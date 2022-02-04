LIVE! in NWA: Coming Soon, Railyard Series, Josh Groban, Ray Wylie Hubbard February 4, 2022

BECCA MARTIN-BROWN

bmartin@nwadg.com



It’s a promise that summer will eventually come when announcements of outdoor concerts start to blossom like jonquils in March. Last week, the Railyard Live stage in downtown Rogers announced a jam-packed 2022 concert season, beginning with a Cinco de Mayo celebration May 5 and wrapping up with Northwest Arkansas’ own multi-Grammy nominees, Trout Fishing in America, Sept. 24.

Here are some of the highlights in between:

Cate Brothers, May 6; Arkansauce, May 14; Boom! Kinetic, June 3; Ultra Suede, June 11; Barrett Baber, June 24; Leah & the Mojo Doctors, June 25; Eureka Strings, July 16; Rozenbridge, July 23; The Mixtapes, Aug. 5; Rochelle Bradshaw & Hypnotion, Aug. 20; the Nace Brothers, Aug. 26; Benjamin del Shreve Band, Aug. 27; and Dawson Hollow, Sept. 23.

Single-month fast-pass packages are available at stubs.net. See the whole season at railyardlive.com.

Black Oak Amphitheater

Outdoor live music is also back in 2022 at Black Oak Amphitheater in Lampe, Mo., located between Eureka Springs and Branson on Missouri 13. Here’s the schedule announced Feb. 1:

May 20-21 — Ozark Mountain Rumble Rally, a two-day event that includes The Kentucky Headhunters on Saturday night.

May 27 — Hairball with special guest Stillhouse.

June 3 — Pop and hip hop with T.I., Chingy, Ying Yang Twins and DJ Skribble.

Sept. 10 — Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias.

Visit blackoakamp.com for more.

NWA Jazz Society

• The Northwest Arkansas Jazz Society presents the Huntertones at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at Roots HQ on the Fayetteville square. Tickets are $30-$240 at digjazz.com/huntertones/

Walmart AMP

• Josh Groban’s Harmony Tour, 7 p.m. July 21 ($35 to $169.50); and The Black Keys’ Dropout Boogie Tour with Band of Horses and The Velveteers, 7 p.m. Oct. 13 ($59.50-$199.50.) at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers. 443-5600, amptickets.com.

Multi-platinum singer, songwriter and superstar Josh Groban will bring his Harmony Tour to the Walmart AMP on July 21 as part of the Cox Concert Series. (Courtesy Photo/AMP)

Temple Live

• Ray Wylie Hubbard, 8 p.m. Feb. 24 ($29-$49); Laine Hardy, 8 p.m. March 25 ($20-$39); Forgotten Space, 8 p.m. April 22 ($28-$56); and Five For Fighting, 8 p.m. May 6 ($35-$39) at Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St. in Fort Smith. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

BENTONVILLE

• Arooj Aftab, 8 p.m. Feb. 25 ($30-$50), The Momentary, 507 S.E. “E” St. 367-7500, themomentary.org.

• Soul Night with Chantae Cann, presented by Music Moves, 9 p.m. Feb. 12, Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. $15. meteorguitargallery.com. 268-1500.

ROGERS

• Open Mic Night, 7-10:30 Feb. 10, Moonbroch, 117 W. Walnut St. 278-2500.

• Thursday Karaoke, 7-11 p.m. Feb. 10, Hapa’s Hawaiian Bar & Grill, 105 S. Third St. 633-8213.

• Randy Warren, Feb. 7; Allie Wade, Feb. 9; Matt Berger, Feb. 10; Rumours, Feb. 11; Shotgun Billys, Feb. 12, JJ’s Grill, 4500 W. Walnut St. Free. 372-4460; jjsgrill.com.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Sprungbilly performs at 8:30 p.m. Feb. 7; there’s an open mic night starting at 8 p.m. Feb. 8; drink and draw starts at 8 p.m. Feb. 9; and there’s an open bluegrass jam at 6 p.m. Feb. 10 at Chelsea’s Cafe, 10 Mountain St. Free. 253-8231; chelseascafeeureka.com.

• Sebastien Bordeaux performs at 7 p.m. Feb. 11; and Dominic Bryan Roy plays at 7 p.m. Feb. 12 at Wanderoo Lodge & Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755; facebook.com/wanderoolodge.

• Sierra Ferrell performs at 6 p.m. Feb. 18 ($35); Lyle Lovett performs at 7:30 p.m. March 23 ($85); and the Marshall Tucker Band plays at 7:30 p.m. March 25 ($79-$89) at the Eureka Springs City Auditorium, 36 S. Main St. 253-7788; theaud.org.

FAYETTEVILLE

• Open mic night is at 7 p.m. Feb. 8; Drink & Draw is at 6 p.m. Feb. 9; Circle of Thirds performs at 7 p.m. Feb. 9; awayne plays at 7 p.m. Feb. 10; and it’s Dungeons & Dragons night at 4 p.m. Feb. 11 at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse, 3980 W. Wedington Drive. 856-6382; facebook.com/sixtwelvecoffeehouseandbar.

• Chris Acker performs with Justin Peter Kinkel-Schuster and Lost John at 8 p.m. Feb. 6 ($12-$15); Jasper Logan & Baang play at 8:30 p.m. Feb. 9 ($10); the Gary Hutchison Annual 50th Birthday Happy Hour starts at 6 p.m. Feb. 11 ($8); the Fabulous Freddie Mercury Tribute performs at 9 p.m. Feb. 11 ($20-$25); and the Eli Young Band with David Adam Byrnes plays at 8:30 p.m. Feb. 12 ($30-$33) at George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

• The Sullivan Fortner Trio performs at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St. 443-5600; waltonartscenter.org.

• Jeff Fox plays Feb. 7; Jon Dooly plays Feb. 9; Wally West performs Feb. 10; Emmitt & 4WD play Feb. 11; and Take Cover plays Feb. 12 at JJ’s Grill, 1271 Steamboat Drive. 443-0700; jjsgrill.com.

FORT SMITH

• Josh Weathers plays with Lance Roark at 8 p.m. Feb. 12 ($10-$15); and Trent Fletcher Band, Avery Stinnett, Gannon Fremin & CCRev perform at 8 p.m. Feb. 19 ($7-$10) at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave. 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

• That Arena Rock Show starts at 8 p.m. Feb. 12 ($15-$25); Frank Foster performs Feb. 18 ($20-$27.50); Cheat Codes perform Feb. 20 ($22-$27); Tab Benoit plays at 8 p.m. March 10 ($30-$39); and Candlebox performs at 8 p.m. March 17 ($25-$39) at Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• Lyle Lovett brings his acoustic show to Fort Smith at 8:30 p.m. March 22 at ArcBest Performing Arts Center, 55 S. Seventh St. 788-8932; fortsmithconventioncenter.org.

SPRINGDALE

• Route 358 plays at 6 p.m. Feb. 25 at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E. Emma Ave. Free. 751-0337; facebook.com/blackapplehardcider.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Becca Martin-Brown, Features editor, at bmartin@nwadg.com.