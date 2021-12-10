Deck The Walls: Galleries offer past, present and future of art December 10, 2021

Events

The Holiday Art Sale — Sixteen local artists and artisans offering fine art, ceramics, jewelry, art glass, textiles, photography and more, 5:30 p.m Dec. 3; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 4; 12-4 p.m. Dec. 5, 545 W. Center St. in Fayetteville. Free. facebook.com/TheHolidayArtSale/

Wampus Wonderland Holiday Market — The show will feature over a dozen makers in NWA including illustrators, jewelers, ceramic artists, thrift dealers, knitters, wood workers and much more. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 4, 150 N. Skyline Drive, Fayetteville. gocattywampus.com

Studio Open House — With glasswork by Denise and Rich Lanuti, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 4-5, 623 E. Rock St. in Fayetteville. Free admission; artwork for sale. Email dlanuti@gmail.com.

6×6 Show & Silent Auction — Featuring members of the Artists of Northwest Arkansas and others, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 9, ANA Gallery at the Rogers Experimental House, 121 W. Walnut St. in Rogers. Bidding starts at $20. artistsnwarkansas.com.

Art on the Bricks — An art walk from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 in downtown Rogers. Downtown galleries include Artists of the ANA Gallery, 121 W. Walnut St.; Rogers Experimental House, 121 W. Walnut St.; Into+View Gallery & Studios, 300 N. Second St.; and Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory, 116 S. Second St., featuring artwork this month by Bella Vista artist Beth Bobbitt. Email karen@rogerslowell.com or call 619-3195.

The Little Craft Show — Support local makers, artisans, artists, and business owners while shopping for the holidays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 11, 214 S. Main St. in Springdale. Free. thelittlecraftshow.com.

Exhibitions

Through Dec. 11

“Gone Fishing!” — A photo exhibit about fishing in Northwest Arkansas including the rise of commercial tourism, the business of fishing, the changing landscape, private trout farms and hatcheries, fishing as a profession, managing today’s resources, and the future of fishing, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Through Dec. 24

Fenix Holiday Show & Sale — A large selection of original artworks by Fenix Fayetteville artists presented for holiday gift ideas, Fenix Fayetteville, 150 Skyline Drive in Fayetteville. 530-6023 or email fenixfayettevilleart@gmail.com.

Through Dec. 31

“A Patriotic Christmas” — A special guided tour through the historic 1895 Hawkins House, with objects from the museum collection used to explore displays of patriotism during the Christmas season from the American Civil War through World War I, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154 or rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

“$300 And Under” — Artworks by Zeek Taylor, Vincent Reynolds, Barbara Kennedy, Larry Mansker, Robin Bray Ford, Susan Krotz, William Poe, Leila Steiger, Nathan Coy, Brita Rekve, Wendi La Fey, Josh Clark, Alisa Amor, Tim Lauer, Jerri Stevens, Teresa Pelliccio, Robert Norman, Carol Peacock, Christopher Fischer, Sumre White, Hana Maufe, Danny Coy, Wink Grace, Erin Taylor, Audrianna Dorothy, Mallory Coy, JR Jones, Julie Kahn Valentine, Lorna Trigg and Drew Gentle, Brews in Eureka Springs. Email curator John Rankine at johnrankine69@gmail.com.

Through Jan. 2

North Forest Lights — An immersive nighttime walk through the woods featuring dynamic, nature-inspired lighting elements, and soundscapes, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. $7-$22. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Through Jan. 10

“Selena Forever/Siempre Selena” — Hear the music of Grammy Award-winning artist Selena Quintanilla-Pérez and enjoy a selection of nine photographs in which the singer shines, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Gear Up: The Science of Bikes — Discover the science, technology, engineering, art and math in the world’s most recognizable mode of transportation, the bicycle, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. $10. Tickets at 696-9280 or amazeum.org.

Through Jan. 15

Digital Paintings, Drawings, Oils & Photography — Digital paintings by Janalee Robison, drawings by Vincent Reynolds, oils by Jody Travis Thompson and photography by Edward C. Robison III, through mid-January, the Bentonville Branch of the First National Bank of NWA, 402 S.W. A St. in Bentonville. Free. Email bank art director Zeek Taylor at zeek.taylor@cox.net.

