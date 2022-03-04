Let’s Eat: Nola’s Pantry, Pasta Roma, Dollar Slice Club

A new specialty grocery store complete with a cafe will open soon in downtown Rogers.

Nola’s Pantry, at the corner of Chestnut and First streets, will specialize in “small batch items and goods, including unique bulk spices, rubs, hot sauces, jams, honey, peanut butter, granola, tea, coffee, gifts and pantry accessories,” according to its website.

The cafe menu will include a variety of sandwiches, salads, soups, smoothies, skewers and charcuterie boards.

Owners Bill and Alicen Rumsey hope to hold a soft opening event at 103 W. Chestnut St. early next month, according to comments on the business’ Facebook page.

The store is named in honor of Bill Rumsey’s mother.

“Originally from Hutchinson, Kan., and Tucson, Ariz., Bill and Alicen met in 2017 at Beaver Lake where their story began. Bill never failed to impress Alicen with his culinary delights,” the website states. “After countless years of cooking in the firehouse, learning from dad and mom Nola, and creating his own stuff, these moments have led us to open Nola’s Pantry.”

—

Pasta Roma

An “authentic Roman pasta” food truck held a soft opening last weekend in Rogers.

Pasta Roma served a limited menu of white lasagna, pizza fritta, Greek Roman salad and cannolis Feb. 19 behind Hawk Moth Brewery at 710 N. Second St.

The Pasta Roma menu will offer pasta dishes, appetizers and more from Chef Joele Nataloni, a native of Rome who moved to Northwest Arkansas two and a half years ago.

It’s the first Italian-operated food truck in the region, according to a social media post from the business.

A grand opening date has not been announced.

—

Dollar Slice Club

Dollar Slice Club is now serving up pizzas and cannolis on Dickson Street.

The Fayetteville shop began welcoming customers this week at 540 W. Dickson St.

The by-the-slice pizza joint will offer memberships for $5 per month in exchange for discounted meals and $1 deals across the restaurant’s whole menu.

Its menu includes a variety of New York style slices and whole pies in addition to garlic knots and cannolis.

The membership applies to all Dollar Slice Club locations and is accessed through the Dollar Eats mobile app.

The Frisco, Texas-based company has a location in Austin with others under construction in College Station, San Marcos and Athens, Ga.

