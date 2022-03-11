8 Days a Week



March 11 (Friday)

Featured Artisan — Marcus Lewis, creator of handpainted fashion, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. March 11-12, Museum Store at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Member Preview — “The Dirty South,” 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Temporary Exhibition Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free for museum members. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Sculpture, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Teacher Preview Night — “The Dirty South,” 5:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Members Mingle — “The Dirty South,” 6 p.m., Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Opening Lecture — “The Dirty South,” 7 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Lord of the Flies” — The classic tale of the darker parts of human nature after a plane crash leaves a group of students stranded on a deserted island, 7 p.m. March 11; 2 & 7 p.m. March 12; 2 p.m. March 13, ArtsLive Theatre, 818 N. Sang Ave., Fayetteville. $10-$12. artslivetheatre.com.

March 12 (Saturday)

Super Saturday — With Rince Arkansas Academy of Irish Dance, 10 a.m., Event Center at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Bella Vista Crochet Group — 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Hear Our Voices — With Eldrena Douma (Laguna, Tewa and Hopi), 11 a.m., Museum of Native American History in Bentonville via YouTube. Free. monah.us.

Cane Hill Kite Festival — Has been canceled. 824-8109 or email canehillkitefest@aol.com.

Drop-In Art Making — 1-4 p.m. March 12-13, Estes Room at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Casablanca” — By NWA Audio Theatre, 3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Tween Studio Squad — Terrariums, 4 p.m., Durand Room at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free for ages 11-13. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Best of the Fest Showcase — Featuring award-winning titles from the Fayetteville Film Fest in October, 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $15. 443-5600, waltonartscenter.org.

March 13 (Sunday)

Author Talk — And book signing with Gulf War veteran Jim Enderle, author of “Fight, Flight or Freeze,” 1 p.m., Fort Smith Museum of History. Free. 783-7841, fortsmithmuseum.com.

Drop-In Art Making — 1-4 p.m., Estes Room at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drag in Arkansas — “The History Behind the Wig,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

March 14 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights — 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture — 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Book Talk — “The Beekeeper of Aleppo” by Christy Lefteri, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Not Your Mama’s Romance Book Club — “Take the Money and Run” by Samantha A. Cole, 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

“Italians of Sunnyside” — A book discussion with Anthony Borgogoni & Rebecca Howard, 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery. Hosted by Tontitown Historical Museum. Free. 361-9800.

March 15 (Tuesday)

We Know Whodunit Book Club — “The Widows of Malabar Hill” by Sujata Massey, 6 p.m., Springdale Public Library. springdalelibrary.org.

March 16 (Wednesday)

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture — Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Virtual Public Book Club — “Stealing the Show” by John Barelli and Zach Schisgal, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Brainteasers — 3 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Author Talk — With Farina King, author of “Returning Home,” 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

March 17 (Thursday)

Cocktail Tour — Concrete in the Bachman-Wilson House, 6 p.m., Frank Lloyd Wright House at Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Artist Talk — With Fred Eversley, creator of “Big Red Lens,” 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. Reservations at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

March 18 (Friday)

Eureka! Fiber in the Ozarks — With classes in crocheting, needle felting, socks, beginning tapestry and more, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Eureka Springs Community Center. $50. eurekafiberintheozarks.com.

Drop-In Tour — Sculpture, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drink & Draw — 6:30 p.m., Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. Reservations at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“The Little Mermaid” — The Youth Theatre Company of the Community School of the Arts presents the play based on the Disney classic, 7 p.m. March 18 & 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. March 19, ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. $15-$20. 788-8932; fortsmithconventioncenter.org.

March 19 (Saturday)

Super Saturday — Story Time with meteorologist Dan Skoff, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

“Othering” — A discussion of race, ethnicity, gender, orientation, socioeconomic status, and more with guest instructor Libya Doman, 10:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. Reservations at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Discover the Grounds — Owls with Mitchell Pruitt, 11 a.m., Bellows/Cassatt Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Reservations at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Gallery Talk — Rare Books & Birds with Kariah Brust, 1 p.m., Early American Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Discover the Grounds — Bird Watching & Banding, 1-3 p.m., South Lobby & Tulip Tree Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. Reservations at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

March 20 (Sunday)

Mountain Street Stage — With harpist Beth Stockdell, 2 p.m., Event Center at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

On Show

“Cross Pollination: Heade, Cole, Church, and Our Contemporary Moment” — This interdisciplinary project takes flight from the influential series of paintings “The Gems of Brazil” (1863-64) by Martin Johnson Heade, and expands outward to explore pollination in nature and ecology, cultural and artistic influence and exchange, and the interconnection between art and science extending from the 19th century to now, through March 21, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Our Favorite Things” — An exhibit of seldom-seen museum treasures, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday through March 26, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154; rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

“From the Heart: Women’s Voices Through Art” — Through March 27, Art Ventures, 20 S. Hill Ave., Fayetteville. Free. 871-2722, artventures-nwa.org.

“In Some Form or Fashion” — Six contemporary artists transform the galleries with mixed-media artworks exploring the cultural implications of fashion, through March 27, The Momentary in Bentonville. Free. 367-7500 or themomentary.org.

Small Works on Paper — Through March 30, Alma Performing Arts Center. Free. 632-2129.

“Yesterday Once More” — Photographs by Aaron R. Turner, through April 3, Joy Pratt Markham Gallery at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free. 443-5600 or waltonartscenter.org.

“Aprons: Function to Fad” — “Everything from utilitarian aprons used by housewives and tradesmen to novelty aprons used just for show,” all with NWA connections, through April 9, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154 or rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

“Seen through Her Wardrobe” — An exhibit on the life and times of Springdale resident Annabel Applegate Searcy (1897–1980), 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday through April 26, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Free. shilohmuseum.org.

The Momentary Flag Project — Neka King, through May 9, outside The Momentary in Bentonville. Free. 367-7500 or themomentary.

“Altars, Keepsakes, Squiggles, and Bows” — A site-specific installation by Julie Alpert looking at themes of nostalgia, girlhood, keepsakes, and staging, through May 16, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“The Light Fantastic” — New focus exhibition exploring the many ways that artists use light in their works, through May 30, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“The Wheel” — An exhibition of photos that “honors and observes lands once described as Indian Territory,” through June 5, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787; fsram.org; chuckdavisphoto.com.

“Ken Smith’s Buffalo River Country” — Remembering the creation of the national river, through December, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

— Becca Martin-Brown

