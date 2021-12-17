‘Tis The Season: Holiday events continue

Ongoing

Holidaze Pop-Up Bars — The “nice” Holidaze is open 5-11 p.m. daily through Dec. 23 at the Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St. & the “naughty” version is open 5 p.m.-2 a.m. daily through Dec. 31 at 101 N. Block Ave. Free; drinks available for purchase. waltonartscenter.org/holidaze; facebook.com/holidaze.

The Perfect Gift: Library Books for Christmas — Honor someone special while sharing your love of reading by donating to the Fort Smith Public Library’s The Perfect Gift: Library Books for Christmas program. Through Dec. 31, visit any Fort Smith Public Library location to choose a book to add to the library’s collection in honor or memory of someone special. Children’s books are a $10 donation; adult books are a $25 donation. Proceeds from the Perfect Gift fundraiser will go to the library’s materials fund to be used for the purchase of new library materials. For more information, call the library at 783-0229 or visit the library’s website at www.fortsmithlibrary.org.

Ice Skating Rink — 5-9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 5-10 p.m. Friday, 3-10 p.m. Saturday, through Dec. 31, Merchants Parking Lot on Webster Street in Van Buren. $5. vanburen.org.

Van Buren’s Christmas at the Park — For a hefty dose of holiday magic, come and see Van Buren’s Christmas at the Parks light displays. Two display locations — Van Buren Municipal Park, 1764 City Park Road and Freedom Park, 957 E. Main St., are participating. Now through Dec. 31. Free. facebook.com/VBChristmasattheParks

Fort Smith Ice Rink — 5-9 p.m. Fridays; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturdays; 1-5 p.m. Sundays, through Jan. 2, 100 N. B St. in Fort Smith. $8-$12. fortsmith.org/ice-skating/

The Rink at Lawrence Plaza — Ice skating, Monday-Thursday, 5-8:45 p.m.; Friday, 5-9:45 p.m.; Saturday, 12-9:45 p.m.; Sunday, 2-4:45 p.m., through Feb. 13, 214 N.E. A St. in Bentonville. $7. bentonvillear.com/887/The-Rink-at-Lawrence-Plaza

Shine On — A pop-up holiday shop by the Momentary and Crystal Bridges, through Dec. 31, 203 N.E. A St. in Bentonville (across the street from 21c Museum Hotel). 657-2310.

__

Dec. 19

Holiday Express — Ride the A&M Railroad from Springdale to Johnson, Emma Avenue Depot in Springdale. $20-$30. 725-4017.

Western Arkansas Ballet: The Nutcracker — The 36th annual production of “The Nutcracker” takes place at 2 p.m., ArcBest Performing Arts Center, 55 S. 7th St., Fort Smith. Final performance. $20-$30. 785-0152.

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” — When the worst kids in the world invade a church Christmas pageant, everyone learns a surprising lesson in the meaning of Christmas, 2 p.m.9, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. Final performance. Tickets start at $20. 631-8988.

“A Christmas Carol” — An adaptation by Bob Ford and Amy Herzberg, 2 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays and 7 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, through Dec. 26, TheatreSquared at the Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville. $10-$54. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

The Heart of Christmas: Songs and Stories of the Season — An Arkansas native, a graduate of the University of Arkansas, and a TheatreSquared alumnus, Rob Sutton comes home for an intimate journey through music, a nostalgic look at seasons past, and a celebration of hope and resilience, 2 p.m. Dec. 19, 24, 26; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21-23, TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St. in Fayetteville. $41-$54. theatre2.org.

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” — 3 & 5 p.m. Dec. 19 and 5 p.m. Dec. 21-23, Arkansas Repertory Theatre, 601 Main St., Little Rock. $20-$30. 501-378-0405; therep.org.

Santa’s Naughty List — A burlesque show by Radiant Rubyesque Productions, 8:30 p.m., Holidaze Pop-Up Bar at 101 N. Block Ave. in Fayetteville. $10. Tickets at stubs.net/o/124-DMJJS1/holidaze.

__

Dec. 20

Winter Break Wonders at Crystal Bridges — Make memories at the museum over your school break as you create with artists, make cozy collages and projects in the studios, and listen to fun music together as a family. Join us for special activities each afternoon, including artmaking, creative play, paper icicles, winter wind chimes, movement activities, art carts, visits by nature experts and local artists, and more. Workshops start at various times on Dec. 20, 22-24, 26-27, 29-31 and Jan. 1-2. Free, no registration required. 418-5700.

__

Dec. 23

“The Polar Express” — A screening of the popular Christmas classic, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 23, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $10. 443-5600.

— Lara Jo Hightower

lhightower@nwadg.com