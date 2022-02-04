8 Days a Week



Feb. 4 (Friday)

“Mental” — A new play by Alexis Perez, 7 p.m. Feb. 4-6, Adohi Hall, 187 S. Stadium Drive on the UA campus in Fayetteville. Free, but there will be a food drive at the door. Email zthobby@uark.edu. Proof of covid vaccination or a negative covid test will be required at the door.

“A Conversation With Fran Lebowitz” — 8 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $21 & up. 443-5600, waltonartscenter.org.

Feb. 5 (Saturday)

Super Saturday — Story time with Jaclyn House, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Ruff Ruff Read — Read with Poe the literary dog, 10 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Meditation & Art — 10:30 a.m., Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. $5. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Beekeeping Basics — 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m. Feb. 5-6, Estes Room at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Eagle Watch Cruise — 3 p.m. Feb. 5-6 & 12-13, Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by Hobbs State Park. $7.50-$15. 789-5000.

Trey Kennedy — An Oklahoman who has parlayed social media entertainment into 10+ million followers, 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $39-$150. waltonartscenter.org.

Feb. 6 (Sunday)

Heartfulness Meditation — 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Feb. 7 (Monday)

Grab & Go Craft Kits — All month at Windsor & Miller branch libraries in Fort Smith. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights — 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture — 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Book Talk at Night — “The Vapors” by David Hill, 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Virtual Public Info Session — Arts and Social Impact Accelerator Program Call for Artists, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Feb. 8 (Tuesday)

Bella Vista Paper Crafters — 4 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753, bvpl.org.

NWA Letter Writers — 4 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753, bvpl.org.

Family Story Time — 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753, bvpl.org.

First Edition Book Club — “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by Victoria Schwab, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Books & Brews — “The Beekeeper of Aleppo” by Christy Lefteri, 6 p.m., El-Sol Mexican Restaurant, 2630 E. Citizens Drive in Fayetteville. Hosted by Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Trivia Night — 7 p.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Feb. 9 (Wednesday)

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture — Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Sculpture — 1 p.m. Wednesday & Friday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Black Voices — Writing on the Black experience with Na’Tosha De’Von, 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Black Action Committee Film Screening — 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via livestream. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Feb. 10 (Thursday)

Crimes & Clues Book Club — “The Thursday Murder Club” by Richard Osman, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Preschool Playdate — “Light It Up,” 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Homeschool Fun — Painting for ages 8-10, 2 p.m. Feb. 10, 17 & 24, Crystal Bridges Museum. $45. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Homeschool Fun — Painting for ages 5-7, 2 p.m. Feb. 10, 17 & 24, Crystal Bridges Museum. $45. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

And The Author Is … Book Club — Featuring author Kate Quinn, 3 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753, bvpl.org.

Afterschool Art — Painting for ages 8-10, 4 p.m. Feb. 10, 17 & 24, Crystal Bridges Museum. $45. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Afterschool Art — Painting for ages 5-7, 4 p.m. Feb. 10, 17 & 24, Crystal Bridges Museum. $45. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Cocktail Tour — “Family Ties,” 6 p.m., Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $15. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Tastemakers — Riedel Wine Tasting Experience, 6-8 p.m., RodeHouse at the Momentary in Bentonville. $137.28. themomentary.org.

“Smoke on the Mountain” — 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10-12; 2 p.m. Feb. 13; 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14; 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16-19; and 2 p.m. Feb. 20, Fort Smith Little Theatre, 401 N. Sixth St. in Fort Smith. $20 for opening night and Valentine’s Day; $12 all other performances. fslt.org or 783-2966 (ext. 2).

Feb. 11 (Friday)

Preschool Story Time — 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753, bvpl.org.

Valentine’s Day Dinner — 6 & 7:30 p.m., Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $70. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Something Rotten” — Set in the 1590s, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star known as “The Bard,” 8 p.m. Feb. 11-12; 2 p.m. Feb. 13; again Feb. 17-20 & 24-27, Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. $25 & up. 631-8988, arkansaspublictheatre.org.

Feb. 12 (Saturday)

Super Saturday — Story Time With Judge Joseph Wood, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Black American Genealogy — 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Feb. 13 (Sunday)

“Himachal: A Song From the Himalayas” — The people of Himachal Pradesh, a mountainous state in the far north of India and deep in the western Himalayas, have developed their own unique tradition of music and dance, seen in this 90-minute video presentation, 4 p.m., Kalaloka Institute of Fine Arts, 1380 S.W. Westpark Drive in Bentonville or online. $10-$20. ra-veculturalfoundation.org.

On Show

“Untitled Project: Smithson’s Books” — A “bookstore” by artist Conrad Bakker based on the collection of books owned by earthworks artist Robert Smithson, through Feb. 11, in the windows of the Famous Hardware Building, 113 W. Emma Ave. in Springdale. Also showing is “Receiving” by Jay Walker. Free. downtownspringdale.org

“Women to Watch: Paper Routes” — Organized by the National Museum of Women in the Arts and featuring works by Joli Livaudais, Suzannah Schreckhise, Kim Brewer and Linda Nguyen Lopez, through Feb. 26, Fenix Arts, Millar Lodge, 150 N. Skyline Drive in Fayetteville. Free. fenixfayettevilleart.com.

“Extra/Ordinary” — Artwork by Jo Stealey, through March 11; gallery hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays, Windgate Art & Design Gallery, 5210 Kinkead Ave. in Fort Smith. Free. facebook.com/UAFSWindgateGallery; jostealey.com.

“Cross Pollination: Heade, Cole, Church, and Our Contemporary Moment” — This interdisciplinary project takes flight from the influential series of paintings “The Gems of Brazil” (1863-64) by Martin Johnson Heade, and expands outward to explore pollination in nature and ecology, cultural and artistic influence and exchange, and the interconnection between art and science extending from the 19th century to now, through March 21, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Our Favorite Things” — An exhibit of seldom-seen museum treasures, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday through March 26, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154; rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

“In Some Form or Fashion” — Six contemporary artists transform the galleries with mixed-media artworks exploring the cultural implications of fashion, through March 27, The Momentary in Bentonville. Free. 367-7500 or themomentary.org.

“Seen through Her Wardrobe” — An exhibit on the life and times of Springdale resident Annabel Applegate Searcy (1897–1980), 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday through April 26, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Free. shilohmuseum.org.

The Momentary Flag Project — Neka King, through May 9, outside The Momentary in Bentonville. Free. 367-7500 or themomentary.

“Altars, Keepsakes, Squiggles, and Bows” — A site-specific installation by Julie Alpert looking at themes of nostalgia, girlhood, keepsakes, and staging, through May 16, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

