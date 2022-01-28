LIVE! in NWA



BELLA VISTA

• Pump Station performs Jan. 28; and EgoTrip performs Jan. 29 at JJ’s, 12 Cunningham Corner. 802-6455. jjsgrill.com/jjsbellavista.

BENTONVILLE

Michael Gordon’s Material/Yarn Wire, featuring a single piano, played, plucked, strummed, and struck by eight hands, 8 p.m. Jan. 28, 2 & 8 p.m. Jan. 29 ($20-$30); Arlen Hlusko, 8 p.m. Feb. 4 ($18-$25), The Momentary, 507 S.E. “E” St. 367-7500, themomentary.org.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• There’s an open bluegrass jam at 6 p.m. Jan. 27 at Chelsea’s Cafe, 10 Mountain St. Free. 253-8231; chelseascafeeureka.com.

• Patti Steel plays at 7 p.m. Jan. 28; and Me & Him performs at 7 p.m. Jan. 29 at Wanderoo Lodge & Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755; facebook.com/wanderoolodge.

• Tracy Lawrence performs at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 29; Sierra Ferrell performs at 6 p.m. Feb. 18; and Lyle Lovett performs at 7:30 p.m. March 23 at the Eureka Springs City Auditorium, 36 S. Main St. 253-7788; theaud.org.

FAYETTEVILLE

• Dirty Flannel Shirt plays Jan. 28; and Feats of Strength play Jan. 29 at JJ’s, 324 W. Dickson St. jjsgrill.com.

• Project 1268 plays at 9 p.m. Jan. 28; and the Rachel B Band plays at 6 p.m. Jan. 29 at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse, 3980 W. Wedington Drive. 856-6382; facebook.com/sixtwelvecoffeehouseandbar.

• The Nace Brothers play happy hour at 6 p.m. Jan. 28 ($8); Mike Ryan performs with Jacob Stelly at 9 p.m. Jan. 28 ($15-$20); and Gin & Juice: A ’90s Hip Hop Tribute with DJ Shortfuze is set for 8:30 p.m. Jan. 29 ($10) at George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

• Comic Trey Kennedy brings his “Are You For Real? Tour” to town at 7 p.m. Feb. 5; and the Sullivan Fortner Trio performs at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St. 443-5600; waltonartscenter.org.

FORT SMITH

• JR Carroll, Drayton Farley and Parker Ryan perform at 7 p.m. Jan. 29 ($10-$12); Tyler Braden plays at 7 p.m. Feb. 3 ($8-$10); and Arkansauce plays at 7 p.m. Feb. 5 ($15-$18) at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave. 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

• The Brewery Comedy Tour visits the River Valley at 8 p.m. Jan. 29 at Fort Smith Brewing Co., 7500 Fort Chaffee Blvd. Tickets are $12 at eventbrite.com. 242-3722; facebook.com/FortSmithBrewing.

• The Cadillac Three with Ben Chapman performance Feb. 4 has been postponed ($20-$30); That Arena Rock Show starts at 8 p.m. Feb. 12 ($15-$25); Frank Foster performs Feb. 18 ($20-$27.50); and Cheat Codes perform Feb. 20 ($22-$27) at Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• Lyle Lovett brings his acoustic show to Fort Smith at 8:30 p.m. March 22 at ArcBest Performing Arts Center, 55 S. Seventh St. 788-8932; fortsmithconventioncenter.org.

SPRINGDALE

• Simeon Basil plays at 6 p.m. Feb. 4 at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E. Emma Ave. Free. 751-0337; facebook.com/blackapplehardcider.

• Maud Crawford plays Jan. 28; L&B Music plays Jan. 29; and Jenna & Friends play Jan. 31 at JJ’s, 5320 W. Sunset Ave. 419-9220. jjsgrill.com/jjsspringdale.

TICKETS

• Tickets ranging from $36 to $60.50 went on sale Jan. 21 for Fitz and the Tantrums and St. Paul and the Broken Bones, coming June 23 to Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers. amptickets.com.

Tickets are on sale for The Bandwagon Tour with headliners Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town and featuring The Cadillac Three May 8 at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers. Tickets are $40-$138.50. (Courtesy Photo/AMP)

• Tickets are on sale at the AMP for The Bandwagon Tour with headliners Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town and featuring The Cadillac Three May 8 at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers. Tickets are $40-$138.50. Also on sale are tickets for Tim McGraw, April 29; for KING + COUNTRY, May 21; Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band, June 9; Steely Dan with Steve Winwood, June 10; REO Speedwagon and Styx, with Loverboy, June 13; Backstreet Boys, June 17; Chicago and Brian Wilson, June 21; Matchbox 20 with The Wallflowers, June 24; 5 Seconds of Summer, June 28; Keith Urban, Aug. 18; Morgan Wallen, Aug. 26; and Goo Goo Dolls, Sept. 18. amptickets.com.

• Tickets are on sale for Tab Benoit, performing at 8 p.m. March 10 at Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St. in Fort Smith. Tickets are $30-$39. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• Tickets for Casting Crowns in concert at 7 p.m. March 24 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock are on sale. Opening acts will be We Are Messengers and Jonathan Traylor. Tickets range from $19.75 to $89.75, on sale at the arena box office and Ticketmaster.com.

• Tickets are on sale for Shinedown in concert April 29 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock. Opening acts will be The Pretty Reckless and Diamante. Tickets range from $39.50 to $79.50, on sale at the Arena box office and Ticketmaster.com.

• Tickets are on sale for a concert by Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams at 8 p.m. May 23 at Robinson Center Performance Hall in Little Rock. Prices range from $71.99 to $101.99 at ticketmaster.com.

• Tickets are also available for Weird Al Yankovic’s Unfortunate Return of the Ill-Advised Vanity Tour May 31 at Robinson Center Performance Hall in Little Rock. Tickets are $39-$79 at ticketmaster.com.

