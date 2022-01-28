LIVE! in NWA
BELLA VISTA
• Pump Station performs Jan. 28; and EgoTrip performs Jan. 29 at JJ’s, 12 Cunningham Corner. 802-6455. jjsgrill.com/jjsbellavista.
BENTONVILLE
Michael Gordon’s Material/Yarn Wire, featuring a single piano, played, plucked, strummed, and struck by eight hands, 8 p.m. Jan. 28, 2 & 8 p.m. Jan. 29 ($20-$30); Arlen Hlusko, 8 p.m. Feb. 4 ($18-$25), The Momentary, 507 S.E. “E” St. 367-7500, themomentary.org.
EUREKA SPRINGS
• There’s an open bluegrass jam at 6 p.m. Jan. 27 at Chelsea’s Cafe, 10 Mountain St. Free. 253-8231; chelseascafeeureka.com.
• Patti Steel plays at 7 p.m. Jan. 28; and Me & Him performs at 7 p.m. Jan. 29 at Wanderoo Lodge & Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755; facebook.com/wanderoolodge.
• Tracy Lawrence performs at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 29; Sierra Ferrell performs at 6 p.m. Feb. 18; and Lyle Lovett performs at 7:30 p.m. March 23 at the Eureka Springs City Auditorium, 36 S. Main St. 253-7788; theaud.org.
FAYETTEVILLE
• Dirty Flannel Shirt plays Jan. 28; and Feats of Strength play Jan. 29 at JJ’s, 324 W. Dickson St. jjsgrill.com.
• Project 1268 plays at 9 p.m. Jan. 28; and the Rachel B Band plays at 6 p.m. Jan. 29 at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse, 3980 W. Wedington Drive. 856-6382; facebook.com/sixtwelvecoffeehouseandbar.
• The Nace Brothers play happy hour at 6 p.m. Jan. 28 ($8); Mike Ryan performs with Jacob Stelly at 9 p.m. Jan. 28 ($15-$20); and Gin & Juice: A ’90s Hip Hop Tribute with DJ Shortfuze is set for 8:30 p.m. Jan. 29 ($10) at George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.
• Comic Trey Kennedy brings his “Are You For Real? Tour” to town at 7 p.m. Feb. 5; and the Sullivan Fortner Trio performs at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St. 443-5600; waltonartscenter.org.
FORT SMITH
• JR Carroll, Drayton Farley and Parker Ryan perform at 7 p.m. Jan. 29 ($10-$12); Tyler Braden plays at 7 p.m. Feb. 3 ($8-$10); and Arkansauce plays at 7 p.m. Feb. 5 ($15-$18) at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave. 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.
• The Brewery Comedy Tour visits the River Valley at 8 p.m. Jan. 29 at Fort Smith Brewing Co., 7500 Fort Chaffee Blvd. Tickets are $12 at eventbrite.com. 242-3722; facebook.com/FortSmithBrewing.
• The Cadillac Three with Ben Chapman performance Feb. 4 has been postponed ($20-$30); That Arena Rock Show starts at 8 p.m. Feb. 12 ($15-$25); Frank Foster performs Feb. 18 ($20-$27.50); and Cheat Codes perform Feb. 20 ($22-$27) at Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.
• Lyle Lovett brings his acoustic show to Fort Smith at 8:30 p.m. March 22 at ArcBest Performing Arts Center, 55 S. Seventh St. 788-8932; fortsmithconventioncenter.org.
SPRINGDALE
• Simeon Basil plays at 6 p.m. Feb. 4 at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E. Emma Ave. Free. 751-0337; facebook.com/blackapplehardcider.
• Maud Crawford plays Jan. 28; L&B Music plays Jan. 29; and Jenna & Friends play Jan. 31 at JJ’s, 5320 W. Sunset Ave. 419-9220. jjsgrill.com/jjsspringdale.
TICKETS
• Tickets ranging from $36 to $60.50 went on sale Jan. 21 for Fitz and the Tantrums and St. Paul and the Broken Bones, coming June 23 to Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers. amptickets.com.
• Tickets are on sale at the AMP for The Bandwagon Tour with headliners Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town and featuring The Cadillac Three May 8 at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers. Tickets are $40-$138.50. Also on sale are tickets for Tim McGraw, April 29; for KING + COUNTRY, May 21; Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band, June 9; Steely Dan with Steve Winwood, June 10; REO Speedwagon and Styx, with Loverboy, June 13; Backstreet Boys, June 17; Chicago and Brian Wilson, June 21; Matchbox 20 with The Wallflowers, June 24; 5 Seconds of Summer, June 28; Keith Urban, Aug. 18; Morgan Wallen, Aug. 26; and Goo Goo Dolls, Sept. 18. amptickets.com.
• Tickets are on sale for Tab Benoit, performing at 8 p.m. March 10 at Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St. in Fort Smith. Tickets are $30-$39. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.
• Tickets for Casting Crowns in concert at 7 p.m. March 24 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock are on sale. Opening acts will be We Are Messengers and Jonathan Traylor. Tickets range from $19.75 to $89.75, on sale at the arena box office and Ticketmaster.com.
• Tickets are on sale for Shinedown in concert April 29 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock. Opening acts will be The Pretty Reckless and Diamante. Tickets range from $39.50 to $79.50, on sale at the Arena box office and Ticketmaster.com.
• Tickets are on sale for a concert by Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams at 8 p.m. May 23 at Robinson Center Performance Hall in Little Rock. Prices range from $71.99 to $101.99 at ticketmaster.com.
• Tickets are also available for Weird Al Yankovic’s Unfortunate Return of the Ill-Advised Vanity Tour May 31 at Robinson Center Performance Hall in Little Rock. Tickets are $39-$79 at ticketmaster.com.
