LIVE! in NWA: Samara Joy at WAC, plus live music all over NWA December 3, 2021

JOCELYN MURPHY jmurphy@nwadg.com

At just 21 years old, Samara Joy was named the 2019 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition winner and a rising star in the jazz world with a voice as smooth as velvet. She released her self-titled debut album July 9, which features Joy backed by the Pasquale Grasso Trio.

Joy is joined by the trio for a performance at 7 p.m. Dec. 10 the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville as part of the Starrlight Jazz Series. Tickets are $33-$53. 443-5600; waltonartscenter.org; samarajoy.com.

BELLA VISTA

• Jeff Fox performs at 5 p.m. Dec. 7; Brett & Terri perform at 5 p.m. Dec. 8; and Keith Nicholson performs at 5 p.m. Dec. 10 and Dec. 11 at JJ’s Grill, 12 Cunningham Corner. Free. 802-6455; jjsgrill.com.

BENTONVILLE

• Jazz at the Undercroft returns at 7 p.m. Dec. 7 to Undercroft Bar, 201 N.W. A St. Free. 445-6065; digjazz.com.

• B’ville Comedy hosts a stand-up comedy show at 8 p.m. Dec. 10 at Bike Rack Brewing Co., 801 S.E. 8th St. $9. 319-6593; facebook.com/bikerackbrewing; bentonvillecomedy.com.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Los Roscoes perform at 5 p.m. Dec. 5 and Dec. 9; and Patti Steel performs with Michael Tisdale at 7 p.m. Dec. 11 at Wanderoo Lodge & Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755; facebook.com/wanderoolodge.

• Sprungbilly performs at 8:30 p.m. Dec. 6; an Open Mic night will be hosted at 8 p.m. Dec. 7; and an Open Bluegrass Jam will be hosted at 6 p.m. Dec. 9 at Chelsea’s, 10 Mountain St. 253-6723; chelseascafeeureka.com.

• David Loving performs at 5 p.m. Dec. 11 at Gotahold Brewing, 409 W. Van Buren. 363-4187; facebook.com/gotaholdbrewing.com.

FAYETTEVILLE

• The Ozark Bronze Handbell Ensemble performs a Holiday Concert at 3 p.m. today, Dec. 5; the UA Chamber Ensembles The Hawksbill Winds and Blossom Winds perform at 6 p.m. Dec. 6; and Beth Stockdell performs a Holiday Harp concert at 11 a.m. Dec. 8 at the Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St. Free. 856-7000; faylib.org.

• En Fuego Dance & Fitness returns with Sunday Dance Nights at 6 p.m. today, Dec. 5; Dave Adair performs at 7 p.m. Dec. 6; Tyler George performs at 7 p.m. Dec. 7; Project 1268 performs at 7 p.m. Dec. 8; Alexander Wayne performs at 7 p.m. Dec. 9; Amy & Andy perform at 7 p.m. Dec. 10; and Simeon Basil performs at 6 p.m. Dec. 11 at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse, 3980 W. Wedington Drive. 856-6382; facebook.com/sixtwelvecoffeehouseandbar.

• The UA Department of Music hosts a UA Symphony Orchestra concert at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6; the Treble Chorus/Razorback Chorus performs in concert at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7; and the Inspirational Chorale and Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra perform “Together (Again) for The Holidays!” at 7 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Faulkner Performing Arts Center, 453 N. Garland Ave. Free. 575-5387; uark.universitytickets.com.

• Jocko performs at 6 p.m. Dec. 7; Jeff Fox performs at 6 p.m. Dec. 8; and Dirty Flannel Shirt performs at 8 p.m. Dec. 11 at JJ’s Grill, 1271 Steamboat Drive. Free. 443-0700; jjsgrill.com.

