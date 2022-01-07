8 Days a Week



Jan. 7 (Friday)

Tap Takeover — Join the fun as Bentonville Brewing Company commandeers the taps at Eleven to showcase some of their familiar (and not-so-familiar) creations, 6 p.m., Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $79. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“An Officer And A Gentleman” — 8 p.m. Jan. 7; 2 & 8 p.m. Jan. 8; 2 p.m. Jan. 9, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $41-$82. 443-5600, waltonartscenter.org. A pre-show cocktail class, set for 6:30 p.m. Jan. 7, includes two show-themed cocktails. Cost is $35, and space is limited.

__

Jan. 8 (Saturday)

Community Vaccine Clinic — 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Ann Henry Board Room, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Ruff Ruff Read — Read with Poe the dog, 10 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Taxiway Talk — On C-130s, 11 a.m., Arkansas Air & Military Museum in Fayetteville. Free. 521-4947 or arkansasairandmilitary.com.

Arkansas Repair Clinic — Bring something broken and learn to fix it, 1-4:30 p.m., J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Center for Innovation, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

King’s Day Kickoff — With the Krewe of Krazo, 5 p.m., Center Stage event venue in Eureka Springs. $20. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/krazo-kings-day-kickoff-tickets-228496608507.

__

Jan. 9 (Sunday)

Sunday Reset — Sound Bath with Cocoon Yoga Lab, 10 a.m., Fermentation Hall at the Momentary in Bentonville. $5. Register at themomentary.org.

Heartfulness Meditation — 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

__

Jan. 10 (Monday)

Book Talk — “The Thursday Murder Club” by Richard Osman, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Not Your Mama’s Romance Book Club — “Hosed” by Pippa Grant, 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library via Zoom. Free. bvpl.org.

Cover to Cover Book Club — For grades 4-6, 5 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Yoga at FPL — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

__

Jan. 11 (Tuesday)

Second Tuesday Lunch & Learn — “Heal One Woman, Heal a Community: Magdalene Serenity House,” noon, Rogers Public Library. Free; bring lunch if you wish. Register at rogerspubliclibrary.org.

First Edition Book Club — “Chariot on the Mountain” by Jack Ford, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Books & Brews — “Brain on Fire” by Susan Calahan, 6 p.m., El Sol Mexican Restaurant, 2630 E. Citizens Drive #21 in Fayetteville. Hosted by Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

__

Jan. 12 (Wednesday)

Coffee & Conversation — 9 a.m. every Wednesday, Arkansas Air & Military Museum in Fayetteville. Free. 521-4947 or arkansasairandmilitary.com.

VariYoga — With instructor Charlotte Ray, 11 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Teen Book Club — “The Inheritance Games” by Jennifer Lynn Barnes, 5 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Teen Hangout — Paintings and Peril, 5-6 p.m. Jan. 12 & 5-7 p.m. Jan. 13, Bellows/Cassatt Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. Get tickets at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Author Talk — With Ruth Coker Burks, author of “All the Young Men: A Memoir of Love, AIDS, and Chosen Family in the American South,” 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

__

Jan. 13 (Thursday)

Crimes & Clues Book Club — “The Body in the Library” by Agatha Christie, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Preschool Playdate — Mini-Mariners, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

And The Author Is… Book Club — 3 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Cocktail Tour: For the Birds — 6 p.m., Eleven and the “Cross Pollination: Heade, Cole, Church, and Our Contemporary Moment” exhibit at Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $15. Get tickets at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Jan. 14 (Friday)

Season Leaks — APT announces its 37th season, 7 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $10-$20. 631-8988, arkansaspublictheatre.org.

__

Jan. 15 (Saturday)

Meditation & Art — 10:30-11:30 a.m., Contemporary Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $5. Get tickets at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Estes Room at Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Jan. 16 (Sunday)

Mountain Street Stage — One Penny Shy, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library Event Center. Free. Register at faylib.org.

__

On Show

“Selena Forever/Siempre Selena” — Through Jan. 10, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, 600 Museum Way, Bentonville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Gear Up: The Science of Bikes” — Through Jan. 10, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. “Gear Up” contains display bikes from the 1930s through present day and hands-on experiences that demonstrate the forces at play when riding a bicycle. $10. amazeum.org.

“Thrift Style” — A traveling exhibit from Exhibits USA that explores the reuse of feed sacks to make clothing and other household objects, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday through Jan. 19, Rogers Historical Museum. Closed Christmas Day & New Year’s Day. Free. 621-1154 or rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

“The Lost Highway” — A collection of sculptures of the mom-and-pop businesses the interstate bypassed, by David Malcolm Rose, through Jan. 30, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787 or fsram.org.

“In American Waters: The Sea in American Painting” — Including works by Georgia O’Keeffe, Amy Sherald, Kay WalkingStick, Norman Rockwell, Hale Woodruff, Paul Cadmus, Thomas Hart Benton, Jacob Lawrence, Valerie Hegarty, Stuart Davis, and many more, through Jan. 31, Crystal Bridges Museum. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Untitled Project: Smithson’s Books” — A “bookstore” by artist Conrad Bakker based on the collection of books owned by earthworks artist Robert Smithson, through Feb. 11, in the windows of the Famous Hardware Building, 113 W. Emma Ave. in Springdale. Also showing is “Receiving” by Jay Walker. Free. downtownspringdale.org

“Cross Pollination: Heade, Cole, Church, and Our Contemporary Moment” — This interdisciplinary project takes flight from the influential series of paintings “The Gems of Brazil” (1863-64) by Martin Johnson Heade, and expands outward to explore pollination in nature and ecology, cultural and artistic influence and exchange, and the interconnection between art and science extending from the 19th century to now, through March 21, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“In Some Form or Fashion” — Six contemporary artists transform the galleries with mixed-media artworks exploring the cultural implications of fashion, through March 27, The Momentary in Bentonville. Free. 367-7500 or themomentary.org.

“Seen through Her Wardrobe” — An exhibit on the life and times of Springdale resident Annabel Applegate Searcy (1897–1980), 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday through April 26, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Free. shilohmuseum.org.

The Momentary Flag Project — Neka King, through May 9, outside The Momentary in Bentonville. Free. 367-7500 or themomentary.

“Altars, Keepsakes, Squiggles, and Bows” — A site-specific installation by Julie Alpert looking at themes of nostalgia, girlhood, keepsakes, and staging, through May 16, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com