8 Days a Week

Dec. 10 (Friday)

Featured Artisans — Flying Pig Guitars, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Museum Store at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Sculpture, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

CB To You Mobile Art Lab — With artists of the day Tay Butler & Junli Song, 3-5 p.m., West Fork Public Library. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drink & Draw — With artist Melissa Wilkinson, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“The Holiday Channel Christmas Movie Wonderthon” — What happens when the plots of Hallmark-style holiday movies collide, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9-11, Fort Smith Little Theatre, 401 N. Sixth St.. $7. 783-2966 or fslt.org.

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” — Presented by Trike Theatre, 7 p.m. Dec. 10; 3 & 7 p.m. Dec. 11; 7 p.m. Dec. 17; 3 & 7 p.m. Dec. 18, 902 S.W. Second St., Suite E, in Bentonville. $15. triketheatre.org.

“Marie and Rosetta” — 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, through Dec. 12, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $10-$54. 777-7477.

“A Christmas Carol” — An adaptation by Bob Ford and Amy Herzberg, 7 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays through Dec. 26, TheatreSquared at the Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville. $10-$54. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” — What changes what the worst kids in the world infiltrate the church Christmas pageant, 8 p.m. Dec. 10-11; 2 p.m. Dec. 12; again Dec. 16-19, Arkansas Public Theatre, 116 S. Second St. in Rogers. $15-$35. arkansaspublictheatre.org or 631-8988.

Dec. 11 (Saturday)

Super Saturday — Christmas Concert with Troy Schremmer, 10 a.m., Event Center at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Inverse Performance Art Symposium — With solo and group performances by the 2021 artist cohort, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Dec. 11 & 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 12, The Momentary in Bentonville. $20. themomentary.org.

Discover the Grounds — Hummingbirds 101 with Robert Wiedenmann, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Bellows/Cassatt Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Hear Our Voices — With Amy Bluemel (Chickasaw), 11 a.m., Museum of Native American History via Facebook Live. Free. monah.us.

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

CB To You Mobile Art Lab — With artist of the day Markeith Woods, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., plus a pop-up musical performance by Papa Rap and storytelling, West Fork Public Library. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Gallery Conversation — “Gems of Brazil” with Robert Wiedenmann, 1 p.m., Modern Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Introduction to Genealogy — 2-3:30 p.m., Willard & Pat Walker Community Room at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Join the wait list at faylib.org.

Adult Workshop — Japanese Stab Bookbinding with Sarah Hearn, 2-5 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

A Very SoNA Christmas — With the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas & the SoNA Singers, 2 & 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $35, $45, $57. sonamusic.org or 443-5600.

Studio Squad — Punch Needle Embroidery, 4-5:30 p.m., Durand Room at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Dec. 12 (Sunday)

Sunday Reset — Harvesting Harmony with Sunny & Bex, 10 a.m., The Momentary in Bentonville. $5. themomentary.org.

Drop-In Tour — Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“The Snowman: A Family Concert” — With the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas, 2 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $10. sonamusic.org or 443-5600.

Dec. 13 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour — Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Meditation & Mindfulness — 6 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $5. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Auditions — For “Something Rotten,” hailed by Time Out New York as “the funniest musical comedy in at least 400 years,” 6:30 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. Audition packet at arkansaspublictheatre.org.

Dec. 14 (Tuesday)

First Edition Book Club — “A Long Petal of the Sea” by Isabel Allende, noon (virtual) & 6 p.m. (in person), Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Books & Brews — “The Vapors” By David Hill, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Dec. 15 (Wednesday)

Mindful Meditation — 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m., Art & Movement Room, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Books on Main Book Club — “The Art of Racing in the Rain” by Garth Stein, noon (virtual) & 6 p.m. (in person), Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Drop-In Tour — Sculpture, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Origami For Everyone — Christmas Card Ornament, 2 p.m., Fort Smith Public Library on Facebook. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Virtual Sketchbook Club — Drawing Meaningful Objects, 6:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. Sign up at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Dec. 16 (Thursday)

Drop-In Tour — Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Adult Crafty Corner — Pine Cone Ornaments, 2 p.m., Fort Smith Public Library on Facebook. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

CBM To You Mobile Art Lab — With Lakisha Bradley, 3-6 p.m., and a popup music performance by Craig Colorusso, 4-6 p.m., Jones Center in Springdale. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Holiday Movie — “The Muppet Christmas Carol,” 5:30 p.m., Willard & Pat Walker Community Room at the Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Van Cliburn Concert Series — With pianist Conrad Tao, 7 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $45. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Dec. 17 (Friday)

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Sculpture, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Holiday Harp — With Beth Stockdell, 2-3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

CBM To You Mobile Art Lab — With Junli Song, 3-6 p.m., Jones Center in Springdale. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Art By The Glass — Simple Stencils with Laura Raborn, 6:30-8 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“The Nutcracker” — Presented by Northwest Arkansas Conservatory of Classical Ballet and the Northwest Arkansas Ballet Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17-18, Arend Arts Center, 1901 S.E. J St. in Bentonville. $25-$35. nwaballettheatre.org.

Dec. 18 (Saturday)

Make & Take — Blessing Bags for those in need, 10 a.m.-noon, Children’s Craft Room at the Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

CBM To You Mobile Art Lab — With Ziba Rajabi & Markeith Woods, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., plus a drum circle with Papa Rap, storytelling and music at 1 p.m. with the Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese and Music Moves, Jones Center in Springdale. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Collection Highlights, 2 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Dec. 19 (Sunday)

Drop-In Tour — Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Vintage Christmas Card Display — With collector Bob Underdown, 2-4 p.m., Headquarters House in Fayetteville. Free. Hosted by the Washington County Historical Society. Email dedmark@uark.edu.

