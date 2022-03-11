LIVE! in NWA: Fayetteville Roots on the Avenue fills the square with music June 17-19 March 11, 2022

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwadg.com

This year’s Fayetteville Roots Festival, Roots on the Square, will take over the downtown square at East Avenue in Fayetteville June 17-19. The three-day concert series kicks off with Iris Dement and Anna Egge on June 17. Leyla McCall, Black Opry Revue, Lauren Napier and Joy Clark will play on June 18. And closing out the weekend will be Bonny Light Horseman, Anaïs Mitchell, Eric D. Johnson and Josh Kaufman on June 19. Black Opry Revue are set to play again June 19, and Jett Holden and Joy Clark will also perform. The series will start at 6:30 p.m. and close at 10:30 p.m. daily.

Chef-curated food and craft bar selections will be available during the concert series right outside of Roots HQ at 1 E. Mountain St. Tickets for festival performances range from $45 plus fees for a one-day pass to $135 plus fees for a three-day pass.

Fayetteville Roots is a 501(c)3 organization with a mission to connect community through music and food. The organization produces the Fayetteville Roots Festival, operates the Roots HQ, fosters support opportunities for musicians and the music community, and lead year-round community and educational programming in Northwest Arkansas and beyond. Find out more at www.fayettevilleroots.org.

BENTONVILLE

• Soul Nite with DeeDee Jones will begin at 9 p.m. March 19 ($10-$15) at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. 268-1500, meteorguitargallery.com.

• Shaina Shepherd performs with supporting act BAANG March 12 for an Interform Fashion Week After Party in the 21C Ballroom in Bentonville. Doors open at 9 p.m., and the event is free but RSVP required: www.eventbrite.com/e/black-frets-nwa-sessions-26-tickets-269912685107.

ROGERS

• Maud Crawford plays March 12 at JJ’s Grill, 4500 W. Walnut St. Free. 372-4460; jjsgrill.com.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Coyote Claw plays at 9 p.m. March 12 at Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, 10 Mountain St. Free. 253-8231; chelseascafeeureka.com.

• Brick Fields plays at 7 p.m. March 12; there’s a Mountain Music Fam Jam with Bear Morrison starting at 5 p.m. March 13; and 96 Miles plays at 7 p.m. March 18 at Wanderoo Lodge & Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755; facebook.com/wanderoolodge.

• Lyle Lovett performs at 7:30 p.m. March 23 ($85); and the Marshall Tucker Band ($49-$89) plays at 7:30 p.m. March 25 at the Eureka Springs City Auditorium, 36 S. Main St. 253-7788; theaud.org.

FAYETTEVILLE

• Michael Bewley plays at 7 p.m. March 12; and dancing begins at 6 p.m. for Latin Dance Night with En Fuego Dance & Fitness March 13 at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse, 3980 W. Wedington Drive. 856-6382; facebook.com/sixtwelvecoffeehouseandbar.

• Mixtapes mix it up at 8:30 p.m. March 11 ($15); doors open at 7 p.m. for Kolby Cooper with Grant Gilbert on March 12 ($22-$25); Stepmom with Witchsister and Modeling rattle the walls starting at 8:30 p.m. March 16 ($10); and doors open at 7 p.m. for Brothers Shreve Show with Rachel Ammons March 17 ($12-15) at George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

• The Atlantics pack the house March 11; and Coverblind wraps up the week March 12 at JJ’s Grill, 1271 Steamboat Drive. 443-0700; jjsgrill.com.

• Cole Birmingham Band will share the stage with Sam Allbright and the Southern Heat and Niki Griffin starting at 8 p.m. March 12 ($7) at Nomad’s Trailside, 1863 N. Pluto Drive. facebook.com/nomadstrailside.

• Chase Rice plays at 7:30 p.m. March 12 ($30-$55); and 311 performs at 7:30 p.m. March 15 ($49-$75) at JJ’s Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. www.jjslive.com.

FORT SMITH

• Candlebox performs at 8 p.m. March 17 ($25-$39) at Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• Lyle Lovett brings his acoustic show to Fort Smith at 8:30 p.m. March 22 ($29-$94) at ArcBest Performing Arts Center, 55 S. Seventh St. 788-8932; fortsmithconventioncenter.org.

LOWELL

• Greg Morton, “America’s Got Talent” finalist, will get laughs starting at 6 p.m. March 11 and at 6 & 8:30 p.m. March 12 ($20) at The Grove, 808 S. Bloomington. www.grovecomedy.com.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwadg.com.