8 Days a Week

Jan. 14 (Friday)

Season Leaks — APT announces its 37th season, 7 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $10-$20. 631-8988, arkansaspublictheatre.org.

Jan. 15 (Saturday)

Meditation & Art — 10:30-11:30 a.m., Contemporary Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $5. Get tickets at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Estes Room at Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

‘America’s Got Talent’ Preliminary Auditions — 5 p.m., Ozark Mountain Hoe-Down Music Theater, 3140 E. Van Buren St. in Eureka Springs. $5-$15. 253-7725 or theozarkmountainhoedown.com.

Jan. 16 (Sunday)

Mountain Street Stage — One Penny Shy, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library Event Center. Free. Register at faylib.org.

MLK Books and Selected Writings — Through Jan. 20, Boreham Library, University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. Free. Email Rachel.Putman@uafs.edu.

Jan. 17 (Monday)

MLK Breakfast — With a panel discussion featuring panelists from the Community Clearing House, Literacy Council, Salvation Army and Crisis Stabilization Unit, 8 a.m., Stubblefield Center at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. Free. Email Rachel.Putman@uafs.edu.

Jan. 18 (Tuesday)

Chef’s Table — With Chef Darwin Beyer, executive chef and founder of Meiji Japanese Cuisine in Fayetteville, 5:30 p.m., Natural State Rock & Republic in Springdale. $150-$215 via Eventbrite. naturalstaterockandrepublic.com.

We Know Whodunit Book Club — “Ghosts of Harvard” by Francesca Serritella, 6 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

Colorin Colorado — Spanish-English story time, 6:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Jan. 19 (Wednesday)

MLK Week Fireside Chat — Featuring Bente Eriksen, executive director of the Literacy Council of Western Arkansas, noon, fireplace of the Campus Center, University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. Free. Email Rachel.Putman@uafs.edu.

Origami for Everyone — 2 p.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook and YouTube. Free. Pick up an origami packet at the Miller Branch. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Book Chatter — Talk books with other readers, 4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Write Now: Emotional Biographies with Megan Downey, 6:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Jan. 20 (Thursday)

Chispas Spanish Story Time — 4 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Educator Speaker Series: One Person Can Make a Difference with Pam Longobardi and Sean Teuton, 5 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Teen Studio — Monumental Drawing, 6 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Cocktail Tour — Wood in the Bachman-Wilson House, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Creating Art in a Pandemic — Panel discussion, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Jan. 21 (Friday)

MLK Week Fireside Chat — Featuring Joey Potts, program director at the Sebastian County Crisis Stabilization Unit, noon, fireplace of the Campus Center, University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. Free. Email Rachel.Putman@uafs.edu.

Chef’s Table — “In American Waters,” 6 p.m., Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $99. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Jan. 22 (Saturday)

Friends’ Book Sale — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 22 & 1-5 p.m. Jan. 23, in the lobby at Fayetteville Public Library. faylib.org.

Super Saturday — Chinese New Year Celebration, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library Event Center. Free. faylib.org.

CB Babies — Set for 10 a.m. at Crystal Bridges Museum has been canceled. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Estes Room at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Winter Botany — 2 p.m., Willard and Pat Walker Community Room at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

On Show

“Thrift Style” — A traveling exhibit from Exhibits USA that explores the reuse of feed sacks to make clothing and other household objects, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday through Jan. 19, Rogers Historical Museum. Closed Christmas Day & New Year’s Day. Free. 621-1154 or rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

“The Lost Highway” — A collection of sculptures of the mom-and-pop businesses the interstate bypassed, by David Malcolm Rose, through Jan. 30, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787 or fsram.org.

“In American Waters: The Sea in American Painting” — Including works by Georgia O’Keeffe, Amy Sherald, Kay WalkingStick, Norman Rockwell, Hale Woodruff, Paul Cadmus, Thomas Hart Benton, Jacob Lawrence, Valerie Hegarty, Stuart Davis, and many more, through Jan. 31, Crystal Bridges Museum. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Untitled Project: Smithson’s Books” — A “bookstore” by artist Conrad Bakker based on the collection of books owned by earthworks artist Robert Smithson, through Feb. 11, in the windows of the Famous Hardware Building, 113 W. Emma Ave. in Springdale. Also showing is “Receiving” by Jay Walker. Free. downtownspringdale.org

“Cross Pollination: Heade, Cole, Church, and Our Contemporary Moment” — This interdisciplinary project takes flight from the influential series of paintings “The Gems of Brazil” (1863-64) by Martin Johnson Heade, and expands outward to explore pollination in nature and ecology, cultural and artistic influence and exchange, and the interconnection between art and science extending from the 19th century to now, through March 21, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“In Some Form or Fashion” — Six contemporary artists transform the galleries with mixed-media artworks exploring the cultural implications of fashion, through March 27, The Momentary in Bentonville. Free. 367-7500 or themomentary.org.

“Seen through Her Wardrobe” — An exhibit on the life and times of Springdale resident Annabel Applegate Searcy (1897–1980), 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday through April 26, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Free. shilohmuseum.org.

The Momentary Flag Project — Neka King, through May 9, outside The Momentary in Bentonville. Free. 367-7500 or themomentary.

“Altars, Keepsakes, Squiggles, and Bows” — A site-specific installation by Julie Alpert looking at themes of nostalgia, girlhood, keepsakes, and staging, through May 16, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

