25, Integrated Design Lab Gallery, Northwest Arkansas Community College in Bentonville. Free. www.arkansasarts.org.

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights — 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture — 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Serendipity Book Club — 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Adult Speaker Series — “Dug Hill Through the Years” with Dale Phillips and Xyta Lucas, 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Hawksbill Winds — With the UA Chamber Ensemble, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Book Talk at Night — “The Lions of Fifth Avenue” by Fiona Davis, 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

April 5 (Tuesday)

UA Press Author Spotlight — Danielle Badra, author of “Like We Still Speak,” 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Author Talk — Rob Wiedenmann & Ray Fisher, authors of “The Silken Thread,” 6 p.m., Ziegler Reception Room at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Triveni — With tabla master Zakir Hussain, 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $10. waltonartscenter.org.

__

April 6 (Wednesday)

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture — Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Under the Covers Book Club — 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Sci-Fi Book Club — 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Wednesdays Over Water — “The Dirty South,” 6 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $79. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Young at Heart Book Club — “A Boy and His Dog at the End of the World” by C. A. Fletcher, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Books & Brews — “The Thursday Murder Club” by Richard Osman, 6 p.m., Apple Blossom Brewing Co. in Fayetteville, hosted by Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

__

April 7 (Thursday)

Daytime Woman Book Club — 11 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Evenings in Eleven — 5 p.m. & 6:30 p.m., Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Cocktail Tour — Picture Perfect, 6 p.m., Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. $15. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Author Talk — Jessica Hooten Wilson, author of “The Scandal of Holiness,” 6 p.m., Community Room at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

__

April 8 (Friday)

Drop-In Tour — Sculpture, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Featured Artisan — Leana Fischer of May We Fly, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. April 8-9, Museum Store at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Evenings in Eleven — 5 p.m. & 6:30 p.m., Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drink & Draw — With Stacey Bee, 6:30 p.m., Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Victory Film Series — “The Princess Bride,” 8 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. Also scheduled are “Steel Magnolias,” April 9; “Man With a Movie Camera,” April 16; and “Rad,” April 30. $10 and up. 631-8988 or arkansaspublictheatre.org.

__

April 9 (Saturday)

Super Saturday — With Ms. Jessica, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Bella Vista Crochet Group — 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Meditation & Art — 10:30 a.m., South Lawn at Crystal Bridges Museum. $5. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Studio Demo — With Shabana Kauser, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., The Studio at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Dining in the Dark — A culinary fundraiser, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. $100. faylib.org.

__

On Show

“Aprons: Function to Fad” — “Everything from utilitarian aprons used by housewives and tradesmen to novelty aprons used just for show,” all with NWA connections, through April 9, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154 or rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

The Momentary Flag Project — Neka King, through May 9, outside The Momentary in Bentonville. Free. 367-7500 or themomentary.

“Altars, Keepsakes, Squiggles, and Bows” — A site-specific installation by Julie Alpert looking at themes of nostalgia, girlhood, keepsakes, and staging, through May 16, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“The Light Fantastic” — New focus exhibition exploring the many ways that artists use light in their works, through May 30, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“The Wheel” — An exhibition of photos that “honors and observes lands once described as Indian Territory,” through June 5, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787; fsram.org; chuckdavisphoto.com.

“The Dirty South” — Exploring themes of “Southern Landscape” — both the natural and man-made; “Sinners and Saints,” a religious and spiritual exploration; as well as “Black Corporality,” or the Black body in terms of its holding tradition and knowledge, through July 25, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Ken Smith’s Buffalo River Country” — Remembering the creation of the national river, through December, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

“Math Moves! Experiencing Ratio and Proportion” — Allows kids and families to “playfully investigate ratios and proportions by using their bodies and gestures,” all year, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. $10. amazeum.org.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com