Sign Up For Spring Break Fun: Offerings include archeology, art and ice skating
Spring break is coming to regional schools March 21-25, and local nonprofits have great ideas to keep your kiddos entertained.
Fort Smith
U.S. Marshals Museum
789 Riverfront Drive
242-1789
usmmuseum.org
Spring Break Day Camp — With parlor games, table games, outdoor games and more, kindergarten and first grade, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 22; grades 2-3, March 23; grades 4-5, March 24. $40.
Fort Smith Regional Art Museum
1601 Rogers Ave.
784-2787
fsram.org
Creative Cartooning Illustration — A spring break class that focuses on honing your creativity to create unique characters and building their world through illustrated backgrounds, 1-2 p.m. March 17-26 for ages 10 and older via Zoom. Free but registration is required at fsram.org/education.
Fayetteville
Community Creative Center
505 W. Spring St.
571-2706
communitycreativecenter.org
Youth Wheel Camp — 3:30-5:30 p.m. March 21-25 for ages 12-16. $125.
Art Camp — 9-11:30 a.m. March 21-25 for ages 7-12. $125.
Clay Camp — 12:30-3 p.m. March 21-25 for ages 7-12. $125.
Terra Studios
12103 Hazel Valley Road
643-3185
terrastudios.com
Pinch Pot Class — This class, for all ages, can be scheduled privately for a minimum of four and maximum of 10. It takes about 30 minutes to complete, and participants must arrive 10-15 minutes before start time. This is a clay class, meaning you will have to arrange to pick up class projects after they are fired. Cost is $10 per person.
Springdale
The Jones Center
922 E. Emma Ave.
756-8090
thejonescenter.net
Skating — Noon-8 p.m. March 21-25
Swimming — Noon-6 p.m. March 21-25
Movies — 1, 2 and 5 p.m. March 21-25
Crafting — March 21 in the lobby
Dive-In Movies — March 22 in the pool
Inflatables — March 23 in the gym
Runway Bike Park — March 24 borrow a bike/helmet plus free music, games & more
Frozen Friday — Costumed skating March 25 on the ice rink
A $3 wristband per person gives all-inclusive access for any activity happening that single day and evening.
Rogers
Hobbs State Park
20201 Arkansas 12
789-5000
Arkansas Symbols — Did you know Arkansas has a state soil and a state beverage? 11-11:30 a.m. March 20.
Have You Eaten Any Sunlight Today — Take a look at the energy your body uses and where it comes from, 1-1:15 p.m. March 24.
Ozark Plateau Trail Hike — Learn more about your state park park during this easy .25 mile hike, 10 a.m. March 24.
Hobbs History — Sit back and relax on our front porch rocking chairs to learn more about how and when this area became a state park, 2-2:30 p.m. March 26.
Rogers Historical Museum
313 S. Second St.
621-1154
rogershistoricalmuseum.org
Arkansas Archeology Month at RHM: Digging Into Spring Break includes:
Excavation Station — Learn some of the documenting techniques archeologists use at their historic excavation sites and investigate how objects and their place of discovery provide clues that tell a story, 10 a.m.-noon March 22 for ages 6-12. 30-minute timed reservations required.
Connecting-the-Pots — Using the same techniques archeologists use, learn how to dig up and reassemble broken pottery using a terracotta pot. Then discover some of the pre-historic pottery designs that have been found in Arkansas and use them for inspiration to decorate your own small terracotta pot, 10 a.m.-noon March 24 for ages 6-12. 30-minute timed reservations required.
Bentonville
Crystal Bridges Museum
600 Museum Way
418-5700
www.crystalbridges.org
Spring Break Specials are scheduled from 1-4 p.m. March 19-27, throughout the museum, including:
Nature Weekend — A weekend all about birds, their travels, and the stories and art they’ve inspired for centuries, including an owl program and bird watching, March 19-20.
Art in Bloom — The weekend of March 25-28 will feature local florists displaying floral arrangements inspired by works of art along with live music, artmaking in the studios, rare book displays, and family activities.
The Amazeum
1009 Museum Way
696-9280
amazeum.org
Academy of Superheroes and Villains — Set for 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 21-25 for ages 6-11, during this week you can test your forensic abilities and probe your problem solving skills in hero classes while exploring the ins and outs of sneaking and concealing as villains. We’ll see which house you belong in. $265 members; $315 nonmembers.
The Amazeum will also be open extra hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, March 15 and 22, for spring breakers.
Trike Theatre
902 S.W. Second St., Suite F
464-5084
triketheatre.org
Sing and dance with Trike this spring break in the popular musical theater camp, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 21-25. For ages 8-14. $200; waiting list available.