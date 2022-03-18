8 Days a Week



March 18 (Friday)

Eureka! Fiber in the Ozarks — With classes in crocheting, needle felting, socks, beginning tapestry and more, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Eureka Springs Community Center. $50. eurekafiberintheozarks.com.

Drop-In Tour — Sculpture, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Pop-Up Art Sale — Pottery, jewelry, original art and prints, glass sculpture, hats, and more, 5-9 p.m. March 18, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. March 19 & noon-4 p.m. March 20, 572 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Fayetteville. Email susanidlet@gmail.com.

Drink & Draw — 6:30 p.m., Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. Reservations at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“The Little Mermaid” — The Youth Theatre Company of the Community School of the Arts presents the play based on the Disney classic, 7 p.m. March 18 & 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. March 19, ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. $15-$20. 788-8932; fortsmithconventioncenter.org.

“Six Degrees of Separation” — Based on a true story, the premise of the play is that a con man named Paul manages to convince a series of New York socialites that he is the son of actor Sidney Poitier, 7 p.m. March 18-19 & 3 p.m. March 19, Breedlove Auditorium at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. $10. uafs.universitytickets.com.

“Tiger Style!” — “How to define success and how it’s different from our parents’ version,” 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday through April 3, in person and streaming through TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $15-$28. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

__

March 19 (Saturday)

Super Saturday — Story Time with meteorologist Dan Skoff, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Wizard Way of the Ozarks — 10 a.m. to 5 pm. March 19-20, Fayetteville Town Center on the Fayetteville square. VIP tickets for both days are $60; general admission weekend passes are $40; tickets for Saturday only are $25. wizardwayoftheozarks.com.

“Othering” — A discussion of race, ethnicity, gender, orientation, socioeconomic status, and more with guest instructor Libya Doman, 10:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. Reservations at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Discover the Grounds — Owls with Mitchell Pruitt, 11 a.m., Bellows/Cassatt Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Reservations at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Gallery Talk — Rare Books & Birds with Kariah Brust, 1 p.m., Early American Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Discover the Grounds — Bird Watching & Banding, 1-3 p.m., South Lobby & Tulip Tree Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. Reservations at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

March 20 (Sunday)

Spring Break Specials — 1-4 p.m. through March 27, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Mountain Street Stage — With harpist Beth Stockdell, 2 p.m., Event Center at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Flip Floats the Buffalo — With outdoor writer Flip Putthoff, 2 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Alumni Recital — With Opera in the Ozarks alumni Alexandra Lang and Joshua Scheid, 2:30 p.m., Eureka Springs City Auditorium. $20 in person or streaming. 253-8595 or opera.org.

__

March 21 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights — 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture — 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Spring Break Movies — 2 p.m. March 21-25, Springdale Public Library. Free for grades 6-12. springdalelibrary.org.

Spring Break Movies — “Clifford the Big Red Dog,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Teen Theater — “Jungle Cruise,” 4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

March 22 (Tuesday)

Spring Break Movies — “PAW Patrol: The Movie,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Sleuth or Consequences Book Club — “Hell in the Heartland” by Jax Miller, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

March 23 (Wednesday)

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture — Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Spring Break Movies — “Encanto,” in Spanish, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

“Beautiful Spaces” — Featuring Kinya Christian, part of a series of a wine and hors d’oeuvre artist receptions featuring local artists and their work, 4-8 p.m., WeWork Labs NWA, 702 S.E. Fifth St. in Bentonville. Email kinya@4209creative.com.

Virtual Write Now — Writing for the Screen, 6:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. Get tickets at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

March 24 (Thursday)

Painting the Arkansas Parks — March 24-26, Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Public welcome. www.heartofamericaartists.com.

Spring Break Movies — “The Addams Family 2,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Movie Marathon — “Lord of the Rings,” 2-8 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Teen Theater — “Shang-Chi,” 4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

True Crime Club — The “Smiley Face Killer,” 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Neo-Noir Film Double Feature — “Pillow” and “Nightmare Alley,” 6-9 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Tickets at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

March 25 (Friday)

“Writing Into Your Family Archive” — With poet L. Renee, noon, the Writers’ Colony at Dairy Hollow via Zoom. $35. writerscolony.org.

Drop-In Tour — Sculpture, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Spring Break Movies — “Ron’s Gone Wrong,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Best in Glass — Rock Town Distillery, 6 p.m., Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $79. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Art in Bloom — Local florists will display floral arrangements inspired by works of art, March 25-28, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

March 26 (Saturday)

Super Saturday — Spotlight Characters’ Curious George Show, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Introduction to Genealogy — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

BVPL Crochet Group — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Meditation & Art — 10:30 a.m., South Lawn at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Gallery Talk — 1 p.m., Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Native Conversations — “Dine Women in Medicine and Healing Through Generations” with Dr. Farina King, 2 p.m., Museum of Native American History via YouTube. Free. monah.org/upcoming-events.

Art by the Glass — Signature Scents, 6-8 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

March 28 (Monday)

Auditions — For “The Revolutionists,” 7 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in downtown Rogers. Performances will be May 6-15. 631-8988 or ArkansasPublicTheatre.org.

__

On Show

“Cross Pollination: Heade, Cole, Church, and Our Contemporary Moment” — This interdisciplinary project takes flight from the influential series of paintings “The Gems of Brazil” (1863-64) by Martin Johnson Heade, and expands outward to explore pollination in nature and ecology, cultural and artistic influence and exchange, and the interconnection between art and science extending from the 19th century to now, through March 21, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Our Favorite Things” — An exhibit of seldom-seen museum treasures, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday through March 26, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154; rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

“From the Heart: Women’s Voices Through Art” — Through March 27, Art Ventures, 20 S. Hill Ave., Fayetteville. Free. 871-2722, artventures-nwa.org.

“In Some Form or Fashion” — Six contemporary artists transform the galleries with mixed-media artworks exploring the cultural implications of fashion, through March 27, The Momentary in Bentonville. Free. 367-7500 or themomentary.org.

Small Works on Paper — Through March 30, Alma Performing Arts Center. Free. 632-2129.

“Yesterday Once More” — Photographs by Aaron R. Turner, through April 3, Joy Pratt Markham Gallery at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free. 443-5600 or waltonartscenter.org.

“Aprons: Function to Fad” — “Everything from utilitarian aprons used by housewives and tradesmen to novelty aprons used just for show,” all with NWA connections, through April 9, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154 or rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

“Seen through Her Wardrobe” — An exhibit on the life and times of Springdale resident Annabel Applegate Searcy (1897–1980), 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday through April 26, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Free. shilohmuseum.org.

The Momentary Flag Project — Neka King, through May 9, outside The Momentary in Bentonville. Free. 367-7500 or themomentary.

“Altars, Keepsakes, Squiggles, and Bows” — A site-specific installation by Julie Alpert looking at themes of nostalgia, girlhood, keepsakes, and staging, through May 16, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“The Light Fantastic” — New focus exhibition exploring the many ways that artists use light in their works, through May 30, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“The Wheel” — An exhibition of photos that “honors and observes lands once described as Indian Territory,” through June 5, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787; fsram.org; chuckdavisphoto.com.

“Ken Smith’s Buffalo River Country” — Remembering the creation of the national river, through December, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com