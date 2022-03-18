Sign Up For Spring Break Fun: Offerings include archeology, art and ice skating March 18, 2022



Spring break is coming to regional schools March 21-25, and local nonprofits have great ideas to keep your kiddos entertained.

Fort Smith

U.S. Marshals Museum

789 Riverfront Drive

242-1789

usmmuseum.org

Spring Break Day Camp — With parlor games, table games, outdoor games and more, kindergarten and first grade, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 22; grades 2-3, March 23; grades 4-5, March 24. $40.

Fort Smith Regional Art Museum

1601 Rogers Ave.

784-2787

fsram.org

Creative Cartooning Illustration — A spring break class that focuses on honing your creativity to create unique characters and building their world through illustrated backgrounds, 1-2 p.m. March 17-26 for ages 10 and older via Zoom. Free but registration is required at fsram.org/education.

Fayetteville

Community Creative Center

505 W. Spring St.

571-2706

communitycreativecenter.org

Youth Wheel Camp — 3:30-5:30 p.m. March 21-25 for ages 12-16. $125.

Art Camp — 9-11:30 a.m. March 21-25 for ages 7-12. $125.

Clay Camp — 12:30-3 p.m. March 21-25 for ages 7-12. $125.

Terra Studios

12103 Hazel Valley Road

643-3185

terrastudios.com

Pinch Pot Class — This class, for all ages, can be scheduled privately for a minimum of four and maximum of 10. It takes about 30 minutes to complete, and participants must arrive 10-15 minutes before start time. This is a clay class, meaning you will have to arrange to pick up class projects after they are fired. Cost is $10 per person.

Springdale

The Jones Center

922 E. Emma Ave.

756-8090

thejonescenter.net

Skating — Noon-8 p.m. March 21-25

Swimming — Noon-6 p.m. March 21-25

Movies — 1, 2 and 5 p.m. March 21-25

Crafting — March 21 in the lobby

Dive-In Movies — March 22 in the pool

Inflatables — March 23 in the gym

Runway Bike Park — March 24 borrow a bike/helmet plus free music, games & more

Frozen Friday — Costumed skating March 25 on the ice rink

A $3 wristband per person gives all-inclusive access for any activity happening that single day and evening.

Rogers

Hobbs State Park

20201 Arkansas 12

789-5000

Arkansas Symbols — Did you know Arkansas has a state soil and a state beverage? 11-11:30 a.m. March 20.

Have You Eaten Any Sunlight Today — Take a look at the energy your body uses and where it comes from, 1-1:15 p.m. March 24.

Ozark Plateau Trail Hike — Learn more about your state park park during this easy .25 mile hike, 10 a.m. March 24.

Hobbs History — Sit back and relax on our front porch rocking chairs to learn more about how and when this area became a state park, 2-2:30 p.m. March 26.

Rogers Historical Museum

313 S. Second St.

621-1154

rogershistoricalmuseum.org

Arkansas Archeology Month at RHM: Digging Into Spring Break includes:

Excavation Station — Learn some of the documenting techniques archeologists use at their historic excavation sites and investigate how objects and their place of discovery provide clues that tell a story, 10 a.m.-noon March 22 for ages 6-12. 30-minute timed reservations required.

Connecting-the-Pots — Using the same techniques archeologists use, learn how to dig up and reassemble broken pottery using a terracotta pot. Then discover some of the pre-historic pottery designs that have been found in Arkansas and use them for inspiration to decorate your own small terracotta pot, 10 a.m.-noon March 24 for ages 6-12. 30-minute timed reservations required.

Bentonville

Crystal Bridges Museum

600 Museum Way

418-5700

www.crystalbridges.org

Spring Break Specials are scheduled from 1-4 p.m. March 19-27, throughout the museum, including:

Nature Weekend — A weekend all about birds, their travels, and the stories and art they’ve inspired for centuries, including an owl program and bird watching, March 19-20.

Art in Bloom — The weekend of March 25-28 will feature local florists displaying floral arrangements inspired by works of art along with live music, artmaking in the studios, rare book displays, and family activities.

The Amazeum

1009 Museum Way

696-9280

amazeum.org

Academy of Superheroes and Villains — Set for 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 21-25 for ages 6-11, during this week you can test your forensic abilities and probe your problem solving skills in hero classes while exploring the ins and outs of sneaking and concealing as villains. We’ll see which house you belong in. $265 members; $315 nonmembers.

The Amazeum will also be open extra hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, March 15 and 22, for spring breakers.

Trike Theatre

902 S.W. Second St., Suite F

464-5084

triketheatre.org

Sing and dance with Trike this spring break in the popular musical theater camp, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 21-25. For ages 8-14. $200; waiting list available.