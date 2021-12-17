FYI: Inverse Performance Art Symposium today at the Momentary December 17, 2021

Dec. 17 (Friday)

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Sculpture, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Holiday Harp — With Beth Stockdell, 2-3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

CBM To You Mobile Art Lab — With Junli Song, 3-6 p.m., Jones Center in Springdale. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Art By The Glass — Simple Stencils with Laura Raborn, 6:30-8 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“A Christmas Carol” — An adaptation by Bob Ford and Amy Herzberg, 7 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, through Dec. 26, TheatreSquared at the Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville. $10-$54. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

“Monster in the Closet” — Presented by Arts on Main, 7 p.m. Dec. 17 and 2 p.m. Dec. 18, King Opera House, 427 Main St., Van Buren. Free for students; $10 for adults. 474-7767.

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” — Presented by Trike Theatre, 7 p.m. Dec. 17; 3 & 7 p.m. Dec. 18, 902 S.W. Second St., Suite E, in Bentonville. $15. triketheatre.org.

“The Nutcracker” — Presented by Northwest Arkansas Conservatory of Classical Ballet and the Northwest Arkansas Ballet Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17-18, Arend Arts Center, 1901 S.E. J St. in Bentonville. $25-$35. nwaballettheatre.org.

“The Heart of Christmas” — Songs and Stories of the Season with Rob Sutton, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17, 6 & 8 p.m. Dec. 18, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21-23, 6 & 8 p.m. Dec. 26, TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St. in Fayetteville. $41-$54. 777-7477, theatre2.org.

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” — What changes when the worst kids in the world infiltrate the church Christmas pageant, 8 p.m. Dec. 17-18, 2 p.m. Dec. 19, Arkansas Public Theatre, 116 S. Second St. in Rogers. $15-$35. arkansaspublictheatre.org or 631-8988.

“Mean Girls” — 8 p.m. Dec. 17; 2 & 8 p.m. Dec. 18; 2 p.m. Dec. 19, Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. $41-$125. 443-5600, waltonartscenter.org; meangirlsonbroadway.com.

Dec. 18 (Saturday)

Make & Take — Blessing Bags for those in need, 10 a.m.-noon, Children’s Craft Room at the Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

CBM To You Mobile Art Lab — With Ziba Rajabi & Markeith Woods, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., plus a drum circle with Papa Rap, storytelling and music at 1 p.m. with the Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese and Music Moves, Jones Center in Springdale. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Collection Highlights, 2 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Creative Visions Workshop — Learn to play the Native American flute with Gaby Nagel, 2 p.m., Museum of Native American History in Bentonville. Free. Register at monah.us.

Dec. 19 (Sunday)

Drop-In Tour — Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Vintage Christmas Card Display — With collector Bob Underdown, 2-4 p.m., Headquarters House in Fayetteville. Free. Hosted by the Washington County Historical Society. Email dedmark@uark.edu.

Eagle Watch Cruise — 3 p.m. Dec. 19, 23, 26, 27, 31, Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by Hobbs State Park. $7.50-$15 in advance at 789-5000.

Dec. 20 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour — Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Spanish/English Story Time — 4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Facebook Live. Free. faylib.org.

Sunset Tai Chi — 6:30 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $5. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Dec. 21 (Tuesday)

“Christmas-y Crime Scene” Winter Camps — 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Dec. 21-22, United States Marshals Museum, 789 Riverfront Drive in Fort Smith. Camps on Dec. 21 for elementary children and on Dec. 22 for families with elementary children. $25-$30 at stubs.net. usmmuseum.org.

Dulcimer Music — With Gary McCarty, 10-11 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Family Story Time — Cookies for Santa, 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

We Know Whodunit Book Club — “The Other Black Girl” by Zakiya Dalila Harris, 6 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Dec. 22 (Wednesday)

WAC Blood Drive — 10 a.m.-4 p.m., with performances by pianist Lisa Auten, 10:30 a.m.-noon; harpist Beth Stockdell, 12:30-2 p.m.; and cellist Christian Serrano-Torres, 2:30-4 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Donation appointments are still available and can be made at redcrossblood.org.

Mindful Meditation — 11:15 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour — Sculpture, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Dec. 23 (Thursday)

Drop-In Tour — Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Chispas Spanish Story Time — For families, 4 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Hot Chocolate Drop-In — For teens, 6 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Dec. 24 (Friday)

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Sculpture, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Dec. 25 (Saturday)

Merry Christmas!

Dec. 26 (Sunday)

Drop-In Tour — Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

On Show

Prairie Grove Heritage Museum — 9 a.m.-noon every Saturday, 311 E. Buchanan St. in Prairie Grove. Free, but donations are welcome. Email prairiegrovehistoricalsociety@gmail.com.

Terra Studios — Open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday, Terra Studios, 12103 Hazel Valley Road in Fayetteville. Free. 643-3185 or terrastudios.com. Masks required.

“A Patriotic Christmas” — With the Hawkins House decorated for a turn-of-the-20th-century Christmas, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday through Dec. 31, Rogers Historical Museum. Closed Dec. 23-25 & Dec. 31-Jan. 1. Free. 621-1154 or rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

North Forest Lights — Through Jan. 2, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, 600 Museum Way, Bentonville. $7-$22; kids 6 and younger free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Selena Forever/Siempre Selena” — Through Jan. 10, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, 600 Museum Way, Bentonville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Gear Up: The Science of Bikes” — Through Jan. 10, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. “Gear Up” contains display bikes from the 1930s through present day and hands-on experiences that demonstrate the forces at play when riding a bicycle. $10. amazeum.org.

“Thrift Style” — A traveling exhibit from Exhibits USA that explores the reuse of feed sacks to make clothing and other household objects, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday through Jan. 19, Rogers Historical Museum. Closed Christmas Day & New Year’s Day. Free. 621-1154 or rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

“The Lost Highway” — A collection of sculptures of the mom-and-pop businesses the interstate bypassed, by David Malcolm Rose, through Jan. 30, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787 or fsram.org.

“Seen through Her Wardrobe” — An exhibit on the life and times of Springdale resident Annabel Applegate Searcy (1897–1980), 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday through April 26, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Free. shilohmuseum.org.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com