Art for the Holidays — Including works by Kai Drachenberg, Karolyn Farrell, Carol Hart, Eloa Jane, Diana Michelle, Ziba Rajabi, Lourdes Valverde and more, Art Ventures, 20 S. Hill Ave. in Fayetteville. artventures-nwa.org.

Through Jan. 28

“It’s No Secret” — A selection of photographs and film shorts by Diana Michelle supporting the making of a feature-length film about yoga master Paul Summerlin, viewing by appointment, Lane Foster Fine Art Gallery, 957 Sunrise Ave., Suite B, in Springdale. Documentary premiere Jan. 8. 841-5539 or email diana@dianamichellephotos.com.

Through Jan. 31

“In American Waters: The Sea in American Painting” — Including works by Georgia O’Keeffe, Amy Sherald, Kay WalkingStick, Norman Rockwell, Hale Woodruff, Paul Cadmus, Thomas Hart Benton, Nick Cave, Jacob Lawrence, Valerie Hegarty and Stuart Davis, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. $12; members, veterans, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program participants and youth under 18, free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Through Feb. 11

“Untitled Project: Smithson’s Books” — An imagined vignette of a vintage bookstore by Conrad Bakker and “Receiving,” a bright, translucent, multilayered mural, Famous Hardware, 113 W. Emma Ave. in Springdale. Free. downtownspringdale.org.

Through Feb. 20

“John Bell Jr.: Coming Home” — John Bell Jr. worked in oil, water and gouache to create vibrant images of Fort Smith’s past while also changing the future for people with disabilities, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, 1601 Rogers Ave. Free. fsram.org.

Through March 27

“In Some Form or Fashion” — Six contemporary artists transform the galleries with mixed-media artworks exploring the cultural implications of fashion, The Momentary in Bentonville. Free. 367-7500 or themomentary.org.

Through April 26

“Seen Through Her Wardrobe” — An exhibit on the life and times of Springdale resident Annabel Applegate Searcy (1897–1980), Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Through May 9

The Momentary Flag Project — Neka King’s “To Enter Recorded History” visually and conceptually examines the power of language, The Momentary in Bentonville. Free. 367-7500 or themomentary.org.

Through May 16

“Altars, Keepsakes, Squiggles, and Bows” — Artist Julie Alpert transforms a section of the Contemporary Art Gallery into a spectacle of pattern, color, and shapes like bows, drips, roses, hearts, hashtags, and jazz hands using painted wood, collage, and modified household objects, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Permanent Collections

Bella Vista Historical Museum — The story of the lake built in 1915, the summer resort started in 1917, its relaunch in 1952 that turned it into a family recreation center and the 1960s beginnings of its present history when John Cooper Sr. purchased the summer resort and began creating Bella Vista Village, 1-5 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, 1885 Bella Vista Way in Bella Vista. Free. 855-2335 or bellavistamuseum.org.

Museum of Native American History — More than 10,000 of the finest Native American artifacts going back to the prehistoric First Americans, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 202 S.W. O St. in Bentonville. Free. 273-2456 or monah.us.

Fort Smith Museum of History — Visit the 1906 Atkinson-Williams Warehouse, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, to learn the history of Fort Smith and have a snack at an old-fashioned soda fountain, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 320 Rogers Ave. in Fort Smith. $7 adults. 783-7841 or fortsmithmuseum.org.

Chaffee Barbershop Museum — Where Elvis Presley got his iconic G.I. buzz cut on March 25, 1958, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 7313 Terry St. in Fort Smith. Free. chaffeecrossing.com.

Museum of Chaffee History — The largest collection of Fort Chaffee artifacts in the United States plus memorabilia from the movies “Biloxi Blues,” “The Tuskegee Airmen” and “A Soldier’s Story,” which were all filmed at Fort Chaffee, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 7313 Terry St. in Fort Smith. Free. chaffeecrossing.com.

Deck The Walls, a visual arts calendar, will run monthly. Please send submissions to Features Editor Becca Martin-Brown at bmartin@nwadg.com.