• Asleep at the Wheel ($21-$39) performs at 7 p.m. Dec. 8; Ray Bonneville ($33) performs at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9; and the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas hosts “A Very SoNA Christmas” at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St. 443-5600; waltonartscenter.org. (Read more about Asleep at the Wheel at https://www.nwaonline.com/news/2021/nov/28/wide-awake-and-swingin-asleep-at-the-wheel/?entertainment-events and more about the SoNA performance on Page 8 of this What’s Up!)

• Lost Breed and DJ Raquel ($10) perform at 8:30 p.m. Dec. 8; Ultra Suede ($8) performs at 6 p.m. with Swade Diablos in the lounge for Happy Hour Dec. 10; and Grateful Talking Deadheads ($15) perform with guests the Lucas Parker Band, and Jessica Paige at 8:30 p.m. Dec. 11 at George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

• Steve Dimmitt performs at 8:30 p.m. Dec. 10; and Jed Harrelson performs at 8:30 p.m. Dec. 11 at JJ’s Grill, 324 W. Dickson St. Free. 435-6000; jjsgrill.com.

• Dolewite performs at 6 p.m. Dec. 11 at JJ’s Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. $10. 582-2500; jjslive.com.

FORT SMITH

• Vince Turner performs at 6 p.m. Dec. 7; Richard Burnett performs at 6 p.m. Dec. 8; and Aces N’ Eights perform at 8 p.m. Dec. 10 at JJ’s Grill, 54000 Phoenix Ave. Free. 434-4555; jjsgrill.com.

• Muscadine Bloodline ($18-$23) performs with guest Chris Colston at 8 p.m. Dec. 9; and D. Sewell presents The Indie Artists Concert ($13) at 7 p.m. Dec. 10 at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave. $12-$15. 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

• Tyler Rich performs at 8 p.m. Dec. 10 at Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St. $20-$30. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

ROGERS

• An Acoustic Jam Circle will be hosted at 6 p.m. Dec. 6; and Breathe Dance Repeat and NWA Bachata Beats will host Viva Viernes, a Friday Latin Dance Social, ($10) at 9 p.m. Dec. 10 at Moonbroch, 117 W. Walnut St. 278-2500; facebook.com/MoonbrochPub.

• Russ Hutchison performs at 6 p.m. Dec. 7; Jocko performs at 6 p.m. Dec. 8; Dirty Flannel Shirt performs at 8:30 p.m. Dec. 10; and Matt Berger performs at 8:30 p.m. Dec. 11 at JJ’s Grill, 4500 W. Walnut St. Free. 372-4460; jjsgrill.com.

• Los Veleros perform at 7 p.m. Dec. 9 at Mavis Wine Co., 718 N. Second St. 278-7430; digjazz.com.

SPRINGDALE

• Beer & Hymns returns at 5 p.m. today, Dec. 5, with a Beer & Carols Unplugged event benefiting the NWA Children’s Safety Center; and Cody Nielsen performs at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at Tontitown Winery, 335 N. Barrington Road. 361-8700; facebook.com/TontitownWinery.

• Brett & Terri perform at 6 p.m. Dec. 7; Emily Rowland performs at 6 p.m. Dec. 8; L+B Music performs at 8 p.m. Dec. 10; and Ocie Fisher performs at 8 p.m. Dec. 11 at JJ’s Grill, 5320 W. Sunset Ave. Free. jjsgrill.com.

TICKETS

• The Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion last week announced three more shows for its 2022 summer season. One of the best-selling groups of all time, Chicago, returns to the AMP on a co-headlining tour with fellow music legend, Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson, at 7 p.m. June 21. Tickets are $39.50-$130.50, or $106 for a Lawn 4-Pack, and go on sale at 11 a.m. Dec. 10. Four-time Grammy Award nominated, multi-platinum alt rockers Goo Goo Dolls return to the AMP at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18. Tickets are $35-$150.50, or $105 for a Lawn 4-Pack, and go on sale at noon Dec. 17. Country music icon Keith Urban returns to the AMP with his “The Speed of Now World Tour” Aug. 18. Tickets are $29-$149.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 10. 443-5600; amptickets.com.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn at jmurphy@nwadg.com.