8 Days a Week

Jan. 21 (Friday)

MLK Week Fireside Chat — Featuring Joey Potts, program director at the Sebastian County Crisis Stabilization Unit, noon, fireplace of the Campus Center, University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. Free. Email Rachel.Putman@uafs.edu.

Chef’s Table — “In American Waters,” 6 p.m., Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $99. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Jan. 22 (Saturday)

Friends’ Book Sale — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 22 & 1-5 p.m. Jan. 23, in the lobby at Fayetteville Public Library. faylib.org.

Super Saturday — Chinese New Year Celebration, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library Event Center. Free. faylib.org.

CB Babies — Set for 10 a.m. at Crystal Bridges Museum has been canceled. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Estes Room at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Winter Botany — 2 p.m., Willard and Pat Walker Community Room at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

SONA: ‘Phoenix Ascending’ — 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $35-$57. sonamusic.org.

Jan. 23 (Sunday)

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Estes Room at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Jan. 24 (Monday)

Hands On — Sensory fun for ages 3-5, 10 a.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. Register at rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Catch ‘Em All at the Library — Pokemon fun for ages 8-12, 4 p.m., Rogers Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Northwest Arkansas Genealogical Society — 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Books On Main — “Hidden Valley Road” by Robert Kolker, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Jan. 25 (Tuesday)

Baby/Toddler Story Time — 11 a.m., Springdale Public Library via Facebook. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Gaming After School — For grades 6-12, Springdale Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

Family Story Time — Lizards & Dragons with Ms. Alex, 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library via Facebook. Free. bvpl.org.

Sleuth or Consequences — “The Conjure-Man Dies” by Rudolph Fisher, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Colorin Colorado — Spanish/English story time, 6:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Jan. 26 (Wednesday)

VariYoga — 11 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Preschool Story Time — 11 a.m., Springdale Public Library via Facebook. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Literary Constructors — Stories and LEGO creation, 4 p.m., Rogers Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Jan. 27 (Thursday)

Gallery Talk — Interpreting “In American Waters,” 1 p.m., Temporary Exhibition Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free with exhibition ticket. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Chispas Spanish Story Time — 4 p.m., Springdale Public Library via Facebook. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Fancy Schmancy Film Club — “Trip to the Moon,” 4:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free for grades 5-12. faylib.org.

True Crime Club — Topic will be D.B. Cooper, 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library via Zoom. Free. bvpl.org.

Pulpwood Queens Book Club — 5:30 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Fabulous Fiction Book Club — 6:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Pajama Story Time — 6:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. Register at rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Jan. 28 (Friday)

Preschool Story Time — Mustaches with Ms. Ellen, 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library via Facebook. Free. bvpl.org.

Candid Conversations — Getting the Help You Need with a VA Social Worker, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Art By The Glass — Meditation Painting with Matt Miller, 6-8 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. Reservations at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Jan. 29 (Saturday)

Super Saturday — Arabian Princess Story Time, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

National Puzzle Day — Challenge yourself with one of several jigsaw puzzles that will be available, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Fort Smith Library Dallas Branch. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

“The Light Fantastic” — The works of 27 artists from the nineteenth century to today are displayed alongside one another as a meditation on light opens today, Early American Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Gallery Talk — Wa Kuk Wa Jimor/Canoe of One Community, 1 p.m., Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Adult Workshop — Botanical Woodblock Printmaking, 1-5 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. Reservations at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Digging Up Arkansas” — Almost 1,000 years of Arkansas history in a play intended for children, rescheduled from Jan. 22, 2 & 4 p.m., Walton Arts Center’s Starr Theater in Fayetteville. $10-$15. 443-5600 or waltonartscenter.org. Everyone 2 and older will be asked to wear a mask.

On Show

“The Lost Highway” — A collection of sculptures of the mom-and-pop businesses the interstate bypassed, by David Malcolm Rose, through Jan. 30, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787 or fsram.org.

“In American Waters: The Sea in American Painting” — Including works by Georgia O’Keeffe, Amy Sherald, Kay WalkingStick, Norman Rockwell, Hale Woodruff, Paul Cadmus, Thomas Hart Benton, Jacob Lawrence, Valerie Hegarty, Stuart Davis, and many more, through Jan. 31, Crystal Bridges Museum. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Untitled Project: Smithson’s Books” — A “bookstore” by artist Conrad Bakker based on the collection of books owned by earthworks artist Robert Smithson, through Feb. 11, in the windows of the Famous Hardware Building, 113 W. Emma Ave. in Springdale. Also showing is “Receiving” by Jay Walker. Free. downtownspringdale.org

“Cross Pollination: Heade, Cole, Church, and Our Contemporary Moment” — This interdisciplinary project takes flight from the influential series of paintings “The Gems of Brazil” (1863-64) by Martin Johnson Heade, and expands outward to explore pollination in nature and ecology, cultural and artistic influence and exchange, and the interconnection between art and science extending from the 19th century to now, through March 21, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“In Some Form or Fashion” — Six contemporary artists transform the galleries with mixed-media artworks exploring the cultural implications of fashion, through March 27, The Momentary in Bentonville. Free. 367-7500 or themomentary.org.

“Seen through Her Wardrobe” — An exhibit on the life and times of Springdale resident Annabel Applegate Searcy (1897–1980), 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday through April 26, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Free. shilohmuseum.org.

The Momentary Flag Project — Neka King, through May 9, outside The Momentary in Bentonville. Free. 367-7500 or themomentary.

“Altars, Keepsakes, Squiggles, and Bows” — A site-specific installation by Julie Alpert looking at themes of nostalgia, girlhood, keepsakes, and staging, through May 16, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

— Becca Martin-Brown

