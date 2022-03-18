LIVE! in NWA: Witchsister and Modeling support stepmom at George’s Majestic Lounge March 18, 2022

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwadg.com



Fayetteville’s own Witchsister just opened its spring performances March 16 with stepmom and Modeling at George’s Majestic Lounge. The family foursome is comprised of three sisters — Stevie, Stephanie and Skylar — and a cousin, Kelsey, who all share the last name Petet. Vocalist Stephanie says that being related has its benefits and deficits when making music together.

“It makes it easier at times, because we all share similar flows, or processing. But then also difficult at times, because we are so comfortable, there is no filter,” she shares. The group weaves together several influences to create their heavy rock-punk, metals “with a wee bit prog” sound. Drummer Kelsey is a fan of pop punk drumming, bassist Stevie likes electronic and dance music, guitarist Skylar favors both pop and industrial music while vocalist Stephanie draws influence from soul and blues. “The morning after a Witchsister show will leave you with the most massive bangover you’ve ever had,” their website reads.

Stephanie adds that this summer they “are working on an all-female fems and thems showcase,” and have “a new album in the mix.” In the meantime they will melt faces at Doomsday at Prairie Street Live on April 23 and are planning a show at Smoke and Barrel sometime in the summer. Check out their music on streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube and bandcamp. More information about the band is at witchsistermusic.com.

If you are in a local band and would like your next show or album to be featured here, reach out to mhooper@nwaonline.com.

BENTONVILLE

• Amy Winehouse Experience featuring Jenna and the Soul Shakers with special guest Alyssa Galvan will begin at 8 p.m. March 26 ($25-$45) at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. 268-1500, meteorguitargallery.com.

• Common Roots plays at 7 p.m. March 19 at Bentonville Brewing Company, 901 S.W. 14th St., facebook.com/bentonvillebrewing/events

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Earl & Them play at 9 p.m. March 18; Dance Monkey Dance starts dancing at 9 p.m. March 19; and Chucky Waggs and The Company of Raggs returns for a 9 p.m. show March 25 at Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, 10 Mountain St. Free. 253-8231; chelseascafeeureka.com.

• 96 Miles performs at 7 p.m. March 18; and Jeff Horton Band takes the stage at 7 p.m. March 19 at Wanderoo Lodge & Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755; facebook.com/wanderoolodge.

• Lyle Lovett performs at 7:30 p.m. March 23 ($85); and the Marshall Tucker Band ($49-$89) plays at 7:30 p.m. March 25 at the Eureka Springs City Auditorium, 36 S. Main St. 253-7788; theaud.org.

FAYETTEVILLE

• Circle of Thirds plays 8 p.m. March 18; and Matteson Gregory plays at 7 p.m. and Sabado de Baile starts at 9:30 March 19 at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse, 3980 W. Wedington Drive. 856-6382; facebook.com/sixtwelvecoffeehouseandbar.

• Happy hour with Oreo Blue starts at 6 p.m. ($8) then Friends of the Phamily and Country Jesus perform March 18 ($10); 1oz Jig with Mildehall happens at 7 p.m. March 19 ($8) at George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

• Leif Vollebeck with special guest Dosh performs at 7:30 p.m. March 23 ($25-$240) at Roots HQ, 1 E. Mountain St.; Fayetteville Roots will host The Steel Wheels at the Fayetteville Public Library Performance Event Center at 7:30 p.m. April 24 ($25) fayettevilleroots.org/rootshq

• Vela with Fight Dream happens at 8 p.m. March 19 ($5) at Nomad’s Trailside, 1863 N. Pluto Drive. facebook.com/nomadstrailside.

• Puddle of Muddle plays at 7:30 p.m. March 19 ($25-50) at JJ’s Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

FORT SMITH

• D. Sewell Presents A Celebration of Hip Hop and R&B starting at 7 p.m. March 18 ($10-$13); David Ramirez and Caroline Spencer perform a free show starting at 7 p.m. March 19 at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave. 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

• Doors open at 7 p.m. for Tyler Rich on March 19 ($20-$30); Steel Panther rocks out at 7 p.m. March 22 ($29-$42.50) at Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• Lyle Lovett brings his acoustic show to Fort Smith at 8:30 p.m. March 22 ($29-$94) at ArcBest Performing Arts Center, 55 S. Seventh St. 788-8932; fortsmithconventioncenter.org.

SPRINGDALE

• Patti Steel plays at 6 p.m. March 25 at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E. Emma Ave. Free. 751-0337; facebook.com/blackapplehardcider

LOWELL

• Seinfield’s Steve Hytner will perform at 6:30 p.m. April 1 & 2 ($18) at The Grove, 808 S. Bloomington. grovecomedy.com.

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS

• The Repo’d Trailers start at 9 p.m. March 18 at Seven in Cherokee Casino at the Arkansas-Oklahoma state line. cherokeecasino.com/west-siloam-springs/entertainment.

TICKETS

• Laine Hardy tickets are $20-$39 for his March 25 show; tickets for Darren Knight, aka Southern Momma coming April 1 are $35 to $49; a rescheduled show for Frank Foster with Crawford & Power and Dylan Earl is April 9 with tickets from $20-$27.50; tickets for Easton Corbin with guests Red Squirrel and Gary Cargal at 7 p.m. April 15 are $20-49 at Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St. in Fort Smith. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• Tickets are $34.50 to $60 for the WellRed Comedy Tour featuring Trae Crowder, Corey Ryan Forrester and Drew Morgan with two shows at 6 and 8 p.m. April 30 at Meteor Guitar Gallery in Bentonville. meteorguitargallery.com.

• Tickets went on sale March 4 for comedian Brian Regan coming to the Walton Arts Center at 7 p.m. June 12. Prices range from $59.50 to $64.75 plus applicable fees. waltonartscenter.org

