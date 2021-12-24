8 Days a Week

Dec. 24 (Friday)

Christmas in Old Bella Vista — With a gift shop sale, book signing of “Bella Vista: Images of America,” tours of the Settler’s Cabin and more, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Bella Vista Historical Museum. 855-2335; bellavistamuseum.org.

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Sculpture, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Dec. 25 (Saturday)

Merry Christmas!

Dec. 26 (Sunday)

Drop-In Tour — Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Winter Break Wonders at Crystal Bridges — Make memories at the museum over your school break as you create with artists, make cozy collages and projects in the studios, and listen to fun music together as a family with workshops at various times on Dec. 26-27, 29-31 and Jan. 1-2. Free, no registration required. 418-5700.

Fort Smith Ice Rink — 1-5 p.m. Sunday, 5-9 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, through Jan. 2, 100 N. B St. in Fort Smith. $8-$12. fortsmith.org/ice-skating/

“A Christmas Carol” — An adaptation by Bob Ford and Amy Herzberg, 2 p.m., TheatreSquared at the Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville. Final performance. $10-$54. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

The Rink at Lawrence Plaza — Ice skating, Sunday, 2-4:45 p.m.; Monday-Thursday, 5-8:45 p.m.; Friday, 5-9:45 p.m.; Saturday, 12-9:45 p.m., through Feb. 13, 214 N.E. A St. in Bentonville. $7. bentonvillear.com/887/The-Rink-at-Lawrence-Plaza

Eagle Watch Cruise — 3 p.m. Dec. 26, 27, 31, Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by Hobbs State Park. $7.50-$15 in advance at 789-5000.

Holidaze Pop-Up Bar — The “naughty” version, 5 p.m.-2 a.m. daily through Dec. 31 at 101 N. Block Ave. Free; drinks available for purchase. waltonartscenter.org/holidaze; facebook.com/holidaze.

“The Heart of Christmas” — Songs and Stories of the Season with Rob Sutton, 6 & 8 p.m., TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St. in Fayetteville. Final performances. $41-$54. 777-7477, theatre2.org.

Van Buren’s Christmas at the Park — For a hefty dose of holiday magic, come and see Van Buren’s Christmas at the Parks light displays. Two display locations — Van Buren Municipal Park, 1764 City Park Road and Freedom Park, 957 E. Main St., are participating. Now through Dec. 31. Free. facebook.com/VBChristmasattheParks

Shine On — A pop-up holiday shop by the Momentary and Crystal Bridges, through Dec. 31, 203 N.E. A St. in Bentonville (across the street from 21c Museum Hotel). 657-2310.

Dec. 27 (Monday)

Virtual Preschool Story Time — 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library online. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour — Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Teen DIY — For ages 13-18, 6 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Dec. 28 (Tuesday)

Virtual Baby Bookworms — 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library online. Free. faylib.org.

Preschool Story Time — 11 a.m., Springdale Public Library via Facebook. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Ice Skating Rink — 5-9 p.m. through Dec. 31, Merchants Parking Lot on Webster Street in Van Buren. $5. vanburen.org.

Family Story Time — Themed New Year’s Eve, 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Dec. 29 (Wednesday)

Baby & Toddler Story Time — 11 a.m., Springdale Public Library via Facebook. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Drop-In Tour — Sculpture, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Chispas Spanish Story Time — 4 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Dec. 30 (Thursday)

Virtual Toddler Time — 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library online. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour — Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

End of Year Party — For ages 13-18, 6 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Fabulous Fiction Book Club — 6:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Dec. 31 (Friday)

Noon Year’s Eve — With nostalgia-inducing games, live music, dancing, artmaking, performances in the galleries, a Coca-Cola toast and more, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Sculpture, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Jan. 1 (Saturday)

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Jan. 2 (Sunday)

Drop-In Tour — Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

On Show

“A Patriotic Christmas” — With the Hawkins House decorated for a turn-of-the-20th-century Christmas, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday through Dec. 31, Rogers Historical Museum. Closed Dec. 23-25 & Dec. 31-Jan. 1. Free. 621-1154 or rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

North Forest Lights — Through Jan. 2, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, 600 Museum Way, Bentonville. $7-$22; kids 6 and younger free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Selena Forever/Siempre Selena” — Through Jan. 10, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, 600 Museum Way, Bentonville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Gear Up: The Science of Bikes” — Through Jan. 10, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. “Gear Up” contains display bikes from the 1930s through present day and hands-on experiences that demonstrate the forces at play when riding a bicycle. $10. amazeum.org.

“Thrift Style” — A traveling exhibit from Exhibits USA that explores the reuse of feed sacks to make clothing and other household objects, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday through Jan. 19, Rogers Historical Museum. Closed Christmas Day & New Year’s Day. Free. 621-1154 or rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

“The Lost Highway” — A collection of sculptures of the mom-and-pop businesses the interstate bypassed, by David Malcolm Rose, through Jan. 30, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787 or fsram.org.

“Seen through Her Wardrobe” — An exhibit on the life and times of Springdale resident Annabel Applegate Searcy (1897–1980), 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday through April 26, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Free. shilohmuseum.org.

